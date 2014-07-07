Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- For Alexei Ramirez, going to the All-Star Game for the first time is special, but what really had the Cuban shortstop excited on Sunday was the fact that he’ll share the experience with fellow countryman Jose Abreu.

Both Ramirez and Abreu, who’s tied for the major league lead in homers with 27, were voted in as reserves on the American League team.

“I‘m extremely happy with Jose, going with Jose, the fact that it’s his first year in the league and he’s setting records,” Ramirez said.

“But not just the two of us, but everyone whether it’s National League or American League. ... I‘m happy that our Cuban baseball, our level of baseball is being recognized here.”

Abreu, a rookie, was a shoo-in to make the team despite first base being such a loaded position. Ramirez, though, wasn’t as sure a bet and his selection caught him off guard.

“I‘m still a little in shock,” he said. “It’s the recognition of a lot of the hard work that I’ve put in here and we’ve put in as a team. It’s a great honor.”

The shortstop’s average has dropped a bit of late, but he’s still batting .286 with eight homers and 41 RBIs.

“I think the first time’s always nice and to be considered one of the great players in the league to be an All-Star is special,” manager Robin Ventura said. “I think they’re both excited. They’re deserving. They both had great first halves and I know this is Jose’s first time going through it. For both of them, it’s exciting.”

Pitcher Chris Sale could join them. He is among five players in the final vote among the fans.

Abreu has looked like anything but a rookie this season and he credits Ramirez with helping him.

“It really is a gift from god to be able to have the privilege to play in the All-Star Game,” he said. “Everyone knows the type of player and person that Alexei is and Alexei has helped me a lot since I’ve arrived. It really makes me happy to be going to the game with him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-47

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 2-5, 5.05 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 3-4, 6.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Adam Eaton plays with an abandon that sometimes borders on reckless. Robin Ventura has told him to take it easy at times, but the manager has no problem with Eaton crashing into the wall following a running catch in the outfield. “That I will let him do,” Ventura said. “He can do that all he wants. When you are going after an out, that’s one thing. Running with no need to run, that would be another thing.” Ventura has only praise for Eaton’s defense. “He’s played a great defense. This is not a real easy place to play defensively just because of the winds. You never know which way it’s going once it goes out there. The play he made yesterday, his arm, he’s made some good throws and catches. I like having him out there. He can go get it.”

--RHP Jake Petricka has eight straight scoreless relief appearances, a streak spanning 11 innings. The streak has lowered his ERA to 1.85 and he’s been one of the bright spots in an otherwise horrid bullpen for the White Sox, picking up his third save on Sunday. “I think his progression and his rise through the bullpen has been pretty impressive,” Ventura said. “From where he started to where he is now, he’s a pretty aggressive kid. Before you are more concerned about control and location and things like that. Now he pretty much has it. He’s put in that situation to get a ground ball, double-play guy.”

--RHP Nate Jones (back surgery) continues to rehab and maintains that his target date to return to action is sometime in late August, although he isn’t throwing off a mound yet. ”He probably is aiming for it, but whether he gets there is a whole other thing,“ Ventura said. ”When they’re with Herm (Schneider, the trainer), they can kind of make that assessment of when they’re going to be there. Everybody is happy with his improvement and where (he‘s) going. Does it mean he’s going to play this year? I don’t know. We’ll see once he starts physically going out and playing and seeing how that happens. We know the prognosis is good as far as they continue to improve.

--RHP Hector Noesi was traded by the Seattle Mariners and released by the Texas Rangers in April this season. He was a bit shell-shocked when he joined the White Sox, but said pitching coach Don Cooper had a simple message for him. “When I got here, Cooper say, ‘I‘m gonna fix you,'” Noesi said. “So I believe everything he say.” Noesi picked up his third win with the White Sox on Sunday, tossing 6 2/3 scoreless innings in the White Sox’s 1-0 victory.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s special if you get voted in. That’s always special to go, just be part of it. You are considered one of the better players in the game and you get to represent your team, your city, playing against that kind of competition.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, on playing in the All-Star Game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. Lindstrom met with reporters June 30 and said he was told he was about a week ahead of schedule in his recovery process. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot, and he hoped to throw a bullpen session in early July.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet and steadily adding distance each time. He continues to rehab as of July 6 and maintains that his target date to return to action is sometime in late August, although he isn’t throwing off a mound.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent season-ending surgery April 15. He started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario (closer)

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra