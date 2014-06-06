Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox already have three left-handers in their starting rotation, but that didn’t stop them from taking another high-ceiling lefty with their first pick Thursday night in the 2014 draft.

They might have a steal, by taking 6-foot-3, 235-pound left-hander Carlos Rodon of North Carolina State third overall.

Rodon was picked after the Houston Astros took high school left-hander Brady Aiken No.1 and the Miami Marlins took high school right-hander Tyler Kolek with the second pick. He throws a fastball clocked 92-96 mph, a changeup and a power slider that can be dominant.

”We were surprised,“ said Doug Laumann, the White Sox director of amateur scouting. ”We had pretty good information throughout the process here, especially within the last couple days that sounded like he was going to be gone. But sometimes these things go sideways for one reason or another and we probably found out maybe right after the first pick and leading into the second pick that the Marlins were going to go the direction they went.

“Carlos being a consensus guy that we had targeted throughout, actually since probably at some point in his sophomore season last year, was available and we were pleased that he was there.”

Chicago took right-hander Spencer Adams, of White County HS (Ga.), in the second round with the 44th overall selection. Adams (6-foot-5, 180-pounds), who is committed to the University of Georgia, is a great athlete who also plays basketball. He has a fastball that’s been clocked as high as the mid-90s and is thought to possess frontline rotation potential.

As for Rodon, last summer he was thought by most draft analysts to be the odds-on favorite to go No. 1 in this draft. A two-time selection to USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team, Rodon threw a dominating game in a win against Cuba in the 2013 World Cup tournament. In that start, Rodon threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings, struck out 11 and allowed only two hits.

Scouts expected him to dominate the Atlantic Coast Conference this season, but he went 6-7 in 14 starts for the Wolfpack. His secondary numbers were still impressive, posting a 2.01 ERA (22 earned runs in 98 2/3 innings played) with three complete games and 117 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings.

”Probably the thing that was most impressive about him was last summer on the biggest stage, kind of an international stage against Cuba, he stepped up and threw probably as well as anybody could possibly expect for somebody in that setting,“ Laumann said. ”Throughout this year, we’ve followed him and there were times when he showed that same stuff.

“(He) didn’t particularly have maybe the really dominant type of year that we kind of expected, but at the same time you have to consider the history that you have. This isn’t just a one month or even a one-year process. It’s a process where we look at the guys and we watch their progress over several years, and for those reasons we felt he was the consensus best guy on the board.”

Rodon struck out a school record 436 in his career and became the fourth pitcher in ACC history to record at least 400 strikeouts. He’s a client of agent Scott Boras, who’s known for driving a hard bargain, but Laumann wasn’t concerned.

”It’s our goal to get the most talented player, the best player that’s available at the spot,“ Laumann said. ”I think (White Sox general manager Rick Hahn) and Scott Boras have a fairly good relationship. We’ve had some major league free agents that we’ve dealt with and we’re excited because No.1 we know how competitive this kid is, and how important it is for him to be comfortable with an organization.

“We’ve laid a lot of ground work. We’ve spent time with him over the winter, meeting him, and we’re real confident we’re going to get (a deal) done. I’d be surprised if that doesn’t happen.”

Rodon’s college experience could put him on the fast track to the major leagues, but Laumann wasn’t ready to say he’d arrive as quickly as left-handed Chicago ace Chris Sale, who made his major league debut in 2010 as a reliever the same season the White Sox took him 13th overall out of Florida Gulf Coast University.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-30

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Andre Rienzo, 4-2, 4.26 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 6-4, 3.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Carlos Rodon was selected third overall by the White Sox on Thursday night in the 2014 draft. Rodon, who just completed his junior year at North Carolina State, could move quickly through Chicago’s minor league system. The White Sox already have LHPs Chris Sale, Jose Quintana and John Danks in their starting rotation, but that didn’t prevent them from taking another left-hander who could be in the mix as a starter within a year or two. “Whether or not it’s on a fast track like a Chris Sale or somebody else, we fully expect that Carlos will be able to help contribute to our club and win a championship with a core of players that we have that are on the cusp right now, rather than perhaps somebody we’re going to have to wait four, five or six years down the line for,” White Sox director of amateur scouting Doug Laumann said. “(He) didn’t particularly have maybe the really dominant type of (junior) year that we kind of expected, but at the same time you have to consider the history that you have. This isn’t just a one month or even a one-year process. It’s a process where we look at the guys and we watch their progress over several years, and for those reasons we felt he was the consensus best guy on the board.”

--RHP Spencer Adams was selected by the White Sox in the second round of the 2014 draft on Thursday night with the 44th overall pick. Adams, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound pitcher from White County High School (Ga.), is one of the best athletes in the draft. A basketball player, Adams has his own dunk video on the internet and carries that athleticism to the mound. He’s touched the mid-90s with his fastball, but it usually sits in the high 80s to low 90s and projects to increase with added size and strength. Adams, who’s committed to the University of Georgia, has a projectable frame and is thought to have major league starting pitcher potential.

--RHP Andre Rienzo will try to reverse a poor stretch when he faces the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Rienzo lost his past two starts and compiled a 5.40 ERA in that span. The Brazilian began his stint in the rotation winning four of his first six starts.

--3B Leury Garcia hit his first major league home run Wednesday night. Garcia pounded the first pitch he saw from Dodgers RHP Josh Beckett, a 92 mph fastball down the middle of the strike zone, over the center field wall in the third inning. Garcia finished 2-for-3 for his first multi-hit game since April 23.

--LF Adam Dunn hit his 449th career home run to tie Vladimir Guerrero and Jeff Bagwell for 37th place on the all-time list. Dunn hit an 89 mph fastball from Dodgers RHP Josh Beckett on a 2-2 count into the right field stands in the fourth inning Wednesday night. Dunn entered play Wednesday with no homers and two RBIs in his previous nine games.

--LHP John Danks, who struck out five batters Wednesday night, needs one more to tie LHP Tommy John for 14th on the team’s all-time strikeout list. Danks conceded just one run, two hits and three walks in 7 1/3 innings at Dodger Stadium to earn his first win since May 7. In his past three starts covering 22 1/3 innings, Danks has permitted only three runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been saying it all along: We don’t quit and we’re never out of a ballgame. As a pitching staff, we feel if we can keep ourselves in the game, we’ve got a really good chance to win.” -- LHP John Danks, after the White Sox’s 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn