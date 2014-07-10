Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Javy Guerra took the full blame for a most disappointing loss by the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

“Put that one all one me. I gotta go out there and shut that door,” the right-handed reliever said after allowing the tying and winning runs to score in the ninth inning of a 5-4 setback to the Boston Red Sox, costing ace Chris Sale and the team the win.

“I gotta be better. Tomorrow’s another day, but I gotta look back at this one.”

The Red Sox rallied for three runs in the eighth and two in the ninth for the win. Guerra (0-1) got out of the eighth, but not the ninth, and the chance of Sale earning his ninth win went out the window. So, too, did the White Sox’s opportunity for their first four-game winning streak of the season.

“He deserves a win every time he throws that way,” Guerra said of Sale. “The guy’s special. The guy’s throwing the ball great. Put it on me. He deserved the win tonight.”

Guerra, one of the pitchers manager Robin Ventura is using in his closer-by-committee setup, was seeking his first American League save. He had 29 with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the past three seasons, 21 of those coming in 2011.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-48

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 5-7, 3.44 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 9-7, 2.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale, who was leading the fan vote for the final spot on the American League All-Star team, faced a Red Sox lineup that contained five rookies Wednesday night. He left after 7 2/3 innings with a 4-0 lead, and his bullpen couldn’t hold it, thus costing Sale a chance to improve to 9-1. He finished the game with a 2.08 ERA. He has an 0.89 ERA in 20 1/3 career innings against the Red Sox.

--1B Jose Abreu drilled his 28th home run of the season in the first inning Wednesday night in the White Sox’s loss to the Red Sox. He is tied with Baltimore’s Nelson Cruz for the major league lead. The 28th homer moved Abreu past Zeke Bonura (1934) for second-most homers by White Sox rookie. Ron Kittle hit 35 in 1983.

--3B Conor Gillaspie, who had three hits Tuesday night, including his second homer of the season, homered again and also had a double in Wednesday night. It marked the first time in his career he had back-to-back multi-hit games.

--RHP Javy Guerra was trying to pick up his first American League save (after 29 in the NL) but failed to close it down for LHP Chris Sale. “Put that one all one me. I gotta go out there and shut that door,” he said after allowing the tying and winning runs to score in the ninth inning. “I gotta be better. Tomorrow’s another day, but I gotta look back at this one.”

--LF Alejando De Aza, who had a pair of RBI hits Tuesday night, collected a single, double and a triple Wednesday, the triple a fly ball that Boston LF Jonny Gomes lost in the twilight. He hit triples in each of the past two games.

--LHP Jose Quintana, who has a streak of 15 2/3 scoreless innings dating back to the seventh inning of his June 24 start, faces the Red Sox in the series finale at Fenway Park on Thursday. He is 2-0 with an 0.43 ERA over his past three starts with 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. He is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two careers starts against Boston. Quintana will face the Red Sox for the first time this season.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot in late June. He might be able to return in late August.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in early July, though not off a mound. He might be able to return in late July or early August.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent surgery April 15. He started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13, and he took on-field batting practice for the first time July 7. There is a chance he could return to action this year.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra