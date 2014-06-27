Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The White Sox got a little younger Thursday.

Chicago designated 38-year-old left-handed reliever Scott Downs for assignment and promoted 26-year-old lefty Eric Surkamp from Triple-A Charlotte.

The team also got a little longer. While Downs is a left-handed specialist who might face one batter, Surkamp made 11 starts in his 14 outings at Charlotte.

“At this point, we just needed some length,” manager Robin Ventura said. “I think the way it was going for us, we needed something more than a guy just to come in and just get one guy. With Eric coming up, with what he’s been doing, it gives us the length we really need at this point.”

Downs was 0-2 with a 6.08 ERA in 38 appearances for the White Sox.

Surkamp went 4-5 with a 4.54 ERA with Charlotte, but he allowed only one run over his past 14 innings there. His 84 strikeouts led the International League.

The White Sox signed Downs as a free agent in January.

“Scott was a pro, and he’s good guy to have in there, just with the younger guys that are learning to do stuff in the bullpen,” Ventura said. “It just didn’t work, being able to just get the one guy.”

Ventura said that Downs also was experiencing some struggles against right-handers.

“I think in the end, you’re looking to giving the younger guy the shot at it and go in and do an inning or two.” Ventura said.

In the White Sox’s 7-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday, Surkamp pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing no hits, one walk and one run.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-44

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 4.34 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 6-6, 4.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks, who starts against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Friday, is 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA over his past four starts. However, he lost his most recent outing, Sunday against Minnesota, when he allowed 11 hits and six runs in five innings. This will be his first start at Rogers Centre since May 29, 2011, when he took the loss after allowing nine earned runs on nine hits in four innings. He is 1-4 with a 6.46 ERA in six career starts against the Blue Jays.

--CF Adam Eaton left Thursday’s game against the Blue Jays after being thrown out at first on a high chop to second base to lead off the game. Initial reports said that he experienced cramping in his left leg. Leury Garcia replaced him in center field. “Hopefully we can deal with it today and get back,” Easton said after the game. “I did kind of get almost an off day. Hopefully we can bounce back tomorrow and it will be good tomorrow.”

--LHP Scott Downs was designated for assignment Thursday, and LHP Eric Surkamp was called up from Triple-A Charlotte. Downs was 0-2 with a 6.08 ERA and one save in 38 games for the White Sox. Downs, 38, was signed as a free agent in January to a one-year deal with a club option for 2015. He is 38-38 with a 3.57 ERA in 602 appearances in the majors, pitching for the Cubs, Expos, Blue Jays, Angels, Braves and White Sox.

--LHP Eric Surkamp was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte after LHP Scott Downs was designated for assignment Thursday. Surkamp, 26, was 3-4 with a 4.54 ERA in 14 games (11 starts) with Charlotte this season, and he led the International League with 84 strikeouts. He was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on Dec. 23, 2013. He was 2-3 with a 7.36 ERA in seven starts over two major league seasons with the Giants, 2011 and 2013. Surkamp entered Thursday’s 7-0 loss to the Blue Jays and allowed no hits, one walk and one run in 1 1/3 innings.

--1B Jose Abreu singled in the sixth inning of Thursday’s 7-0 loss at Toronto to extend his season high hit streak to 11 games. During the streak, he is batting .348 (16-for-46).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That game just smelled right from the start. We didn’t play very well, didn’t hit very well, didn’t play defense very well, and it showed.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, after the White Sox’s 7-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Eaton (left leg cramps) left the June 26 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He said June 10 that he remains on track to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet and steadily adding distance each time. There is no timetable for his return, but he expects to be back before the end of the season.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15. Garcia met with reporters June 10 and said he continues rehabbing his shoulder in Chicago. Garcia said he still needed about eight weeks of rehab work, but he started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13 at U.S. Cellular Field.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario (closer)

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra