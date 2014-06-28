Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Life on the road has been a challenge for the Chicago White Sox this season.

When they lost to the Blue Jays 7-0 on Thursday at Rogers Centre, they fell to 1-7 on their 11-game trip. It started with a four-game sweep by the Twins in Minnesota and continued with two losses in a three-game series in Baltimore.

But the White Sox had a bit of a reprieve on Friday, using four home runs to defeat the Blue Jays 5-4, withstanding Toronto’ two-run ninth-inning.

The White Sox are now 16-26 on the road and have lost 10 of their past 12 away games.

Entering the four-game series in Toronto, the White Sox faced one of those situations that pop up every once in a while on the road. There was a rain delay in Baltimore on Wednesday and the game did not end until about 1 a.m.

“We didn’t get to our rooms until five in the morning, and on a road trip like that you’re going to have guys that have to find that energy or whatever is to get them going, it’s tough,” said right-hander Scott Carroll who started Thursday’s game and took the loss. “At the end of the day, this is our game. You have to be ready to play. And just try to be better tomorrow.”

The losses on this trip have been frustrating. Before Thursday’s blanking by Toronto, the White Sox had a lead in each of the seven of the eight previous games on the trip and the six losses were by a total of eight runs. Three of the losses were walk offs. They led Wednesday’s game in Baltimore 4-0 entering the eighth before losing 5-4 in 12 innings.

It was almost like Friday’s win was some payback.

“Today was a very important win, especially the way we’ve been playing,” said first baseman Jose Abreu who hit two home runs on Friday. “It was important to regain rhythm as a team, and we played good as a team, did some things to help out our guys. It was important.”

Just how important remains to be determined.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 6-1, 2.27 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 4.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale will make his 12th start of the season when he faces the Blue Jays on Saturday in the third game of a four-game series at Rogers Centre. He is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA over his past seven starts. He did not factor in the decision on Monday when he allowed two runs on a career-high 11 hits over six innings. He struck out a season-low three. He will be making his second career start (and fifth outing) against the Blue Jays. He is 0-2 with a 3.00 ERA against the Blue Jays and lost his only start against them when he allowed two runs in seven innings on April 18, 2013.

--RHP Scott Carroll took the loss on Thursday at Toronto in his first start since May 19. He allowed nine hits, two walks and five runs in five innings in the 7-0 loss to the Blue Jays. In between starts, he made six relief appearances and went 1-0 with a 1.83 ERA. “I was just excited about the opportunity to be back in the rotation,” he said. “On a different day, those balls could’ve been caught, or been outs, but I understand it’s the game. But it’s frustrating when you make good pitches and the results just aren’t there. ... I felt really good. I built my pitch count up and I‘m trying to build myself up to where I can consistently go over 100 pitches as a starter. But (Thursday) I definitely felt good going into the game. My pitches were working.”

--1B Jose Abreu hit two solo homers against RHP R.A. Dickey in Friday’s 5-4 win over the Blue Jays. His 2-for-e gave him a season-best 12-game hitting streak. Over the streak, he is batting .367 (18-for-49). “It’s not a surprise,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s a good hitter, but I think you also see the power that’s there. When he gets it on the barrel, it just seems to continue to go. It’s like helium balls, they just continue to float.”

--OF Dayan Viciedo went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Thursday’s 7-0 loss at Toronto to snap a 12-game hitting streak against the Blue Jays. It matched the longest hit streak in franchise history against Toronto. During the streak, Viciedo batted .442 (19-for-43) with two homers and seven RBI in his streak against the Blue Jays. But he came back in Friday’s to go 1-for-4 with his seventh homer of the season.

--CF Adam Eaton (sore legs) did not play in Friday’s 5-4 win over Toronto and is listed as day to day. His place was taken by INF Leury Garcia who was 0-for-5. Eaton was 0-for-1 in the 7-0 loss to Toronto on Thursday and came out of the game with the leg problem after leading off the first with a groundout. It snapped his 12-game hit streak and his string of reaching base safely in 20 straight games, both career bests. He batted .417 (20-for-48) on his hitting streak. “Just making sure you can get him healthy and get him where he needs to be so we don’t lose him for 15 days,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s a guy who has to use his legs, and if his legs aren’t very good, chances are he’s not going to be very good.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a thriller. It’s always tough, the last inning is always the toughest.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura after a 5-4 win over Toronto on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Eaton (sore legs) left the June 26 game in the first inning and did not start June 27. He is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He said June 10 that he remains on track to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet and steadily adding distance each time. There is no timetable for his return, but he expects to be back before the end of the season.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15. Garcia met with reporters June 10 and said he continues rehabbing his shoulder in Chicago. Garcia said he still needed about eight weeks of rehab work, but he started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13 at U.S. Cellular Field.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario (closer)

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra