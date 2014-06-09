Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Despite suffering his worst loss of the season, one that extended his personal losing streak to three games, right-hander Andre Rienzo will remain in the starting rotation for the Chicago White Sox.

Rienzo -- the first Brazilian to play in the major leagues -- will make his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, manager Robin Ventura said Saturday.

Against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night, Rienzo allowed seven runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings in an 8-4 defeat. The Angels scored five of those runs with two out in the fourth inning.

The loss was Rienzo’s third in his past three starts. During that span, the Brazilian right-hander permitted 22 hits and 12 earned runs in 12 innings.

“I need to leave the ball down, the same as my first four starts,” said Rienzo , who turned 26 on Thrusday, “leave the ball down, keep it in control early.”

Rienzo began his stint in the rotation winning three of his first four starts, and four of his first six. One hopeful sign is the fact that Rienzo has 13 strikeouts and just five walks in his past 12 innings.

“You go through spurts where he’s been giving us a chance and then you see an inning like (Friday) night where he just can’t close it out,” Ventura said. “He can’t get out of that inning and falls behind and just does stuff to put himself in a little more danger than he has in previous starts.”

The White Sox will need a revitalized Rienzo against the first-place Tigers, who led Chicago by 4 1/2 games as Sunday’s play began.

“It’s going to be a good test for us,” White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton said about the four-game series at U.S. Cellular Field. “It’ll be a tell-tale.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-33

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 8-3, 3.69 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 1-4, 5.29 ERA)

DRAFT RECAP: Left-hander Carlos Rodon, the third overall selection in the 2014 draft, was the first of 18 pitchers the Chicago White Sox drafted. The emphasis on pitching provided a contrast from previous drafts, when the White Sox concentrated on position players. Half of the 18 pitchers were left-handed but only two were chosen from high schools. Chicago’s draft port emphasized collegiate talent heavily; only seven of the club’s selections were high school players. Two of those were from the White Sox Amateur City Elite (ACE) program: SS Anthony Justiniano in the 38th round and OF James Davison in the 39th.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hector Noesi hopes to continue his span of quality starts Monday against the Detroit Tigers. In his past three starts, Noesi has struck out 14 batters and allowed opponents to hit just .203 (14-for-69). The right-hander conceded just one earned run in each of his past two starts.

--DH Adam Dunn needs one home run to tie Hall-of-Famer Carl Yastrzemski for 35th place all-time. Before receiving an intentional walk in his only plate appearance as a pinch-hitter Sunday, Dunn had hit three home runs in his previous three games, giving him 451 for his career.

--OF Dayan Viciedo ended an 0-for-24 slump Sunday when he singled against left-hander C.J. Wilson in the seventh inning. Viciedo finished 2-for-4 with his first multi-hit game since May 31 and his first double since May 24. Sunday’s performance raised Viciedo’s batting average in May to .201; he hit .348 in April.

--OF Alejandro De Aza had a pinch-hit double Sunday to continue his emergence from a 5-for-52 slump. Since Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, De Aza is 5-for-8 with a home run, drove in a run and scored three times. The pinch-hit double was De Aza’s third on the recently-completed road trip.

--1B Paul Konerko went 0-for-2 with a walk in his first start since June 1. Konerko, who played 16 of his 18 seasons with the White Sox, is the club’s career leader in total bases: 3,976. The 38-year old also ranks second among the club’s all-time leaders in games, home runs, RBIs and double, and third in hits.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He always throws that pitch that doesn’t look appetizing, but it’s still a strike. He works both sides of the plate, and I think that’s something that’s fallen behind in today’s world. Everybody sits on the outside of the plate.” -- White Sox CF Adam Eaton on Angels LHP C.J. Wilson after a 4-2 loss on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn