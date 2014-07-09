Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Connor Gillaspie knows how close he came to being seriously hurt by the Dominic Leone pitch that struck his right knee on Sunday.

An inch here, an inch there and the third baseman could have ended up on the disabled list.

Gillaspie sat out Monday’s game, took a lot of treatment and then broke out of a slump with three hits on Tuesday. Among his three hits was a two-run homer that snapped a 3-3 tie in the sixth inning and the White Sox went on to defeat the Boston Red Sox, 8-3.

Gillaspie came into the game in a 4-for-29 slump. He left the game hitting .317 ? and thinks the night off helped.

“The last couple of weeks have been kind of a ... I wouldn’t call it a terrible scuffle, but I’ve been scuffling a little bit and a couple of days I just panicked a little bit,” he said.

Rookie first base sensation Jose Abreu and shortstop Alexei Ramirez get most of the attention, but Gillaspie quietly is having a great year.

“He’s been great -- he’s a great teammate,” said left-hander John Danks, who worked 5 2/3 innings for the win Tuesday. “He works hard, wants to win and he’s having a great year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-47

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 8-1, 2.16) at Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 2-2, 2.51)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks earned his eighth win of the season despite giving up three runs in the fifth inning Tuesday night. He left the game after 5 2/3 innings of work. That matches LHP Chris Sale for the most wins on the staff. Since the beginning of June, Danks is 5-1 with a 3.40 ERA.

--3B Conor Gillaspie, who missed Monday night’s game with a bruised right knee, was back in the lineup on Tuesday -- in a big way. He singled in a two-run second inning, doubled and scored in the fourth and then hit a two-run homer to snap a 3-3 tie in the sixth. He came into the game in a 4-for-29 slump over his previous 10 games.

--1B Jose Abreu collected three hits, including a pair of doubles, in Tuesday night’s win -- his 46th and 47th extra base hits of his rookie season. He also had an intentional walk, the second time this season he reached base four times in a game. He has hit safely in 21 of his last 22 games.

--LF Alejandro De Aza didn’t get an RBI when a run scored on his double-play grounder in the second inning, but he later stroked a pair of RBI hits. He is hitting .341 since June 4.

--LHP Chris Sale, who was leading the fan voting for the final spot on the American League All-Star team, takes an 8-1 record and 2.16 ERA to the mound Wednesday night in the third game of the four-game series with the Red Sox in Boston. He is 5-1 with a 2.10 ERA over his last nine starts. Pitching coach Don Cooper, speaking on a video put out by the team supporting Sale, said, “A wrong has to be righted. He’s truly deserving of an All-Star. Any team and any individual hitter knows this guy is an All-Star.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The last couple of weeks have been kind of a ... I wouldn’t call it a terrible scuffle, but I’ve been scuffling a little bit, and a couple of days I just panicked a little bit.” -- Third baseman Connor Gillaspie, who three hits including a two-run homer to lead the White Sox past the Red Sox on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Conor Gillaspie (bruised right knee) missed the July 6 game. He was back in the lineup July 7.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. Lindstrom said June 30 he was about a week ahead of schedule in his recovery process. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot, and he hoped to throw a bullpen session in early July.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. The reports from his rehab starts as of May 25 weren’t good in terms of pitch location and effectiveness. Manager Robin Ventura said he would talk with pitching coach Don Cooper to decide what comes next. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet and steadily adding distance each time. He continues to rehab as of July 6 and maintains that his target date to return to action is sometime in late August, although he isn’t throwing off a mound.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent surgery April 15. He started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13, and he took on-field batting practice for the first time July 7. There is a chance he could return to action this year.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario (closer)

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra