Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The White Sox went 63-99 in 2013, barely avoiding a 100-loss season and having a record better than only the Marlins and the Astros.

But if any good news could come out of a dismal season, it was that the White Sox got to pick third in the draft, which began Thursday. The White Sox took a left-handed pitcher from North Carolina State, Carlos Rodon.

“We drafted a guy we felt was the best talent. That gets you excited,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said before Friday’s 8-4 loss to the Angels. “As painful it is to know we got the third pick and how we got it, at least we get something out of it. Hopefully he’ll be here soon and be here for a while.”

Rodon said he wasn’t disappointed at not being taken No. 1 by the Astros, but it would serve as motivation to prove those two teams who didn’t take him -- the Astros and Marlins -- wrong.

Rodon also said he had higher expectations for himself in his final season at North Carolina State, during which he went 6-7 with a 2.01 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings.

RECORD: 31-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 5-0, 1.59 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 3-1, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jose Abreu’s 47 RBIs in his first 47 major league games has been exceeded by only three players in major league history -- Joe DiMaggio (52), Walt Dropo (52) and Ted Williams (49).

--SS Alexei Ramirez started each of the White Sox’s first 62 games this season, hitting safely in 51 of them. His average has not been below .315 all season.

--RHP Andre Rienzo had his worst start of the season Friday night against the Angels, giving up seven runs (all earned) on nine hits and one walk in 3 2/3 innings. He had not given up more than three earned runs in his previous seven starts.

--LHP Chris Sale will start Saturday against the Angels. He has not allowed a hit to a left-handed batter all season (0-for-32). Sale has been dominant vs. the Angels in five career games (three starts) giving up one run in 24 innings and going 3-0 with a 0.38 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That inning, they just put it together, we couldn’t stop them. He was up, he got in trouble there and couldn’t find his way out of it.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after RHP Andre Rienzo couldn’t get the third out in the fourth inning of Friday’s 8-4 loss to the Angels.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

