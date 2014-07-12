Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- White Sox starting pitchers have been very effective in recent games, but Friday night was an exception to that trend. In a 7-4 loss to Cleveland, right-hander Hector Noesi gave up six runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings as he took the loss, dropping his record to 3-7.

“I was trying to find my fastball tonight, but it was terrible. Every inning,” said Noesi. “I try to do the best I can for my team, but sometimes you can’t help it. We’re not perfect, we make mistakes.”

The six runs allowed by Noesi are the most by a White Sox starter since July 1. Over the team’s last nine games, White Sox starters have a 1.55 ERA, with 59 strikeouts and 12 walks in 58 innings. During that span, the starters have a record of 5-3.

The recent improvement of the White Sox starters is long overdue. Even with the improved performance of late, at the start of play Friday, the White Sox starters still ranked 12th in the American League with a starters’ earned-run average of 4.34.

White Sox starters have a record of 31-34. The starting pitchers’ statistics as a unit would be much worse without the presence of All-Star left-hander Chris Sale, who is 8-1 with a 2.08 ERA. If you eliminate Sale’s won-loss record from the total, the rest of the White Sox starting pitchers have a combined record of 23-33.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-50

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 3-5, 4.52 ERA) at Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 3-4, 5.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Adam Dunn homered leading off the fifth inning Friday night. It was Dunn’s 14th home run of the season and the 454th of his career, which ranks second among all active players behind Albert Pujols, who has 512.

--LHP Carlos Rodon was signed to a minor league contract. The 21-year-old Rodon was the White Sox’s first-round pick, the third player taken overall, in the June Draft. Rodon received a $6.582 million signing bonus.

--RHP Hector Noesi came into his start vs. Cleveland Friday night with a 1.32 ERA in two career starts vs. the Indians. But Noesi never made it out of the fifth inning Friday, giving up six runs on seven hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. “I was trying to find my fastball tonight, but it was terrible. Every inning,” he said.

--2B Gordon Beckham, who recently snapped an 0-for-21 hitless streak and is hitting .033 (1-for-30) in his last seven games, was given a night off Friday. INF Leury Garcia started in place of Beckham at second base.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was trying to find my fastball, but it was terrible. Every inning.” -- RHP Hector Noesi, who never made it out of the fifth inning Friday, giving up six runs on seven hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot in late June. He might be able to return in late August.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in early July, though not off a mound. He might be able to return in late July or early August.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent surgery April 15. He started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13, and he took on-field batting practice for the first time July 7. There is a chance he could return to action this year.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra