Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Five games separate top to bottom in the American League Central as teams take turns mounting hot streaks.

Chicago White Sox manager Robin Ventura says his team was due for a surge -- or at least some well-timed hits as they sought to bust out of a four-game losing streak entering into Tuesday’s opener of a two-game inter-league series with the San Francisco Giants.

“You’re going to go through periods -- every team does -- when it looks similar to the last four games where you just don’t get the big hit,” Ventura said. “You can’t put your finger on pitching, defense or anything else. If you get some hits it would clean up a lot of things and eventually you fight your way out of it.”

On Tuesday, the White Sox pounded out 10 hits in an 8-2 victory as Gordon Beckham and Dayan Viciedo each hit home runs with runners aboard.

”Today we started knocking in some runs (with) a couple of big homers that get you back in the game,“ Ventura said. ”We had guys on the last few games and just haven’t been able to knock them in. This game where you’ve been able to knock them in and it looks like this.

The Kansas City Royals are the latest on a run, going 9-1 in their last 10 including a sweep of the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-37

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 7-2, 1.81 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 5-1, 1.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks (6-5) worked 6 1/3 innings for his third straight win. He allowed two runs (one earned) and five hits while walking three and striking out four. The three-win run matches his previous best in 2011 and marked a return to form following 2012 shoulder surgery, a 4-14 record in 2013 and early struggles this year. “It’s been a long, frustrating road to get back to here and there’s certainly plenty to be worked on,” Danks said. “There were some days when you having to fight, but I think I‘m beyond that.”

--1B Jose Abreu entered Tuesday’s game second in All-Star voting and riding a streak of three multi-hit efforts over his last six games (.391). He remained third in the American League with 19 home runs and fifth with 51 RBIs. Abreu is on a pace to establish franchise rookie records for home runs (44) and RBIs (118). He’s had a home run or RBI in eight of his last 17 games. He was 1-or-4 with a run scored on Tuesday.

--3B Conor Gillaspie played his former team for the first time on Tuesday. “Hopefully he gets a few hits to remind them that he used to play there,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. Gillaspie indeed delivered with a 2-for-4 night and is now hitting .358 (34-for-95) in his last 24 games. Gillaspie played three seasons with the Giants (2008, 2011-12) before joining the White Sox last season. “He’s grown a lot,” Ventura said. “He’s more confident and he understands what he needs to do. The biggest growth has been hitting.”

--RF Dayan Viciedo went 2-for-4 with a home run as he started to break out of a slump that saw hits in just three of his previous 12 games since June 1. Until Tuesday, he had four hits over his last 51 at-bats (.078) and was batting .185 (29-157) since May 1. By contrast he hit .348 (31-89) with nine RBIs over 26 games in April. “He’s had some hard hits but he really hasn’t had a whole lot of luck lately,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “The ones he does hit hard are right at people. ... He’s a strong kid and it will eventually even out for him. We’ve seen it when he gets hot he can carry a lineup.”

--LHP Chris Sale (5-1, 1.97 ERA) makes his first career start against the Giants on Wednesday and will be the second lefty San Francisco has faced in succeeding days. He is 4-1 with a 1.83 ERA over seven home starts this season. Sale’s start is his 13th all-time inter league play and he’s gone 2-0 with a 2.27 ERA lifetime.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been a long, frustrating road to get back to here and there’s certainly plenty to be worked on. There were some days when (I had) to fight, but I think I‘m beyond that.” -- White Sox LHP John Danks, who worked 6 1/3 innings vs. San Francisco on Tuesday for his third straight win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He said June 10 that he remains on track to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet and steadily adding distance each time. There is no timetable for his return, but he expects to be back before the end of the season.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15. Garcia met with reporters June 10 and said he continues rehabbing his shoulder in Chicago. Garcia said he still needed about eight weeks of rehab work, but he started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13 at U.S. Cellular Field.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn