Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- At some point, the rest of the majors could adjust to rookie Jose Abreu. It just hasn’t quite happened yet.

Abreu is a big part of the Chicago offense, and he came through again Monday night, driving in three runs in the White Sox’s 6-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

He homered, hit a run-scoring double and an RBI groundout in three consecutive at-bats as Chicago turned a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 lead. The problem was, the White Sox couldn’t hold the advantage.

Abreu also extended his career-best hitting streak to eight games. He has 22 homers, which ties Mark McGwire (1987) and Wally Berger (1930) for the highest number of homers for a player through his first 63 games in major league history.

“He just keeps continuing to drive in runs and be awesome for us,” left-hander Chris Sale said after Monday’s game.

Abreu, who is batting .274, is carrying much of the offensive load for the White Sox. They have needed his help, and it will be interesting to see how well he can do the rest of his rookie season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-42

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 3-7, 3.87 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 4-4, 4.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale wasn’t his usual dominating self, but he got through six innings against Baltimore. He gave up two runs on 11 hits and kept working his way out of trouble, leaving with a 3-2 lead. “I just got lucky in some cases,” Sale said. “I should have lost that game easily in terms of giving up more runs.”

--CF Adam Eaton extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an infield single in the third inning Monday night. He has reached base in a season-high 18 consecutive games dating back to June 3. Eaton finished the night 1-for-5.

--DH Jose Abreu hit a solo homer in Monday’s game and finished with three RBIs -- on consecutive at-bats in the third, sixth and seventh innings. The hot-hitting rookie has seven homers in June.

--RHP Ronald Belisario struggled again in the final inning. He gave up a game-winning hit Friday, and he did it again Monday night when PH Chris Davis socked a three-run homer in the ninth to give the Orioles a 6-4 victory. “I made a mistake with it,” Belasario said. “For me, it’s pretty tough. I‘m trying to get my job done, but things happen. Not working tonight. Nothing else I can do.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You don’t see somebody get out of that many messes, but he was in quite a bit of a mess the entire game.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, on LHP Chris Sale, who limited the Orioles to two runs in six innings Monday despite allowing 11 hits. Baltimore ultimately rallied for a 6-4 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He said June 10 that he remains on track to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet and steadily adding distance each time. There is no timetable for his return, but he expects to be back before the end of the season.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15. Garcia met with reporters June 10 and said he continues rehabbing his shoulder in Chicago. Garcia said he still needed about eight weeks of rehab work, but he started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13 at U.S. Cellular Field.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra