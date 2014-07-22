Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- If the Chicago White Sox have Gordon Beckham on the trade block, the veteran second baseman’s current slump can’t be helping his market value.

After going 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in Chicago’s 3-1 win Monday night against the Kansas City Royals, Beckham is just 4-for-51 (.078) in his past 12 games. He is taking extra batting practice and is showing signs of breaking out of the funk, but it is a slow process.

“I think it seems a little closer than it has in the last couple of weeks,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “I think really focusing more on going the other way would help him a bit, but when you press, it’s harder to buy all in to be able to do that. You have to take baby steps, maybe give a little ground on power and things like that to get it over there.”

After starting the year on the 15-day disabled list due to a strained oblique muscle, Beckham got off to a solid start once he returned. His average was hovering in the .280s, but it is now down to .230 after he went 16-for-120 (.133) in his past 32 games. He also is struggling against right-handers.

Beckham is hitting .320 (24-for-75) off left-handers and just .199 (44-for-221) against righties. On the bright side, his seven home runs are already one more than he hit all of last season. Yet, if it comes at the cost of his overall effectiveness, the White Sox would prefer a higher average over the minimal increase in power.

Growing speculation that Beckham will be dealt before the July 31 trade deadline also might be affecting his focus. The White Sox haven’t signed him to a contract extension, but they could keep him by offering salary arbitration. That just doesn’t seem likely with a stable of second basemen working their way through the minor league system.

“I haven’t really talked to him about it, but I‘m sure some of that is probably there,” Ventura said. “You hear about it enough, and any kind of distraction (occur). Hopefully it’s not.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-52

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Bruce Chen, 1-2, 6.46 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 4-5, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Carroll (4-5, 4.19 ERA) will start for the White Sox on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals at U.S. Cellular Field in the middle game of a three-game series. Carroll, who is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in his past two starts (11 2/3 innings), is 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA in two career games against the Royals (one start). Carroll’s most recent start was July 12 at the Indians, when he threw five scoreless innings before leaving with stiffness in his lower back.

--2B Gordon Beckham is mired in a slump amid speculation that he might get dealt before the July 31 trade deadline. Beckham is just 4-for-51 (.078) in the past 13 games and is hitting just .133 in his past 32 after going 0-for-3 with an RBI on Monday night in the White Sox’s 3-1 win against the Kansas City Royals. “I think it seems a little closer than it has in the last couple of weeks,” manager Robin Ventura said of Beckham’s approach. “I think really focusing more on going the other way would help him a bit, but when you press, it’s harder to buy all in to be able to do that. You have to take baby steps, maybe give a little ground on power and things like that to get it over there.”

--LHP Chris Sale didn’t have his top stuff but still dominated the Kansas City Royals to pick up his ninth win Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale went seven innings, struck out eight, walked one and allowed the Royals’ lone run in a 3-1 White Sox victory. Sale spent a month on the disabled list earlier this season, but manager Robin Ventura thinks he should be right in the mix for American League Cy Young Award contention. “Oh yeah, absolutely,” Ventura said. “There is no reason why he shouldn’t be in the discussion. I don’t care if you miss a month or not. I mean, he’s good. That part, I don’t care.”

--1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a double in the seventh inning of the White Sox’s 3-1 victory on Monday night against the Kansas City Royals. Abreu has hit safely in 30 of his past 31 games and is batting .347 during that span.

--1B Adam Dunn hit a two-run single in the first inning of the White Sox’s 3-1 victory Monday night against the Kansas City Royals. It was his first multi-RBI game since June 18 against the San Francisco Giants.

--CF Adam Eaton extended his hitting streak to eight games by going 2-for-3 in a 3-1 victory Monday night against the Kansas City Royals. Eaton has multi-hit games in four of the last six.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had a lot of time off and I felt rested. I felt really good tonight. I got loose, and I tried to throw strikes and be effective.” -- LHP Chris Sale, who threw seven innings of one-run ball Monday in a 3-1 win over the Kansas City Royals. It was his first appearance since he threw an inning in the All-Star Game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot in late June. He’s throwing bullpen sessions in mid-July and is scheduled to throw one more plus a live batting practice session against injured teammate Avisail Garcia between July 24 and July 27. If that goes well, he will get an injury-rehab assignment in the minors.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in early July, though not off a mound. He might be able to return in late July or early August.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent surgery April 15. He started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13, and he took on-field batting practice for the first time July 7. The next step will be a lengthy injury-rehab assignment in the minors, but no timetable has been set for that to happen. There is a chance he could return to action this year.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Javy Guerra

LHP Eric Surkamp

RHP Taylor Thompson

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra