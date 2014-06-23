Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Over the last month, Chicago White Sox left-hander John Danks has been one of the better pitchers in all of baseball.

Entering play Sunday, Danks had tossed five consecutive quality starts, not allowing more than two runs in any of those contests. With the exception of one clunker May 18 against the Astros, Danks has been really good dating back to May 7. Seven of his last eight outings have been at least six innings, where he’s allowed three or fewer runs.

In danger of being swept in a four-game series by the Minnesota Twins for the first time in 20 years, the White Sox needed a quality start from Danks Sunday at Target Field, but the lefty came up empty. He allowed six runs on 10 hits and four walks over five innings in a 6-5 loss, a defeat that evened his record at 6-6 this season.

“He was just off,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “You could tell he just wasn’t going to go deep in the game. But after using Scotty (Carroll) yesterday, we needed him to go at least five.”

Danks got off to a rough start, walking the first two batters of the day, but escaped the early jam by allowing only one run. Three straight hits, including an RBI double, got things started for the Twins against Danks in the second. A walk and another single made it 3-0, but considering the start, Danks was probably lucky to be down only three.

Chicago scored five runs to back Danks in their half of the third inning and Danks retired the Twins quickly in the bottom half of the frame, seemingly getting himself back on track.

But the bottom fell out on his outing in the next inning, as Minnesota scored three runs on three hits and another walk, which put the Sox in a hole they couldn’t dig out from.

“Didn’t throw enough strikes. It’s unfortunate,” Danks said. “We score some runs and I give it right back. Shot myself in the foot, didn’t do myself any favors and it cost us the game. We scored five runs. That should be plenty to win a ballgame.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-41

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 6-1, 2.20 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 7-2, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Gordon Beckham was only 2-for-14 in the series against the Twins, but connected on a big two-run double Sunday to get the White Sox started in the third inning. He also hit a solo home run Friday night and drove in two runs Saturday despite going 0-for-3.

--1B Jose Abreu went 1-for-4, extending his hit streak to a career-high seven games, with a two-run single in the third inning, a hit that gave the White Sox a 4-3 lead. Abreu is hitting .345 with two homers and six RBIs over those seven games.

--CF Adam Eaton led off the game with a single, extending his hit streak to nine games. The hit also extended his on-base streak to 17 games, the longest such streak of his career.

--LHP John Danks dropped to 6-12 against the Twins since 2007, the most losses by any pitcher against Minnesota in the majors. His ERA climbed from 3.97 entering the day Sunday to 4.34.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had the big inning, but after that, we just weren’t very opportunistic. They made an error, we didn’t do anything with it. Hughes struggled just like Johnny did, we just didn’t do anything with it.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, following Chicago’s 6-5 loss to Minnesota Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He said June 10 that he remains on track to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet and steadily adding distance each time. There is no timetable for his return, but he expects to be back before the end of the season.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15. Garcia met with reporters June 10 and said he continues rehabbing his shoulder in Chicago. Garcia said he still needed about eight weeks of rehab work, but he started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13 at U.S. Cellular Field.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra