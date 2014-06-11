Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox are trying their best to downplay the importance of a series against the Detroit Tigers that started with a 6-5 victory Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

Tuesday’s scheduled game between the teams was rained out.

The Tigers still hold a 3 1/2-game lead in the American League Central on fourth-place Chicago. The White Sox have a chance to close the gap the next two games, but they are not taking that approach to the series. After being swept by the Los Angeles Angels last weekend to conclude a six-game road trip, they are more focused on winning games, period.

“Any time you can get on a hot streak would be awesome, but people are trying to make this into something it’s not, kind of a must-win series,” said designated hitter Adam Dunn, who went 1-for-3 Monday. “Obviously at home, we’ve been playing pretty good at home. I don’t care if we’re playing the Tigers or a Little League team. We have to play great games at home, and hopefully we can turn it around.”

Chicago manager Robin Ventura concurred.

“You’re chasing (the Tigers), and they’re a good team,” he said. “You know, we understand all that, but you’re not going to make your season if you do something in the next four days. You’d like to do well. You’d like to beat them. You’d like to catch them in the standings.”

It just won’t mean a lot unless the Sox use the series to spark a run for playoff contention later in the season. Calling it a chance to make a statement against the defending division champions is merely a phrase unless there is a meaningful follow-up on that statement.

“You can say that once the season is over and you win, but I’ve been on teams before that whenever they thought it was a statement, it was a statement that didn’t really mean anything,” Ventura said. “It’s (about) consistency and being able to do it throughout the year instead of just one series playing well. What we’re shooting for is to get more consistent, play well and last longer than just this four-game series.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 6-5, 4.19 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 4-5, 4.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Andre Rienzo was scheduled to start Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers at U.S. Cellular Field, but his turn in the rotation will be skipped because of a rainout Tuesday. Rienzo will now pitch the second game of a three-game weekend series against the Kansas City Royals on Chicago’s south side.

--LHP John Danks had his start Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers at U.S. Cellular Field rained out. He will now start Wednesday against Detroit, still facing RHP Justin Verlander. Danks has a 1.21 ERA in his past three starts and is holding opponents to a .167 average.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom said he remains on track to return from surgery to repair a sublexed left ankle tendon before the end of the season. Lindstrom, who went on the 15-day disabled list May 20 and had the operation three days later, just got his cast off and stitches removed. He said the swelling and muscle atrophy weren’t as bad as anticipated, which he hopes will speed up the recovery process. “The doctors told me it’s going to take a couple of months, but we’ll still have a handful of games still, and I‘m just looking forward to getting back out there and being with the guys again,” Lindstrom said. “They’re going to play good ball this summer, and hopefully I can add a little bit of that piece to get us going to the playoffs.”

--RHP Nate Jones is able to put his own socks on again, which he considers a huge improvement in his recovery from back surgery performed May 5 to repair a nerve issue. Jones is back to playing catch on flat ground, but he doesn’t want to put an exact timetable on when he might be ready to return to the White Sox’s bullpen. Jones, sidelined since early April, was transferred to the 60-day disabled list May 3. “At the beginning, it was a little rough,” said Jones, who was supposed to take over the closer’s role this season. “I had what I would call bad days when I couldn’t even put on my socks, but that was to be expected. I’ve been getting stronger, and now my everyday mobility is pretty good. We’re still taking it day by day, go out there and do the stretch and tossing, do a little activity and see how it reacts the next day and go from there.”

--RF Avisail Garcia is progressing in his rehab work for the surgically repaired labrum in his left shoulder, but he still is not expected to return this season. Garcia injured himself diving for a line drive in the outfield April 9 at Colorado. He met with reporters Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field and estimated that he still needs about eight weeks of rehab before he can begin doing baseball-related activities. Garcia sounded as if he is holding out hope to possibly return this season, but White Sox management has shot down that notion when asked. “For me it’s a lot (of disappointment) because I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Garcia said. “I was with the Tigers (last year), so I didn’t have too much playing time there. So, I came here to get a chance to play every day and then I got injured. It’s tough, but (I‘m) just believing in God and getting strong in my shoulder.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It has been impressive. I don’t look at him as a normal rookie. He’s played enough and he’s old enough and talented enough. You don’t treat him like a normal rookie, but he’s a good player, a good hitter, and he’s just getting his swing back.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, on 1B Jose Abreu, who snapped out of a 1-for-17 slump by launching a two-run home run and going 2-for-4 in the White Sox’s 6-5 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He said June 10 that he remains on track to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet and steadily adding distance each time. There is no timetable for his return, but he expects to be back before the end of the season.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15. He hopes to begin baseball-related drills in August.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn