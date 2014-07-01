Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- White Sox rookie first baseman Jose Abreu got another visit from the American League home run derby captain, Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista, as Chicago concluded a four-game series in Toronto on Sunday.

Abreu feels the event, which goes July 14 in Minnesota, doesn’t mesh with his approach to the plate.

”He’s a little hesitant, he’s done a couple in the past and he hasn’t fared too well and he feels like it messes him up a little bit,“ said Bautista. ”But he did tell me that it’s not 100 percent ‘no’, to keep an open line of communication with him and see what happens.

“I think the fans deserve watching him. He’s a great talent. He’s somebody that’s taken MLB by storm in his first year and it’s amazing to see.”

Bautista added there will be an unveiling show July 7, where he will announce his lineup for the home run derby.

Abreu won’t be feeling any pressure from his manager in Chicago, Robin Ventura.

“If he’d like to avoid it, he should just say ‘no’,” said Ventura following the White Sox 4-0 victory in Toronto on Sunday. “It’s pretty simple. He can avoid it if he wants to. That’d be fine with me. I haven’t even talked to him about it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-44

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 8-2, 2.76 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 2-5, 5.07 ERA); Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 8-6, 3.33 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 2-4, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hector Noesi (2-5, 5.07) had his scheduled start Monday against the Los Angeles Angels at U.S. Cellular Field pushed back a day because of rain. The game will be made up Tuesday as part of a doubleheader and Noesi will start the first game for the White Sox, still matched up against Angels RHP Garrett Richards (8-2, 2.76). Noesi is 2-1 with a 3.59 ERA in his past six starts. This will be his seventh career outing against the Angels (third start). Noesi is 0-1 with a 7.65 ERA lifetime against Los Angeles. Each of his previous starts against the Angels happened in 2012 as a member of the Seattle Mariners.

--RHP Scott Carroll (2-4, 4.76) will make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels at U.S. Cellular Field, but now it will be the nightcap to an unscheduled doubleheader. The series opener between the teams was rained out Monday and will be made up Tuesday afternoon. Carroll will be making his seventh start and 13 appearance of the season and his career. He took the loss in his most recent start June 26 at the Toronto Blue Jays. Carroll’s only previous appearance against the Angels was throwing 4 1/3 innings of relief June 6 in Anaheim, allowing one run on two hits.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom met up with the White Sox’s medical staff Monday at U.S. Cellular Field while recovering from surgery to fix a subluxed tendon in his left ankle. Lindstrom, who’s undergone acupuncture and laser treatments during his rehab, thinks he’s about a week ahead in his recovery. He is out of the walking boot and has played catch a few times already without wearing it. He hopes to be ready for an injury-rehab assignment in about a month, but didn’t want to put an exact timetable on his potential return. “I‘m pretty optimistic about it,” Lindstrom said. “I’ve already played catch without the boot on three or four times. It feels pretty good. I‘m excited to get going and I tried to do whatever I could the last month once I got that cast off to speed up the healing process a little bit with those different types of treatments and stuff.”

--1B Jose Abreu said he’s not thinking at all about his pending decision regarding the annual Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game festivities. Abreu, a 27-year-old rookie who defected from Cuba, is at the top of the rankings for home runs in the American League and has been invited to participate in the home-run competition by AL captain Jose Bautista of the Toronto Blue Jays. “Right now, it’s simple,” Abreu said. “It’s just I‘m not thinking about that. We’ve still got 10, 15 days until the All-Star Game and all that, and that’s just not a priority right now. I‘m thinking about how I can help, so we can get in a better position right now as a team. That’s really the importance and the priority right now.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If he can get ahead and stay there, mix speeds, like he did today, he’s tough. He was moving it around on both sides of the plate. It was a well-pitched game.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, on LHP Jose Quintana after a 4-0 win over Toronto on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He said June 10 that he remains on track to return before the end of the season. Lindstrom met with reporters June 30 and said he’s been told he’s about a week ahead of schedule in his recovery process. Lindstrom said he’s been using acupuncture and laser treatments in his rehab time. He is playing catch without wearing a walking boot and hopes to throw a bullpen session in the near future.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet and steadily adding distance each time. There is no timetable for his return, but he expects to be back before the end of the season.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15. Garcia met with reporters June 10 and said he continues rehabbing his shoulder in Chicago. Garcia said he still needed about eight weeks of rehab work, but he started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13 at U.S. Cellular Field.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario (closer)

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra