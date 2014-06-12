Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Manager Robin Ventura said his decision to skip right-hander Andre Rienzo’s scheduled start Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers just “made sense” after a rainout on Tuesday.

Still, the extra time between outings could wind up helping the 26-year-old Brazilian hurler figure out how to get the ball down more consistently before his next start on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals.

Rienzo, who stepped into a starting role when right-hander Felipe Paulino was placed on the 15-day disabled list in April, has struggled in his past three starts -- going 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA.

“I think that it’s good for me because I need to work on something,” said Rienzo, who went 4-0 with a 4.11 ERA in his first four outings this season. “I made mistakes the last two games, and I paid for that. They are making me work a little bit with (pitching coach Don Cooper) and (bullpen coach Bobby Thigpen), so we can make the mistakes not happen anymore.”

The goal is for Rienzo to get the ball down in the strike zone more consistently, which hasn’t happened enough in the past three times he’s pitched.

“I don’t think it’s about my delivery,” he said. “I just think sometimes the release point, the ball, something like that. I think it’s minimal, but I need to find it again. This timing is good to find it.”

Ventura said the decision to skip Rienzo’s spot wasn’t mainly about the recent struggles. It was more about keeping left-hander John Danks, who was supposed to start Tuesday, and left-handed ace Chris Sale on track to make their starts.

“It just makes sense,” he said before Chicago’s 8-2 win over the Tigers on Wednesday. “Chris was going (Thursday) anyway. Let’s just give (Rienzo) some time. He might be tired. I just think it makes sense to skip him and get him back in there over the weekend.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-33

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 7-2, 3.38 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 5-0, 2.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks threw his fourth straight quality start and picked up his second straight victory in an 8-2 win against the Detroit Tigers. Danks, who came into the outing with a 1.21 ERA in his past three starts, threw seven innings and allowed just two runs. Once again, his changeup was one of his better pitches. “Yeah, I feel like I got in a good rhythm to start,” Danks said. “I was able to throw the ball over the plate and let these guys work behind me. Just like any other game, caught some breaks and guys were making plays behind me and tried to get in the dugout.”

--RHP Andre Rienzo is working on some slight mechanical issues with pitching coach Don Cooper and bullpen coach Bobby Thigpen during his extra down time after having his scheduled start Wednesday skipped because of a rainout Tuesday. Rienzo, who will pitch the second game of a three-game weekend series against the Kansas City Royals, is 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA in his previous three outings. “I think that it’s good for me because I need to work on something,” Rienzo said. “I don’t think it’s about my delivery. I just think sometimes the release point, the ball, something like that. I think it’s minimal, but I need to find it again. This timing is good to find it.”

--1B Jose Abreu hit his 19th home run of the season and went 3-for-4 with two runs scored Wednesday in Chicago’s 8-2 victory against the Detroit Tigers. It was the third time he’s homered in back-to-back games and second time against both the Tigers and right-hander Justin Verlander. The only other player in major league history to hit 19-plus home runs in his first 52 games was Wally Berger, who hit 20 in the same amount of games in 1930. “Having Abreu right there in the middle is huge,” Tigers C Alex Avila said. “He’s a donkey. He’s a strong guy. He’s shown he can be a really good player for a really long time in this league.”

--LHP Chris Sale (5-0, 2.06 ERA) will take the mound Thursday against Detroit. He took a no-decision in his previous outing, at the Los Angeles Angels, after giving up a game-tying grand slam by CF Mike Trout in the eighth inning. Before that inning, Sale had allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings. Manager Robin Ventura said he isn’t concerned that outing will affect his next start. Sale is 2-0 with a 0.72 ERA in his past four starts at U.S. Cellular Field. “I‘m not worried about him throwing the ball or anything leftover from that game,” Ventura said. “He just goes and pitches. He’s a high-intensity guy. His emotions can get worked up, but he separates it pretty good.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It just makes sense. Chris (Sale) was going (Thursday) anyway. Let’s just give (Andre Rienzo) some time. He might be tired. I just think it makes sense to skip him and get him back in there over the weekend.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, on skipping struggling RHP Andre Rienzo’s start.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He said June 10 that he remains on track to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet and steadily adding distance each time. There is no timetable for his return, but he expects to be back before the end of the season.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15. He hopes to begin baseball-related drills in August.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn