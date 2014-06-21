Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton had two hits Friday against the Minnesota Twins, including a game-tying double in the top of the ninth.

For Eaton, the hits extended his hitting streak to seven games, a new season high. Over that stretch, Eaton is slashing at a 12-for-26 clip with three RBIs.

But knocking in guys isn’t Eaton’s job. He’s led off every game he’s played in 2014, and realizes his job is to set up the big sticks, first baseman Jose Abreu and designated hitter Adam Dunn, hitting behind him.

Friday against the Twins, Eaton and the White Sox were held off the board for the seven innings between a pair of first inning homers and the ninth inning rally capped by Eaton himself. That won’t be good enough if the Sox hope to keep pace in an ever-tightening American League Central race.

“It was great to see us battle back,” Eaton said. “I’d like to do that in the fifth or sixth. We can’t be waiting that long. We need to put pressure on people earlier.”

The at-bat in the ninth came against All-Star closer Glen Perkins, who had been scuffling all inning. With two on and one out, Eaton got just enough of an off-speed pitch, fisting it down the third-base line. It didn’t get deep enough to drive in the lead run, but gave the guys behind him a chance. Gordon Beckham was intentionally walked to load the bases, but Conor Gillaspie hit into a 4-6-3 double play to end the threat.

“That was a tough guy to face,” Eaton said. “He’s not easy. I got extremely lucky against him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-39

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Andre Rienzo, 4-4, 5.67 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 3-8, 5.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hector Noesi tossed seven innings Friday, allowing four runs. It was Noesi’s second seven-inning effort against Minnesota this season -- but first with Chicago. Noesi also pitched against the Twins as a member of the Seattle Mariners on May 6.

--3B Conor Gillaspie went 2-for-4 Friday, running his hitting streak to five games and third multi-hit effort in his last four outings. His 17 multi-hit games are tied with Dayan Viciedo and Adam Eaton for most on the team.

--1B Jose Abreu hit his 21st homer of the season Friday. He has two home runs in his last three games and four in his last 10. He trails only Baltimore Orioles outfielder Nelson Cruz (22) in homers this season.

--2B Gordon Beckham’s first inning home run gave him six in 51 games this season, one more than he had in 103 games last season. It was Beckham’s second homer in the last four days and each of his last four hits have gone for extra bases.

--RF Dayan Viciedo’s ninth inning triple was the sixth three-base hit of his career and second of the season.

--SS Alexei Ramirez went 0-for-4, snapping an eight-game hitting streak. He also snapped a 10-game hit streak against the Twins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You want to be aggressive in the zone. You have to be able to throw it over and make them put it in play. When you put them on like that, you’re just making it easier for them.” --White Sox manager Robin Ventura on the back-to-back walks issued in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday against the Twins, the first of which, came around to score the winning run.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He said June 10 that he remains on track to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet and steadily adding distance each time. There is no timetable for his return, but he expects to be back before the end of the season.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15. Garcia met with reporters June 10 and said he continues rehabbing his shoulder in Chicago. Garcia said he still needed about eight weeks of rehab work, but he started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13 at U.S. Cellular Field.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra