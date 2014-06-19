Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Jose Abreu had two strikes against him during his first at-bat Wednesday afternoon and he swung like a guy with some pent-up aggression.

The Cuban-born rookie first baseman appeared to relieve himself of both the count and some stress with one big swing in the first inning of the Chicago White Sox’s 7-6 win against the San Francisco Giants at U.S. Cellular Field.

He drilled the 20th home run of his career with a line drive over the fence in left with a runner aboard for a 2-0 lead, after some frustrations the previous two games led to conversations with the White Sox coaching staff for not running to first in situations that called for it.

“Those are things that I forget, I leave behind,” Abreu said afterward. “That just happened (Tuesday). I learned from it and I keep going. Those are the things that happen. Those are stones in life. They happen, things that happen, and you just (find) in front of you. You’ve just got to learn from it and keep going.”

After failing to run out a pop up down the first-base line Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, Abreu again didn’t run to first Tuesday against the Giants following a wild pitch third strike.

“Obviously, I made a mistake,” Abreu said prior to Wednesday’s game. “But the manager and the team have talked to me about it and I understand. I made a mistake and that’s something I‘m going to fix.”

White Sox bench coach Mark Parent wasted no time addressing each instance in the dugout, using an interpreter. Manager Robin Ventura also chatted with him about it after Tuesday’s game.

“(Frustration) is part of it, but he understands,” Ventura said. “The position that he’s in, he’s more of a leader on the team, so he needs to be able to do that stuff. If he doesn’t do it, nobody else is going to do it. He understands that.”

Abreu didn’t exactly agree on the leadership role, but said he understands what Ventura means.

“I don’t really consider myself a leader right now of the team,” he said. “But I have the last couple of (games), I made a couple of mistakes, which is normal. I will make sure that it gets fixed. You have to hustle. You have to run. In that situation, you have to be able to show the team that even when things are bad, you have to run.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-37

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana 3-7, 3.98 ERA) at Twins (RHP Yohan Pino, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana (3-7, 3.98) will start for the White Sox on Friday against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis, looking to break out of a small slump in his past three outings. Quintana is 0-3 with a 5.51 ERA in those starts, all in June, after going 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA in the month of May. Quintana allowed six runs on eight hits in six innings against the Kansas City Royals in his most recent outing and is 2-2 with a 5.87 ERA in seven career starts against the Twins.

--LHP Chris Sale wasn’t at his best Wednesday, but he was good enough to pick up the win in the White Sox’s 7-6 victory against the San Francisco Giants at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale allowed three runs (all earned) and a season-high eight hits to the Giants, whose lone left-handed hitter, Gregor Blanco, went 3-for-4 and became just the second lefty this season to get a hit off Sale. The Giants made Sale work pretty hard. He threw 111 pitches and left two batters into the seventh without getting an out. The bullpen allowed three runs after he left to make it a nail-biter, but all Sale cared about afterward was the victory for the Sox. “Any time you have a team like that coming in and you can take both games from them, it’s huge,” he said of of sweeping the brief interleague series. “It’s always important getting off on the right foot before you go on the road. Hopefully we can keep this thing rolling.”

--1B Jose Abreu made amends Wednesday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field for not running to first base on plays that he should’ve run out in the previous two games. After discussions with manager Robin Ventura and bench coach Mark Parent about the running issue, Abreu drilled an 0-2 pitch from right-hander Tim Hudson over the left-field wall in the first inning of the White Sox’s 7-6 win against the San Francisco Giants. “Obviously, I made a mistake,” said Abreu, who went 2-for-4 and scored twice. “But the manager and the team have talked to me about it and I understand. I made a mistake and that’s something I‘m going to fix.” Abreu’s home run was his 20th and made the 27-year old Cuban rookie the third fastest in major league history to reach the 20-homer plateau -- doing it in 58 games. He also became the third fastest in franchise history to reach that point in a single season.

--C Tyler Flowers snapped out of an 0-for-25 skid with a two-run single off San Francisco Giants right-hander Tim Hudson on Wednesday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field in the White Sox’s 7-6 win. Flowers, who went 1-for-4, had struck out 19 times during the slump. “That one hit’s not going to make a difference at the end,” Flowers said. “It was a good time to do it but I’ve still gotta find a consistency. Today a few good at-bats, one was a good result. Just try and build off that and see how consistent I can be again.”

--1B Adam Dunn hit a big three-run homer in the fifth inning of the White Sox’s 7-6 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field. The home run was the 452nd of his career and tied him for 35th all-time with Boston Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski. “It’s great,” Dunn said. “I‘m not going to downplay it by any means, but that’s something when you retire, wherever you finish up is where you finish up. There’s no use sitting back thinking about it right now. Those guys ahead of you have done some pretty cool things.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our guys, they’re tough. They just keep grinding. The schedule keeps going and it doesn’t stop. If you want to look in the rearview mirror and wallow on that, you’re going to get beat a lot more. These guys seem to stay with it and grind it out.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, whose team will start an 11-game road trip Thursday in Minnesota, after a 7-6 win over San Francisco on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He said June 10 that he remains on track to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet and steadily adding distance each time. There is no timetable for his return, but he expects to be back before the end of the season.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15. Garcia met with reporters June 10 and said he continues rehabbing his shoulder in Chicago. Garcia said he still needed about eight weeks of rehab work, but he started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13 at U.S. Cellular Field.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn