Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Jose Abreu continues to swing a hot bat for the Chicago White Sox, but he’s rapidly approaching his career high for games played in one season.

The Cuban-born rookie first baseman had only played in Cuba’s top professional league prior to this season, which features a 96-game season. After missing 14 games with an ankle injury, Abreu played his 85th game for the White Sox on Sunday in an 11-7 loss to the Houston Astros at U.S. Cellular Field.

As the games pile up, there is some uncertainty how the grind of baseball’s 162-game season will affect the 27-year-old slugger -- who leads the majors with 29 homers. Abreu isn’t among those with concerns.

“I don’t really think it’s going to affect (me),” he said through an interpreter. “So far, we’ve played half of the season and here we play 162 games, but I just feel like we’ve just got to continue to work hard and stay mentally tough and continue to be a good person, so you can get the results that you want at the end of the season. But I don’t think the length is going to affect my performance or anything like that.”

It certainly hasn’t thus far.

Abreu went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and extended his hitting streak to 11 games Sunday. He’s isn’t showing any signs of slowing up because of fatigue.

“I don’t know about 100 (games), but you get up to about 125-130, there might be some validity to that, playing that many games,” Ventura said. “But I think right now he’s so excited with the way things are going, that can carry guys through that period. You don’t know until he gets there and you see it, but he’s made a lot of adjustments along the way already.”

The only adjustment Ventura foresees in managing Abreu’s playing time the rest of the season might be to play him as the Sox’s designated hitter a little more often. Otherwise, he’s content to keep running the big guy out there as his first baseman every day.

“You take care of him and give him a day (off) maybe here or there, but you’re watching everybody for that same (fatigue), whether they’ve been here a few years or this is (their) first time doing it,” Ventura said. “Everybody has their limit and you hope it’s kind of at that point where you can get them some rest to be fresh for the rest of it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-52

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie 5-8, 4.56 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale 8-1, 2.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale will start for the White Sox on Monday against the Kansas City Royals to begin a three-game series between the American League Central rivals at U.S. Cellular Field. It will be the first start since the All-Star break for Sale, who is 5-1 with a 2.00 ERA and two complete games in his past 10 starts. Sale, who pitched for the AL in the All-Star Game, is 6-7 with a 2.43 ERA in his career against the Royals, including 3-3 with a 2.17 ERA in Chicago.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom will throw another bullpen followed by a live batting practice session against injured teammate Avisail Garcia when the White Sox play at the Minnesota Twins July 24-27. Lindstrom, on the 15-day disabled list after surgery on his left ankle, will likely be given an injury-rehab assignment afterward. “We’re not sure if they want me to do two live BPs or just one, but we’ll take it to that point and see how it goes,” Lindstrom said. “But my bullpen Saturday (July 19) went really good. I threw 30 pitches and threw a lot of strikes, especially with my secondary pitches, which was a surprise but I was pleased with it.”

--1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 11 games Sunday afternoon in the White Sox’s 11-7 loss to the Houston Astros. Abreu has now hit safely in 29 of his past 30 games and isn’t showing any signs of fatigue despite creeping up on the maximum number of games he’s played in one season. “I don’t really think it’s going to affect (me),” Abreu said through an interpreter. “In Cuba, we played 96 games. So far, we’ve played half of the season and here we play 162 games, but I just feel like we’ve just got to continue to work hard and stay mentally tough and continue to be a good person, so you can get the results that you want at the end of the season. But I don’t think the length is going to affect my performance or anything like that.”

--LHP John Danks had a rough outing Sunday afternoon against the Houston Astros in a series finale at U.S. Cellular Field, allowing six runs (all earned) on 12 hits in just 4 1/3 innings. Danks allowed two home runs and had his worst outing this season at home, where he’d gone 4-2 with a 2.72 ERA in nine prior starts. In two starts against Houston this season, he’s 0-2 with a 14.00 ERA in nine innings. The Astros have piled up 22 hits against him this year, including five home runs (two in Sunday’s game). “For whatever reason, Houston’s beat me up this year,” Danks said. “Fortunately we’re done with them and we won the series, but it stinks to go out there with a chance to sweep and not pitch well.”

--RHP Zach Putnam and RHP Jake Petricka will handle the White Sox’s closing duties for the time being, unless one of them wins the job outright. Manager Robin Ventura might also get RHP Matt Lindstrom back from the 15-day disabled list in a few weeks, but until he returns, it will up to Putnam and Petricka to shut things down in the final inning.

--RHP Taylor Thompson had his contract purchased by the White Sox from Triple-A Charlotte and joined the 25-man roster in Chicago on Sunday for the finale of a series against the Houston Astros. Thompson, who made his major-league debut by throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in an 11-7 loss, took the spot of rookie INF Carlos Sanchez, who was optioned back to Charlotte following a game Saturday. Thompson, 27, is 2-0 with a 2.61 ERA and six saves for the Knights. He’s struck out 54 and held opposing hitters to a combined .214 average in 31 relief appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nothing else really to say, it (stunk). I dug us a hole. These guys fought hard to get out of it, but it (stinks) to set a tone like that.” -- LHP John Danks, who allowed six runs (all earned) on 12 hits in just 4 1/3 innings in Sunday’s loss to Houston.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot in late June. He’s throwing bullpen sessions in mid-July and is scheduled to throw one more plus a live batting practice session against injured teammate Avisail Garcia July 24-27. If that goes well, he will get an injury-rehab assignment in the minors.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in early July, though not off a mound. He might be able to return in late July or early August.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent surgery April 15. He started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13, and he took on-field batting practice for the first time July 7. The next step will be a lengthy injury-rehab assignment in the minors, but no timetable has been set for that to happen. There is a chance he could return to action this year.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

INF Carlos Sanchez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra