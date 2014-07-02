Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura wouldn’t mind if one of his relievers gets hot and earns the closer role for the rest of the season, but he’s also comfortable with a “closer-by-committee” approach.

That’s the way Ventura is currently utilizing the back end of his bullpen, after continued struggles by right-hander Ronald Belisario followed lengthy injuries to right-handed closing options, Matt Lindstrom and Nate Jones.

“I mean, you hope so,” Ventura said of a reliever seizing the role down the stretch. “You hope so, because that means he’s doing well. On the other hand, there’s something to it for them to have rest. I think that’s part of it. You don’t want to wish anybody to go out there and not do well. In the end, you want them all to do well. I hope it becomes a tough decision eventually if a guy breaks out and starts doing it.”

He didn’t need any closers Tuesday, when the White Sox were swept in a doubleheader by the Los Angeles Angels at U.S. Cellular Field, but Ventura has a number of options to pick from. Right-handers Zach Putnam, Jake Petricka and Daniel Webb all have experience closing in the minors and each has the kind of pitching repertoire that many closers feature.

“I think the way they pitch is part of it,” Ventura said of the reason he decided to open the job up on a game-by-game basis. “For the past couple of months you look at guys in different situations that they come in, sometimes the seventh and eighth they come (into) pretty nasty situations and they get out of it. People start looking at like they have that kind of stuff. We have guys that have pitched well to be able to get there.”

Putnam is a good example.

After not making the team out of Spring Training, he was called up mid-season and has worked his way into a regular role in the bullpen. He got his first save opportunity in the major leagues this past weekend in Toronto and earned a four-out save, allowing one earned run on three hits.

Petricka nailed down a two-out save in the previous game against the Blue Jays.

“I love it,” Putnam said of closing. “As a reliever, that’s what every reliever wants to do eventually, but you’ve got to earn the trust of the staff.”

For now, a few of them will get the chance to earn that trust. One might eventually earn the role for the rest of the season, but if not they’ll continue to relish each save opportunity that comes along.

“I think the beauty of our bullpen, kind of the beauty and the curse, is that almost every guy in the bullpen has closer stuff and we have a lot of guys with experience doing it before, whether it’s been in the minor leagues, big leagues or both,” Putnam said Tuesday, prior to the doubleheader Tuesday. “So, everybody’s going to get an opportunity right now, just depending on who’s freshest and match-ups and stuff like that. It’s a little bit unorthodox, but I think it’s good for right now to just kind of settle the water a little bit.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-46

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (LHP Tyler Skaggs, 4-4, 4.34 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 7-6, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks (7-6, 4.26) will start the finale of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field, looking to win for the second time in as many times on the mound. Danks got a win in his most recent start, June 27 at Toronto, throwing six innings and yielding two runs on five hits. He last faced the Angels May 10, 2011 and lost that start by allowing six runs on 10 hits in five innings. Danks is 3-4 with a 3.20 ERA in 10 career starts against Los Angeles.

--LHP Chris Sale (7-1, 2.30) got the backing of White Sox manager Robin Ventura on Tuesday for his inclusion on the American League All-Star team’s roster despite missing 35 days with an arm injury earlier this season. Sale has dominant statistics by any measure and continues to be one of the toughest pitchers in the major leagues for opposing hitters to face. “I think his stuff does (warrant it),” Ventura said, prior to the White Sox’s doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels at U.S. Cellular Field. “You are also trying to win the game, so you are trying to take the best guys. He has proven (himself). He has done it over, not this just year but the last couple of years. That stuff, to me, you are looking at a guy that’s at the top of his game. Whether he missed a little bit of time, he’s still one of the better (pitchers) and his numbers prove it out.”

--1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 16 straight games with hits in both games of a doubleheader Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels at U.S. Cellular Field. The Cuban-born rookie extended his streak in his first at-bat of each game, clubbing a three-run homer to the opposite field in the first contest and singling to third base in the second game. The homer was the 26th for Abreu, which made him the only player in major league history to hit that many in his first 70 games. Abreu is hitting .344 during his streak with six home runs and 15 RBIs. “I think his power plays in the Grand Canyon,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia quipped before the first game. “He’s got pretty good power.”

--RHP Hector Noesi had an interesting start in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels at U.S. Cellular Field. Noesi was effectively wild to start the game, but his control issues wound up getting to him eventually. Noesi didn’t allow a hit through the first four innings, but walked a career-high seven and allowed back-to-back home runs to Angels centerfielder Mike Trout and first baseman Albert Pujols in the loss. Noesi also tied his career high with seven strikeouts. “Well first of all, from the beginning I didn’t feel good,” Noesi said. “I left a few pitches up and they got them. I didn’t really feel my release point. Seven walks you can see, that’s my first time doing that. I was trying to do my best.”

--RHP Scott Carroll took his second straight loss Tuesday since leaving his role as long reliever and re-joining the White Sox’s starting rotation. Carroll started the second game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels at U.S. Cellular Field and allowed all seven runs in Chicago’s 7-5 loss. He went six innings, allowed 10 hits and walked three. He’s now allowed at least five runs over his last five starts, after performing well in the bullpen role. “It’s not necessarily harder (starting),” Carroll said. “I just need to be more efficient. You’re seeing the lineup more times, you’re throwing a lot more pitches and going deeper into games, so I need to be more efficient and make better pitches. I‘m trying to get to the point to know where I‘m consistent and translate what I had into the bullpen over.”

--3B Conor Gillaspie hit his first homer of the season in the second game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Gillaspie’s home run, off right-hander Jered Weaver with shortstop Alexei Ramirez aboard in the second, went over the wall down the right-field line in the second inning to cut L.A.’s lead to 3-2. Prior to the game, Gillaspie was just 2-for-21 (.095) in his past five games. He went a combined 3-for-7 in the doubleheader with three runs and three RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You get yourself in trouble and put yourself in bad spots (with walks). It happened in both games. Especially with this lineup, you don’t want to put anybody on and give them extra chances. We did that plenty in both games.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura after being swept in a doubleheader by the Angels on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. Lindstrom met with reporters June 30 and said he was told he was about a week ahead of schedule in his recovery process. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot, and he hoped to throw a bullpen session in early July.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet and steadily adding distance each time. There is no timetable for his return, but he expects to be back before the end of the season.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15. He started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario (closer)

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra