Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox are trying their best to downplay the importance of a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers that started with a 6-5 victory Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

The Tigers still hold a 3 1/2-game lead in the American League Central on fourth-place Chicago. The White Sox have a chance to close the gap the next three games, but they are not taking that approach to the series. After being swept by the Los Angeles Angels last weekend to conclude a six-game road trip, they are more focused on winning games, period.

“Any time you can get on a hot streak would be awesome, but people are trying to make this into something it’s not, kind of a must-win series,” said designated hitter Adam Dunn, who went 1-for-3 Monday. “Obviously at home, we’ve been playing pretty good at home. I don’t care if we’re playing the Tigers or a Little League team. We have to play great games at home, and hopefully we can turn it around.”

Chicago manager Robin Ventura concurred.

“You’re chasing (the Tigers), and they’re a good team,” he said. “You know, we understand all that, but you’re not going to make your season if you do something in the next four days. You’d like to do well. You’d like to beat them. You’d like to catch them in the standings.”

It just won’t mean a lot unless the Sox use the series to spark a run for playoff contention later in the season. Calling it a chance to make a statement against the defending division champions is merely a phrase unless there is a meaningful follow-up on that statement.

“You can say that once the season is over and you win, but I’ve been on teams before that whenever they thought it was a statement, it was a statement that didn’t really mean anything,” Ventura said. “It’s (about) consistency and being able to do it throughout the year instead of just one series playing well. What we’re shooting for is to get more consistent, play well and last longer than just this four-game series.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 6-5, 4.19 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 4-5, 4.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks is scheduled to start for the White Sox on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers at U.S. Cellular Field, which will be his 13th outing of the season and seventh at home. Danks comes into the game 1-1 with a 1.21 ERA in his previous three starts, allowing just three earned runs in 22 1/3 innings. Danks won his last time out, June 4 at the Los Angeles Dodgers, throwing 7 1/3 innings and allowing only one run and two hits. Danks is 5-10 with a 5.18 ERA in 20 career starts against the Tigers, but he picked up a win in his only outing against Detroit this season.

--RHP Hector Noesi started against the Tigers on Monday at U.S. Cellular Field and picked up his second straight win in the White Sox’s 6-5 victory. Noesi went 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs -- all plated by home runs. After pitching out of the bullpen for both the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers to start the season, Noesi has helped solidify the back of the White Sox’s rotation. Noesi, who was acquired via waivers from the Rangers a week after the White Sox scored seven runs off him, came into the game with a 1-3 record and 3.92 ERA in eight appearances for Chicago. “Sometimes it’s about trust, you know?” Noesi said. “Like, I come here and this team gave me the opportunity (to start) really fast. So, I try to appreciate everything and do my work. Sometimes it’s about, they believe in me that I have something good, so I try to show them that I can do this.”

--LHP Carlos Rodon is represented by agent Scott Boras, but White Sox general manager Rick Hahn doesn’t see that as a major issue heading into contract negotiations with Chicago’s first pick in last week’s draft (third overall). “Look, in reality, we have a history with Scott, a positive history with Scott,” Hahn said Monday. “He had Joe Crede, he’s got (Dayan) Viciedo, (and) we had Andruw Jones here. A fair amount of this concern, or discussion on how this could be difficult, I think is unnecessary and really not significant to us determining what’s going to happen here.” Hahn said the White Sox fully intend to sign Rodon and get his professional career going, along with signing other key members of their draft class. “This will be the last time I discuss any negotiations until we get to the point where Carlos is ready to sign and start his professional career or has elected to go down a different path,” Hahn said. “But as we enter into this, we intend to be aggressive, be fair and make an offer that, hopefully, convinces him it’s time to begin his professional career.”

--CF Adam Eaton extended his hitting streak to five games Monday by going 2-for-5 with a triple and RBI single in the White Sox’s 6-5 win against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton is hitting .333 during his streak, but he was hitting just .086 (3-for-35) in his previous nine games before it began. Overall, Eaton is batting .233 with a double, three RBIs and five runs in his last 14 games. “I‘m happy to contribute,” Eaton said. “I‘m glad I can contribute. That’s all I can say. It hasn’t been the greatest of weeks for me, so to be able to come out and help the team win is big for me.”

--2B Gordon Beckham got hits in his first three at-bats against the Detroit Tigers on Monday at U.S. Cellular Field. Beckham has hit safely in seven of his past eight games, going 12-for-32 for a .375 average in that stretch. He is hitting .341 with seven doubles, four homers and 12 RBIs since May 6 (32 games). Beckham raised his batting average from .234 to .298 during that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It has been impressive. I don’t look at him as a normal rookie. He’s played enough and he’s old enough and talented enough. You don’t treat him like a normal rookie, but he’s a good player, a good hitter, and he’s just getting his swing back.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, on 1B Jose Abreu, who snapped out of a 1-for-17 slump by launching a two-run home run and going 2-for-4 in the White Sox’s 6-5 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23, and he is expected to be out until late August.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn