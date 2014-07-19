Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox don’t want to put pressure on left-hander Carlos Rodon, the No. 3 pick in June’s amateur draft, by comparing him to Chris Sale. But no one in the organization would be upset if Rodon followed a similar path as Sale from the draft to the major leagues.

Sale was selected by the White Sox in the 2010 draft and joined the big club later that same year.

Rodon was in Chicago earlier this week after signing with the team.

”You know, he’s a kid, obviously, we targeted for essentially a year now, once it became fairly apparent that last season wasn’t going to go the way we wanted and that we actually were going to be in the mix for the top pick,“ White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Friday. ”Carlos was the guy who stood out early on in conversations with (director of scouting) Doug Laumann and his staff.

“We, obviously, were very pleased on draft day when we were able to get it done and we were able to select him, and now we are pleased to get the deal done and get him out on his pro career, which should officially start early next week in Arizona.”

Rodon is expected to make a couple of short outings in Arizona and then is expected to join Class A Winston-Salem.

Rodon is a starter, but the plan is to use him as a reliever this season -- the same way they used Sale four years ago.

”We did a lot of background research on this kid,“ Hahn said. ”We are very comfortable with his makeup and his competitiveness and his intensity and his drive to be as good as he can be and be that front-end type starter that we envision.

“While he was here, he got along with everybody ... We are very pleased. It’s obviously very early in his pro career, but so far we are very pleased.”

Rodon, who played at North Carolina State, hasn’t pitched in a game in two months, so there was some concern about his readiness to pitch physically.

”Knock on wood; our doctors were thrilled with the condition he was in,“ Hahn said. ”The early reports from the first few sidelines he has done in Winston over the past week were very positive.

“I‘m not quite sure what his regiment was over the two months, but he was good to go. He hasn’t thrown a pitch in anger since May 16, so we are not going to rush this thing. It will take a little while to build back that arm strength. Once he gets going, we’ll respond based on how he feels and how he’s performing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-51

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 9-5, 3.20 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 3-7, 5.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Carlos Sanchez was brought up to the big club last weekend as insurance after Alexei Ramirez had to leave a game with back stiffness. Sanchez will stick around for at least a few more days because the White Sox won’t need a fifth starter until Tuesday. “He can serve as a utility guy,” manager Robin Ventura said. “You don’t have to force it and get him in there, but if the situation arises, you have a need to use him, you’re going to use him.”

--LHP Chris Sale, who tossed an inning in Tuesday’s All-Star Game, won’t make his next start until at least Monday so he can get his personal version of the All-Star break. “After the All-Star Game and things like that you want to make sure that he is as well-rested as he can possibly be,” manager Robin Ventura said. “I think that’s part of pushing him back until next week is that he gets the full complement of rest and everything else that he deserves because he’s gone pretty hard that first half.”

--RHP Matt Lindstrom continues to rehab following ankle surgery earlier in the season and he is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday. But when Lindstrom, the team’s closer before he was injured, will be able to throw in a game still is unclear. “Arm-wise he looks fine,” manager Robin Ventura said. “Come-backers and things like that are still... he’s still not 100 percent running around. You feel a little, like you’re pushing it if you put him out there pretty soon.”

--CF Adam Eaton missed the last two games before the break with a couple of jammed fingers on his right hand, but he was back in the lineup on Friday. “He’s pretty good,” manager Robin Ventura said. “We’ll see. He was banged up enough that I think that six days will help him more than anybody else.” Eaton tripled to center in his first at-bat.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s certainly a very fair question, but also not one that I‘m going to answer. Look, we are not where we need to be; we know that. We are realistic about where we are today. We are realistic about where we are likely to be over the next 10 or so. I think if there are opportunities to continue the process we started over a year ago, in terms of putting long term pieces in place that we feel will allow us to compete on an annual basis, we will follow down those paths.” -- Astros GM Rick Hahn when asked if the White Sox will be buyers or sellers at the trading deadline.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot in late June. He might be able to return in late August.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in early July, though not off a mound. He might be able to return in late July or early August.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent surgery April 15. He started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13, and he took on-field batting practice for the first time July 7. There is a chance he could return to action this year.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

INF Carlos Sanchez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra