Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- One way or another, it seemed Chicago White Sox lefty Chris Sale would find his way onto the American League All-Star team.

After being omitted from the initial roster, which was announced last Sunday, Sale had the credentials to be selected as a replacement for any pitcher who was unable to participate in the All-Star Game. But the Chicago White Sox ace also was a candidate in the “Final Vote,” an online balloting to fill the last spot on the 34-player roster.

And when the polls closed Thursday, Sale was the winner.

Of the 52.2 million votes cast, Sale received 6.7 million, beating out fellow pitchers Garrett Richards of the Angels, the Astros’ Dallas Keuchel, Corey Kluber of the Indians and the Tigers’ Rick Porcello. Sale will join White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu and shortstop Alexei Ramirez at the All-Star Game next Tuesday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.

“Obviously I have to show my appreciation to the friends and family and the fans that voted,” said Sale, who added that he never voted for himself. “This is because of them.”

It marks the third consecutive All-Star selection for Sale, a 25-year-old who is 8-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 95 innings over 14 starts.

The White Sox campaigned vigorously for Sale over the past few days, coming up with a #TargetSale hashtag on Twitter, putting together videos and making up T-shirts that players wore before games throughout the week at Fenway Park.

By now, the White Sox have patented winning “Final Vote” campaigns, joining center fielder Scott Podsednik (2005), catcher A.J. Pierzynski (2006) and first baseman Paul Konerko (2011) as the team’s fourth player in the last 10 years to become an All-Star via the online contest.

“He’s as good as anybody,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of Sale. “I know it seems biased, but you start looking at pitchers around the league and you can tell by the at-bats and swings guys have, he’s as good as anybody.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-49

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 3-6, 4.90 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 8-6, 2.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana was perfect through five innings Thursday and left with nothing to show for it. Quintana yielded three runs on just two hits over seven innings, striking out seven and walking two in a no-decision. He retired the first 15 batters he faced before walking Stephen Drew and David Ross to begin the sixth. Jackie Bradley Jr. followed with Boston’s first hit of the game, a single to right that tied it at 1, and David Ortiz’s two-out double put the Red Sox on top 3-1. It was the first earned run that Quintana had allowed in 20 2/3 innings and only the second in his last 30 2/3 innings. “I didn’t feel comfortable after the first walk because of the first-time stretch in the game,” he said. “I think all my pitches were really good to both sides.”

--1B Jose Abreu didn’t hit another home run Thursday, but he still continued to get on base. The rookie, who is tied for the major league lead with 28 homers, went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and has recorded at least one extra-base hit in three straight games, bringing his total to 49 for the season. He entered the day fourth in all of baseball in extra-base hits. He also stole third base in the sixth inning for his first career stolen base.

--1B Conor Gillaspie continued his torrid tear through Fenway Park on Thursday. Gillaspie hit his third homer in as many days, belting a pinch-hit, two-run homer off All-Star closer Koji Uehara that tied the game 3-3 the ninth inning. It was his second career homer as a pinch hitter. After sitting out the opener of the four-game series with a bruised knee, Gillaspie is 6-for-9 in the three games since, belting three home runs in a span of seven at-bats. He has four homers in his last 24 at-bats after opening the season with 224 consecutive homerless at-bats. “He’s been hotter than all get-out lately,” said Chicago center fielder Adam Eaton. “It’s good to see him coming through and hitting with some power.”

--LHP Chris Sale (8-1, 2.08) was tabbed Thursday as the 34th and final player to the American League roster for the All-Star game after winning the fan vote. Sale was one of five pitchers nominated for the final spot and led the balloting the entire way in earning his third All-Star selection. With 6.7 million votes, Sale edged Garrett Richards of the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit’s Rick Porcello, Cleveland’s Corey Kluber and Houston’s Dallas Keuchel. “I enjoyed the process of the shirts and the campaigning and the votes and all that stuff. It was really enjoyable,” Sale said. “I‘m just excited for it, just like any other one. No matter how many you make, you still get excited about it. It’s a fun experience.” Sale, who pitched two innings of scoreless relief to earn the win in last year’s All-Star game, became the fourth White Sox player to win the Final Vote, the most of any team.

--RHP Hector Noesi has played for three teams this season but is starting to settle in with Chicago. Noesi (3-6) opened the season with the Seattle Mariners before being designated for assignment and traded to the Texas Rangers, who then put him on waivers for the White Sox to scoop up. Noesi will make his 14th start of the season for Chicago on Friday in the opener of a three-game series with Cleveland. He has lowered his ERA from 14.21 to 4.90 since joining the White Sox, and is coming off perhaps is best start of the season Sunday, when he allowed only five hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Mariners.

--INF Jeffry Santos, a minor leaguer, was traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Houston Astros for Triple-A RHP Bobby Doran. Doran, 25, went 2-4 with a 5.36 ERA for Oklahoma City this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had plenty of guys on base to knock in and we didn’t do it. We had opportunities, we just didn’t take advantage of it. You look up there and they had two hits and three runs, so they took advantage of their opportunities.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura after a 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot in late June. He might be able to return in late August.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in early July, though not off a mound. He might be able to return in late July or early August.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent surgery April 15. He started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13, and he took on-field batting practice for the first time July 7. There is a chance he could return to action this year.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra