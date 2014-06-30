Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- White Sox rookie first baseman Jose Abreu got another visit from the American League home run derby captain, Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista as Chicago concluded a four-game series in Toronto on Sunday.

Abreu feels the event, which goes July 14 in Minnesota, doesn’t mesh with his approach to the plate.

”He’s a little hesitant, he’s done a couple in the past and he hasn’t fared too well and he feels like it messes him up a little bit,“ said Bautista. ”But he did tell me that it’s not 100 percent ‘no’, to keep an open line of communication with him and see what happens.

“I think the fans deserve watching him. He’s a great talent. He’s somebody that’s taken MLB by storm in his first year and it’s amazing to see.”

Bautista added there will be an unveiling show July 7, where he will announce his lineup for the home run derby.

Abreu won’t be feeling any pressure from his manager in Chicago, Robin Ventura.

“If he’d like to avoid it, he should just say ‘no’,” said Ventura following the White Sox 4-0 victory in Toronto on Sunday. “It’s pretty simple. He can avoid it if he wants to. That’d be fine with me. I haven’t even talked to him about it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-44

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 8-2, 2.76 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi 2-5, 5.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hector Noesi is 2-5 over 11 starts this season. Noesi has not factored into the decision in his last two outings. The right-hander pitched seven innings against Baltimore his last time out allowing nine hits and two earned runs.

--DH Jose Abreu extended his career-best 14-game hit streak with a single in the third inning against the Blue Jays on Sunday. Abreu went 1-for-4 with an RBI in the White Sox 4-0 win in Toronto on Sunday.

--LHP Jose Quintana pitched seven scoreless innings for the seventh time in his career on June 29 in a 4-0 win over the Blue Jays. Quintana received a no-decision each of the previous six times. The left-hander went seven innings allowing just three hits while striking out seven and walking two for his fifth win of the season.

--RF Moises Sierra hit his second home run of the season Sunday at Toronto. It was his first home run since May 11. Sierra took Jays starter Mark Buehrle’s 1-0 offering into the second deck in left field. “Sierra of all people, knowing that guy chases a lot, I threw a changeup pretty much right down the middle,” said Buehrle. “It’s frustrating because you know you don’t have to throw much in the strike zone and I pretty much teed one up for him. That’s what he’s supposed to do.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: If he can get ahead and stay there, mix speeds, like he did today, he’s tough. He was moving it around on both sides of the plate. It was a well-pitched game.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura on LHP Jose Quintana after a 4-0 win over Toronto on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He said June 10 that he remains on track to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet and steadily adding distance each time. There is no timetable for his return, but he expects to be back before the end of the season.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15. Garcia met with reporters June 10 and said he continues rehabbing his shoulder in Chicago. Garcia said he still needed about eight weeks of rehab work, but he started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13 at U.S. Cellular Field.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario (closer)

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra