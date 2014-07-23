Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The middle finger on Adam Eaton’s right hand is a good example of why he’s the White Sox’s recipient of the Heart and Hustle Award, presented annually by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni.

Eaton declined to talk about the fractured finger prior to the White Sox’s 7-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night, but the injury hasn’t slowed him down.

He extended his hitting streak to nine straight games with a single in the ninth and continues to get himself on base with regularity.

“I‘m pumped,” he said of the award, which is given to a player from each team as voted upon by a committee of former players associated with each club. “My wife and I talked about it, and it’s my first big league trophy, which is kind of cool. I‘m honored. It’s something you should get every year. If you’re playing the right way and healthy and doing what you should be doing, you should definitely compete for that trophy every year.”

Eaton has played through an assortment of aches and pains this season. Known for his all-out play on the bases and in center field, he is starting to show why general manager Rick Hahn traded former White Sox closer RHP Addison Reed to the Arizona Diamondbacks to get him.

Chicago’s lead-off hitter also reached base safely in 37 of his past 40 games, hitting .400 in that span. He’s been doing it lately with that troublesome finger, which he injured in Boston sliding headfirst before the All-Star break.

“There’s nothing you can really do about it,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He just continues to play. It’s not on his throwing hand, so he felt he could play through it, where it wasn’t really going to bother him too much. There’s some pain with it, but he seems to be able to manage it.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-53

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields 9-5, 3.70 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana 5-7, 3.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana (5-7, 3.26) will start the series finale against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field. Quintana has thrown quality starts in five of his past six outings, going 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA and 46 strikeouts. Quintana hasn’t had nearly as much success against the Royals, though. In two starts against Kansas City this year, he’s 0-2 with a 6.08 ERA, with 16 hits allowed. Quintana is also 0-5 in his career against the Royals with a 4.52 ERA in 10 starts.

--1B Jose Abreu did not play Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals at U.S. Cellular Field after manager Robin Ventura gave him a day off. Abreu, who played in the All-Star Game, has played 86 games and is nearing the most games he’s ever played in one season. He was available to pinch hit Tuesday and is expected to play Wednesday. “I think going through all the All-Star stuff and not really having a break, you just see little things ... back stuff and him moving around,” Ventura said. “I just talked to him (Monday) night after the game and it was just being honest with him and him being honest with me, so (this was) a good day to do it.”

--LHP Chris Sale has improved his control this season. The White Sox’s ace has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 6.47 (110 strikeouts/17 walks) after whiffing eight and walking one Monday in the White Sox’s 3-1 win against the Kansas City Royals. He’s also struck out at least 10, with no walks, four times in 73 career starts -- including three of those outings this season. “I‘m just trying to get better day in and day out,” Sale said. “Not walking a lot of guys, that’s something I really pride myself on ... throwing strikes and working quick.”

--CF Adam Eaton is in a hot streak despite a broken middle finger on his right (non-throwing) hand. He initially broke it sliding headfirst in Boston before the All-Star break, and has found ways to compensate. He went 1-for-4 in the White Sox’s 7-1 loss Tuesday to the Kansas City Royals and extended his hitting streak to nine straight games.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom remains on target to throw a live bullpen session this weekend in Minnesota during his recovery from mid-season ankle surgery. If it goes well, manager Robin Ventura said Tuesday that Lindstrom, who’d handled closing duties before his injury, could get an injury-rehab assignment in less than two weeks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “All the way around tonight, you are going to lose a game like that. We didn’t pitch well. We didn’t field well. We didn’t hit well. So, your chances of extending a winning streak aren’t going to happen. So you just have to be better than that.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura after a loss to the Royals on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot in late June. He’s throwing bullpen sessions in mid-July and is scheduled to throw one more plus a live batting practice session against injured teammate Avisail Garcia between sometime between July 24-27 in Minnesota. If that goes well, he could get an injury-rehab assignment in the minors about a week later.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in early July, though not off a mound. He might be able to return in late July or early August.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) was put on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent surgery April 15. He started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13, and he took on-field batting practice for the first time July 7. The next step will be a lengthy injury-rehab assignment in the minors, but no timetable has been set for that to happen. There is a chance he could return to action this year.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Zack Putnam

RHP Javy Guerra

LHP Eric Surkamp

RHP Taylor Thompson

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra