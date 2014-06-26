Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Even though right-hander Scott Carroll began the season in the rotation, he didn’t view his recent role in the bullpen as a demotion.

Instead, he used the time to work on his cutter and embraced the opportunity to help the team win. Now, Carroll will get another opportunity to regain his spot in the rotation when he starts Thursday against Toronto. He is replacing the struggling Andre Rienzo, who will now work as a reliever.

“I looked at it as an opportunity to help the ball team win,” Carroll said. “There’s a lot of good arms in the bullpen. I looked at it as an opportunity to come in and eat up some innings. It was another feather in my cap to show I was devoted to do both ends. I think it helped me.”

Carroll started five games to open the season and went 1-3 with 6.15 ERA. Manager Robin Ventura then decided Carroll could develop more consistency working as a reliever. The decision worked as Carroll was much more effective. He went 1-0 with a 1.83 ERA in six relief appearances and held lefties to a .158 average.

He began to have much confidence with his cutter and that made the biggest difference.

“The stuff I‘m featuring now in my repertoire is a lot more aggressive,” Carroll said. “I’ve been able to get both righties and lefties out consistently because they can’t just defend against the sinker. I think (the cutter) is a great weapon for me. I‘m looking to get out there in the starting role and help the team win.”

Despite relishing his time in the bullpen, Carroll is ready to be back in the rotation. He is looking for more success this time around.

“I am ready for this opportunity again,” Carroll said. “I’ll look to get back into my comfort zone. I‘m looking forward to it.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 2-3, 4.30 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP JA Happ, 6-4, 4.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Adam Eaton has reached base in 20 straight games and has a 12-game hitting streak. He tied a career high with four hits in a 5-4 loss to the Orioles in 12 innings Wednesday. Afterward, Eaton sounded like a player who gladly would have traded a hit or two for a victory. “The baseball gods must be upset with us in some way, shape or form,” Eaton said. “We’re not going to have a pity party. No one is going to feel sorry for us. We’re going to have to pick ourselves up and move forward.”

--1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a home run Wednesday against the Orioles. He is batting .357 (15-for-42) with two doubles, four homers and 10 RBIs over that stretch.

--RHP Ronald Belisario bounced back from a blown save in the series opener against the Orioles by throwing a scoreless ninth and picking up his eighth save. He did not pitch in the series finale Wednesday, despite the game going 12 innings. As the White Sox head to Toronto for a four-game series, Belisario will get the opportunity to close. He is 3-4 with a 5.35 ERA and has four blown saves so far this year. “For any guy that goes into that role it’s going to be different, but I‘m going to find out right now if he can do it,” manager Robin Ventura said.

--RHP Andre Rienzo was moved to the bullpen after struggling recently as a starter. Rienzo was lost five consecutive games and is now 4-5 with a 5.86 ERA in 12 games, including 11 starts. He also has 44 strikeouts and 27 walks. “At this point, it’s probably better for Rienzo to take a break,” manager Robin Ventura said.

--RHP Francellis Montas was picked to play in this year’s All-Star Futures Game. Montas is 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 51 strikeouts in nine starts for the High-A Winston-Salem. He was acquired by the White Sox last season as part of a three-team trade with the Tigers and White Sox that featured Jake Peavy. Utility INF Micah Johnson was also picked to play in the Futures Game. He is batting .308 with four home runs, 23 RBIs and 14 stolen bases over 61 games between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte. The Futures Game will take place July 13 at Target Field in Minneapolis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The stuff I‘m featuring now in my repertoire is a lot more aggressive. I’ve been able to get both righties and lefties out consistently because they can’t just defend against the sinker. I think (the cutter) is a great weapon for me. I‘m looking to get out there in the starting role and help the team win.” -- RHP Scott Carroll, who will return to the rotation Thursday at Toronto.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He said June 10 that he remains on track to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet and steadily adding distance each time. There is no timetable for his return, but he expects to be back before the end of the season.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15. Garcia met with reporters June 10 and said he continues rehabbing his shoulder in Chicago. Garcia said he still needed about eight weeks of rehab work, but he started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13 at U.S. Cellular Field.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario (closer)

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Andre Rienzo

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra