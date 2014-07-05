Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Conor Gillaspie hit seventh in the White Sox’s order Friday night against the Seattle Mariners, which was just the third time he’s hit in that spot this season.

Chicago’s third baseman has primarily hit higher in the order, with 41 of his starts hitting third ahead of slugging rookie first baseman Jose Abreu -- who hit third Friday for the 42nd time.

“There are times when I think we’re better off with (Abreu) batting third and there are times when Conor’s swinging it good, depending on the matchup, it’s nice to have Conor in front of him and get a few more guys on base when he gets up there,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “I don’t think there’s any set way of doing it with (Abreu), but I know I like guys on when he comes to the plate.”

Gillaspie, who went 0-for-4 in the White Sox’s 7-1 victory Friday night, has hit .322 since May 13 -- ninth best in the American League during that span. More recently, he’s struggled. Gillaspie was just 4-for-27 (.148) in his previous seven games and hit his first homer of the season Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels to snap an 0-for-15 skid.

Ventura didn’t mention Gillaspie’s recent hitting woes as a reason for him dropping down the batting order, but did say putting runners on for Abreu is always a factor in his lineup decisions.

“(Abreu) can bat anywhere,” Ventura said. “I wouldn’t necessarily bat him leadoff. Other than that, any spot in the lineup would be a good one. But you want him to get up there more times than not with runners on base. You get those first two guys on there, you’d like to have him come to the plate in the first inning.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-46

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 10-2, 2.10 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 5-7, 3.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana will start for the White Sox on Saturday in the second game of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at U.S. Cellular Field. After hitting a rough patch, Quintana is back to top form. He’s 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in his past three starts, which includes a win in his last outing -- when he threw seven scoreless innings June 29 in Toronto. Quintana has started three times against Seattle in his career, going 0-0 with a 6.97 ERA.

--1B Jose Abreu extended his team-high hitting streak to 18 straight games Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field against the Seattle Mariners. He did it in style, too, clubbing a two-run homer to highlight a four-run fourth inning to give LHP Chris Sale a 5-0 cushion on the mound. It’s the longest hitting streak by a rookie since Pete Ward reached that many games in 1963. Abreu is hitting .324 with eight home runs and 18 RBIs during his streak. “I wasn’t even aware of it until my dad told me,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “He was like, ‘You are getting hits.’ I‘m trying to do something to help every day, whether it’s a RBI (or) playing defensively. I‘m trying to do something that helps the team. That’s my goal.”

--LHP Chris Sale continues to improve in his pitch efficiency, which is leading to longer outings like the complete-game he threw Friday night against the Seattle Mariners at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale struck out 12, didn’t walk any and picked up the victory in a tidy 112 pitches. “He’s learning to how to be efficient, going through it,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “It’s not all about throwing as hard you can. It’s locating and getting guys to swing early. That’s the thing I think young pitchers don’t quite understand, is when you start throwing a bunch of strikes and you don’t get good swings at them, guys start swinging earlier, you can get guys to pop up. First-pitch outs are pretty big. He has been able to do that.”

--DH Paul Konerko made his 27th start of the season Friday in the White Sox’s 7-1 win to start a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at U.S. Cellular Field. Konerko was Chicago’s designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with his fifth homer, a two-run shot in the ninth. After a rough start offensively, Konerko is starting to heat up. He’s now hitting .361 with three home runs and seven RBIs in his past 16 games.

--3B Conor Gillaspie went 0-for-4 Friday against the Seattle Mariners, hitting out of the seventh spot in the batting order for just the third time this season. Gillaspie normally hits higher, including 41 times in the third slot, but he’s struggled of late. Prior to the game, Gillaspie was just 4-for-27 (.148) in his previous seven games and his first homer of the season Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels snapped an 0-for-15 skid.

--LF Dayan Viciedo is having a resurgence at the plate for the White Sox, who beat the Seattle Mariners 7-1 on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Viciedo, who struggled mightily for about a month, has hit four home runs in his past seven games, including a solo homer Friday in a 4-for-4 performance. “I still have the same plan,” he said. “I‘m still going there with a plan and I‘m still doing my routine and working on the things I’ve got to do. I felt like a few weeks ago I was hitting the ball hard, just right at people. Nothing different. I just continue to do what I’ve been doing.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always a fun day. Driving here, you see everybody going to barbeques and then the beach. Baseball’s a part of it. People come out to the game and it’s always a fun day for the players. Guys get excited about it.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, on baseball and the Fourth of July.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. Lindstrom met with reporters June 30 and said he was told he was about a week ahead of schedule in his recovery process. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot, and he hoped to throw a bullpen session in early July.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet and steadily adding distance each time. There is no timetable for his return, but he expects to be back before the end of the season.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15. He started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario (closer)

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra