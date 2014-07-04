Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- If it seems as though rookie Jose Abreu is setting some kind of record or being given an award every day, it’s because that is what’s happening.

Wednesday afternoon brought yet another honor for the 27-year-old Cuban first baseman who’s taking baseball by storm. Abreu was named the American League Rookie of the Month for June, which makes him the lone player in White Sox history to earn that designation twice in one season.

“He’s earned it,” manager Robin Ventura said before Chicago’s 3-2 win to avoid being swept in three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at U.S. Cellular Field. “Those are things that, you know, when you play well you get recognized and he deserves it. He’s had a great month. He had a great month of April. It’s just nice to see him get on a roll and have a nice month and get recognized for it.”

Through 25 June games, Abreu hit .313 (31-for-99) with 10 home runs, 22 RBIs and a .677 slugging percentage. He also joined Jim Thome and Frank Thomas as the only White Sox players to hit at least 10 home runs in a month twice in a season. Thome did it twice in 2006 and Thomas accomplished the feat in 1993.

Abreu also extended his career-high hitting streak to 17 games with a broken-bat single in the eighth inning Wednesday.

“I think some of the times you see the people that he is compared to, it doesn’t matter who it is,” Ventura said. “Even the numbers he’s putting up, whether the rookie part is in it at all, just the fact he’s mentioned with the kind of people that he is just shows how great a year he’s had and what a force of a run producer that he is.”

One of those comparisons is to Angels first baseman Albert Pujols, who hit his 509th career home run Tuesday during a doubleheader against the White Sox to tie Gary Sheffield for 24th on the all-time list. Pujols and Abreu got to know each other during spring training in Arizona and now converse each time they’re standing next to each other at first base during games.

“It is a great experience any time I have the opportunity to speak with Albert, because we’re talking about one of the best players ever in major league baseball,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “To me, it’s definitely an honor to be able to share with him. We usually talk about baseball. Those are the type of things that we talk about, and definitely he’s a guy that I have a lot of respect for.”

The feeling is mutual.

“He’s a real nice kid,” Pujols said. “I like him. You don’t get much time on the base to talk. In Anaheim I had a chance to talk to him for about 10 minutes, just talking to him, catching up and seeing how he’s adjusting to everything. It’s tough, you know, not having his whole family here and coming to the States to play the game. It can be tough but hopefully he can continue to do it and stay healthy.”

As for winning all the awards and getting so much recognition, Abreu continues to take it all in stride -- seemingly with a casual nonchalance. That, he said, is probably an effect of his upbringing in Cuba and beginning his professional career there.

“First of all, I‘m very grateful to Cuban baseball,” Abreu said. “But in Cuba, we don’t have that many awards. You never get that many awards. That’s probably why I look kind of cold when I get these awards here, because we’re not used to that. We’re not used to getting that many awards. That’s just not part of the Cuban baseball, but I am very grateful about my experience in Cuban baseball.”

They do hold All-Star contests in Cuba’s top professional league and Abreu made it into the game six times. He also participated in five home-run contests without winning a single one. The major league leader in homers still hasn’t made his mind up about participating in this year’s Home Run Derby at All-Star weekend in Minneapolis.

“I went to five of them and I never won it,” Abreu said. “That’s one of those things that are difficult. That’s why I don’t try to hit home runs. I still feel the same way. Right now, I‘m not even thinking about (the derby). I‘m trying to figure out how we can win games here. We still have some time before that.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 7-6, 3.96 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 7-1, 2.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale (7-1, 2.30 ERA) will get the start Friday against the Seattle Mariners. Sale is 4-1 with a 2.29 ERA in his past eight starts, including a win June 28 at the Toronto Blue Jays; he allowed just two runs on four hits in seven innings despite walking a career-high five batters. He is 2-0 with a 2.92 ERA against Seattle in his career, making six appearances (four starts).

--SS Alexei Ramirez is showing signs of snapping out of a funk that’s lasted a little longer than a month. Ramirez went 2-for-6 with four runs scored during a doubleheader Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels and hit a two-run single Wednesday, helping the White Sox avoid being swept. Ramirez, who played his 1,000th career game Wednesday, is hitting .300 with five RBIs in his past six games. Before the doubleheader, Ramirez was 23-for-100 (.230) dating back to May 27, a span of 24 games. His batting average had dropped from .329 to .298 during the skid and he’d hit a paltry .103 with runners in scoring position.

--1B Jose Abreu was named the American League Rookie of the Month for June, making him the lone player in White Sox history to earn that designation twice in one season. Through 25 June games, Abreu hit .313 (31-for-99) with 10 home runs, 22 RBIs and a .677 slugging percentage. He also joined Jim Thome and Frank Thomas as the only White Sox players to hit at least 10 home runs in a month twice in a season. Abreu also extended his hitting streak to 17 games Wednesday night.

--RHP Angel Sanchez was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday and assigned to Class A Winston-Salem. The 24-year-old is 0-9 with a 7.04 ERA this season in 14 starts between Double-A Jacksonville of the Miami Marlins’ system and Double-A Montgomery for Tampa Bay, which had claimed him off waivers from Miami on June 13. The Rays designated him for assignment June 30. Sanchez was the Los Angeles Dodgers’ No. 8 prospect coming into the 2013 season and was the No. 16 prospect for Miami entering this season.

--LHP John Danks settled for a no-decision Wednesday night in a 3-2 victory against the Los Angeles Angels. Danks matched a career high with 10 strikeouts and struck out the side in order to start the game, but he gave up a game-tying solo homer to LF Josh Hamilton with two outs in the eighth. Danks’ only other run allowed came on a solo homer by 3B David Freese in the seventh. Both homers came on changeups, the pitch he credited for the otherwise stellar start. “Any win’s a good win,” Danks said. “It’s fun to watch these guys go to battle. It was kind of a punch in the gut when Hamilton hit the homer, but it seems like it didn’t really faze these guys too much. Glad to be a part of it and happy that the guys rallied in the ninth.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think some of the times you see the people that he is compared to, it doesn’t matter who it is. Even the numbers he’s putting up, whether the rookie part is in it at all, just the fact he’s mentioned with the kind of people that he is just shows how great a year he’s had and what a force of a run producer that he is.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, on 1B Jose Abreu, the American League Rookie of the Month.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. Lindstrom met with reporters June 30 and said he was told he was about a week ahead of schedule in his recovery process. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot, and he hoped to throw a bullpen session in early July.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet and steadily adding distance each time. There is no timetable for his return, but he expects to be back before the end of the season.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15. He started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario (closer)

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra