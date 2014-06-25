Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Manager Robin Ventura didn’t want closer Ronald Belisario to sit and stew about blowing a save in the ninth inning Monday night. He brought the right-hander right back Tuesday.

Ventura let left-hander Scott Downs start the ninth to face left-handed hitting Chris Davis, but called on Belisario after that. It wasn’t an easy task, but Belisario got through the inning as the White Sox wrapped up a 4-2 victory.

Belisario gave up a run-scoring single, and the Orioles had two runners on with one out before the right-hander got pinch-hitter Ryan Flaherty to ground into a game-ending double play.

“It would have probably been better if it was cleaner, but there’s part of it that you just get it done as a closer,” Ventura said. “In the end, he shut it down.”

The White Sox will need Belisario to do his job while he’s in the closer’s role. They’ll need to keep the blown saves to a minimum, and Ventura can’t be afraid to call on him.

Chicago needs wins to stay close in the crowded American League Central Division and a good closer is crucial to that goal.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-32

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 2-5, 5.31 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 2-8, 4.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Gordon Beckham hit his eighth homer of the season Tuesday night, a solo shot in the first inning. Beckham’s already beaten his total from last year (six) and has hit in 17 of his last 22 road games.

--RHP Scott Carroll will start for the White Sox on Thursday in Toronto instead of right-hander Andre Rienzo. He’s lost his last five starts, so manager Robin Ventura made the move.

--LHP Jose Quintana threw well in Tuesday night’s victory. He won for the first time in five starts, holding Baltimore to one run in seven innings, striking out eight and working his way out of a few jams. “It was a good effort by (him) to get us in a spot where we could win, and we did enough to win,” Ventura said.

--LF Alejandro De Aza drove in two runs during Tuesday’s win. He got an RBI single in the second and got another on a fielder’s choice in the eighth as SS Alexei Ramirez somehow avoided Orioles C Caleb Joseph’s tag at the plate. “Every win is good. We feel awesome, and it was good to win this game,” De Aza said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’d say, after the last five days, we probably need that.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura after a 4-2 win over Baltimore on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He said June 10 that he remains on track to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet and steadily adding distance each time. There is no timetable for his return, but he expects to be back before the end of the season.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15. Garcia met with reporters June 10 and said he continues rehabbing his shoulder in Chicago. Garcia said he still needed about eight weeks of rehab work, but he started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13 at U.S. Cellular Field.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra