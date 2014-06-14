Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The offense is better than last season and the pitching is on track, but the White Sox still need to fix the defense.

After ranking last in the American League in fielding percentage last season, Chicago is back near the bottom of the AL rankings in that category once again -- .980 prior to a 7-2 loss Friday night at home against the Kansas City Royals.

It’s the one area that just hasn’t improved much since last year, which is a concern that’s on the mind of coaches, front-office personnel and players.

“You come out early and work on things but it’s continuous,” manager Robin Ventura said. “That kind of stuff is always there and you’re working at it. You want them confident enough that once you play you just go out and play. The more you work at it, you get more confident and you get better at it.”

It’s just that it hasn’t happened yet, which continues to vex them in a tight race within the American League Central.

“The defense just needs to be better,” Ventura said. “It’s very important. We’ve seen how it can shoot you in the foot not playing good defense. You continue to pound it (in meetings) individually.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-35

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 3-5, 3.26 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi 2-4, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana lost for a third straight start. He allowed six runs and eight hits in six innings, with five of the runs and six of the hits happening in the first inning. Quintana has lost four of his past five outings. “I wanted to throw good pitches, but I missed a lot with location, a little bit high too,” Quintana said. “The first inning was a terrible inning for me, but I came back after. I kept the ball down and attacked on the first pitch and (used) all my pitches.”

--LHP Chris Sale threw 116 pitches Thursday against the Detroit Tigers -- the third time he has gone over 100 since a strained flexor muscle in his left arm -- following a 127-pitch performance April 17 against the Boston Red Sox -- landed him on the 15-day disabled list for a month. “I feel good, I feel strong,” he said. “It has been a while since ‘the incident,’ if you will, so I‘m feeling strong. I‘m trying to build arm strength and that’s how you build it. I need to be that guy to go 115-120 pitches. That’s what I‘m signed up for.”

--1B Jose Abreu has impressed a lot of people around baseball with what he’s done during his rookie season (19 home runs and 51 RBIs), but equally impressive to many is his work ethic and manner at the ballpark. “I think they’re just impressed with his professionalism,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s not a flamboyant guy, but he comes to work. I think they come out, even for BP, and watch him. I think everybody’s interested because they’ve heard about him but they haven’t seen him, so everybody comes out to watch. That’s the first thing they notice is how he goes about his work. He’s very meticulous and professional about his work, and I think people appreciate that.”

--RF Avisail Garcia played some light catch Friday at U.S. Cellular Field, but it’s highly unlikely that he’ll recover from surgery on his left labrum in time to play this season. “This is really just the start of a long process for him,” manager Robin Ventura said. “Just because he’s out here right now, I don’t necessarily see him making it back for this year. The prognosis the whole time was he would be back for spring training (next year). It’s a long process, so this is the start of it. Hopefully he can move along and everything goes smoothly.”

--RHP Henry Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract and will be put on the disabled list with an undisclosed injury for Triple-A Charlotte. Rodriguez, 27, has made 150 relief appearances in the major leagues over six seasons with the Oakland Athletics, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins. He has a career 4.31 ERA with 11 saves and 151 strikeouts.

--RHP Hector Noesi (2-4, 5.40 ERA) will start Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. Noesi, who played for the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers before being claimed off waivers by Chicago, has thrown three quality starts in his previous four outings. In those starts, Noesi is 2-0 with a 3.24 ERA, 19 strikeouts and is holding opponents to a .226 average. Noesi has never faced the Royals as a starter; he last pitched against them Aug. 17, 2011, as a reliever -- throwing three scoreless innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In the past, (LHP Jose Quintana‘s) always been a little slow coming out of the first inning. But they were swinging it. They barreled him up and it happened fast.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, after Quintana allowed five runs in the first inning of a 7-2 loss to Kansas City on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He said June 10 that he remains on track to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet and steadily adding distance each time. There is no timetable for his return, but he expects to be back before the end of the season.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15. Garcia met with reporters June 10 and said he continues rehabbing his shoulder in Chicago. Garcia said he still needed about eight weeks of rehab work, but he started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13 at U.S. Cellular Field.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn