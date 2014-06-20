Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Chicago White Sox center fielder Alejandro De Aza hasn’t had a very good season by any standard. His .207 batting average entering Thursday’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins was the lowest (by 30 points) of any White Sox player in the lineup.

Luckilly for De Aza, he gets to spend the weekend in Minnesota.

It seems, no matter how poorly De Aza is playing or how well the Twins are pitching, De Aza is likely to have a good game. He went 2-for-3 Thursday in a 4-2 loss, scoring one of the Sox’s runs. He’s hit safely in seven straight games against the Twins and owns a .291 career average against Minnesota pitching, 25 points higher than his career average of .266.

“I‘m just trying to grind it out. Obviously, this season, I‘m not doing well,” De Aza said. “I‘m starting to feel better and I‘m swinging the bat good.”

Chicago opened the season against the Twins, which allowed De Aza to get off to a red-hot start to the year (4-for-11, three homers, four RBIs after the season’s first three games), but he quickly dug himself a hole. De Aza went six straight games after that without a hit and his average has been hovering well under .200 for much of the season. Things have improved in June, however, as De Aza has seen his average improve by over 30 points. He was a home run short of hitting for the cycle in a 7-6 win against San Francisco on Wednesday, then followed with his two-hit game Thursday. It was the first time this year De Aza has had consecutive multi-hit efforts.

“He’s been swinging it better,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “That’s one thing , you get in a hole like he’s been, he’s been swinging better and you just have to continue to ride it out.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-38

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 2-5, 5.37 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 4-5, 5.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana allowed two runs over seven innings, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out six. He didn’t figure in the decision, the first time he hasn’t done so in seven starts (2-5). Quintana is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA in his last four career starts against Minnesota.

--SS Alexei Ramirez went 1-for-4 Thursday, extending his hitting streak to eight games with a second-inning double. He also extended his hitting streak against the Twins to 10 games. He’s hit .447 against Minnesota over that span, with eight extra-base hits and nine runs driven in.

--3B Conor Gillaspie drove in both Chicago runs Thursday with a third-inning single with the bases loaded. For Gillaspie, who is hitting .335 this season and was batting third in Chicago’s order, it was his first RBI since June 11.

--CF Alejandro De Aza went 2-for-3 Thursday, getting multiple hits in back-to-back games for the first time this season. He is hitting .385 against the Twins in his last seven games against Minnesota. He also stole his ninth base of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I tried to throw more strikes, less pitches per inning. I got the opportunity for a long game for me. I threw some really good pitches tonight.” -- White Sox LHP Jose Quintana on his seven-inning performance in a loss Thursday against the Minnesota Twins.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He said June 10 that he remains on track to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet and steadily adding distance each time. There is no timetable for his return, but he expects to be back before the end of the season.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15. Garcia met with reporters June 10 and said he continues rehabbing his shoulder in Chicago. Garcia said he still needed about eight weeks of rehab work, but he started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13 at U.S. Cellular Field.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

OF Moises Sierra

OF/DH Adam Dunn