Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

BOSTON -- Rookie right-hander Scott Carroll kept the line moving for Chicago White Sox starters Monday night.

Carroll, pitching his best game since his first major league start back on April 27, turned in his team’s fifth consecutive strong -- very strong -- start in leading the White Sox to their second straight shutout.

The starters have an 0.74 ERA over these five games, four of them wins.

”I was thinking about that coming into the game,“ Carroll said after yielding just a single and walking two over 6 2/3 innings during the White Sox’s 4-0 win over the Boston Red Sox. ”We’ve had great starting pitching, and I wanted to be the guy that continues that success and ride that wave and hand the ball off. ...

“Our staff is a good one, and we can continue to go deep into games and put up performances like that.”

Carroll had been struggling. His manager, Robin Ventura, told him before the game to “just be better,” and that was exactly what the 29-year-old was. He got home run support from designated hitter Adam Dunn and right fielder Dayan Viciedo and turned things around after two very poor starts that saw him allow 12 runs on 19 hits in 11 innings.

“He was fantastic,” Ventura said.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-47

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 7-6, 4.12 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 1-2, 4.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Carroll pitched a gem in Boston on Monday night, allowing one hit and walking two over 6 2/3 scoreless innings for his first win as a starter since his major league debut April 27. He allowed only three balls out of the infield in giving the White Sox their fifth straight strong start. Before the game, manager Robin Ventura told him to “just be better,” and he accomplished that goal. “This one felt really good,” said Carroll (3-5). “There were some things that I worked on in between the last start to this start. I definitely executed that, and this one felt good. I was aggressive in the strike zone.”

--DH Adam Dunn, 0-for-7 against Boston RHP Clay Buchholz coming in, hit a homer and a double in Chicago’s victory Monday. The home run was his 453rd, breaking a tie with Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski for 35th place on the all-time list. Boston’s David Ortiz has 450.

--RF Dayan Viciedo ripped a three-run homer to cap a crafty at-bat in the fourth inning. The homer was his 11th of the season. Five of them, to go with 11 RBIs, came in the past 10 games.

--LHP John Danks, 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA over his past two starts and 4-2 with a 2.65 ERA over his past eight, faces the Red Sox in Game 2 of the four-game series at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. The veteran, rebounding from a 4-14 season, is just 3-6 with a 4.97 ERA in 10 career starts against Boston. He started against the Red Sox in Chicago on April 16, when he allowed a run on three hits and in six innings in a no-decision.

--3B Conor Gillaspie was out of the lineup Monday night with a bruised right knee after getting hit by a pitch Sunday. “He’s moving a little better,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said, “but he’s sore, and we just felt it was better to give him today and make sure he’s able to get out there and move around and dive and do all that stuff. He’s pretty sore today.”

--1B Paul Konerko, a New Englander retiring at the end of the season, began his final series at Fenway Park. “Fenway is a cool place,” he said. “That was one of the first places I went as a kid. I went to Yankee Stadium first, but when I was maybe 12 or 13, I went to Fenway. I think it will be one of the stadiums I definitely take note of that, ‘Hey, this is the last time you’ll play here; the last time you’ll be here as a player.'”

--RF Avisail Garcia, out for the season with a shoulder injury, took batting practice on the field for the first time in his rehab Monday. “Is it possible he returns to major league play this year? Yes, it is possible. However, we are still many steps in the rehabilitation away from that,” GM Rick Hahn said. “Ultimately, the decision about whether Avi plays at the big league level this year will be dictated primarily by his health and secondarily by what’s best for his development.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Conor Gillaspie (bruised right knee) did not play July 7. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. Lindstrom said June 30 he was about a week ahead of schedule in his recovery process. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot, and he hoped to throw a bullpen session in early July.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet and steadily adding distance each time. He continues to rehab as of July 6 and maintains that his target date to return to action is sometime in late August, although he isn’t throwing off a mound.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent surgery April 15. He started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13, and he took on-field batting practice for the first time July 7. There is a chance he could return to action this year.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario (closer)

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra