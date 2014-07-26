Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Chicago White Sox have shown they aren’t afraid to move draft picks quickly through their minor league system.

In 2010, the Sox drafted a tall, lanky, left-handed pitcher out of the Florida Gulf Coast University named Chris Sale. Later that summer, Sale was in Chicago, appearing in 21 games out of the bullpen beginning in early August.

By 2012, Sale was in the team’s starting rotation, and since, has become one of baseball’s most feared pitchers.

Last month, the White Sox drafted another left-handed pitcher with college ties when they took Carlos Rodon out of North Carolina State. Wednesday night, Rodon made his professional debut, pitching an inning in the Arizona Rookie League and allowing one run on two hits.

“For him, it’s a good thing just to get started and get your feet wet,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “It’s a pretty exciting time for him. We’re just happy to get him going and get him in the fold.”

The game action was Rodon’s first since May 16, his last start for N.C. State. Chicago will have Rodon pitching out of the bullpen for now, but the plan is to have him in the starting rotation once he gets more experience.

The question many Sox fans have is, can Rodon move as quickly through the farm system as Sale did? Is there a chance Rodon could debut with Chicago sometime this summer?

“This is his first taste of being in professional baseball. We’ll have talks as he goes along, but for right now the focus is just on what we’ve got here and continuing to try to win games with these guys,” Ventura said. “If he does something that makes them push him up here, then that will happen. We haven’t talked about it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-54

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 9-1, 2.03 ERA) at Twins (RHP Logan Darnell, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Dayan Viciedo went 4-for-5 at the plate, tying a career high with four hits. It was the third time in his career he has accomplished the feat and first since.

--1B Jose Abreu hit his 30th homer of the season Friday, becoming the third-fastest player to hit 30 home runs (89 games) in major league history. He also became just the third Cuban-born rookie to hit 30 homers in a season (Jose Canseco, Tony Oliva). He extended his hitting streak to 15 games and has a base hit in 32 of his last 33 games.

--LHP John Danks allowed four earned runs over seven innings and struck out five to earn his ninth win of the season. It was his second career win at Target Field (seven starts) and his first here since July of 2010.

--SS Alexei Ramirez went 2-for-5 Friday and has reached base in seven straight contests. He has four multi-hit games over that span and his home run in the third inning was his first against Minnesota since last Sept. 16, and his first at Target Field since last Aug. 18.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re past the point of unexpected with him. You just expect him to be in the middle of things when they’re happening. If he’s hitting well, it seems like we’re doing well.” --White Sox manager Robin Ventura on Chicago 1B Jose Abreu.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zack Putnam (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot in late June. He’s throwing bullpen sessions in mid-July and is scheduled to throw one more plus a live batting practice session against injured teammate Avisail Garcia between sometime between July 24-27 in Minnesota. If that goes well, he could get an injury-rehab assignment in the minors about a week later.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in early July, though not off a mound. He might be able to return in late July or early August.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent surgery April 15. He started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13, and he took on-field batting practice for the first time July 7. The next step will be a lengthy rehab assignment in the minors, but no timetable was set for that to happen. There is a chance he could return to action this year.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Javy Guerra

LHP Eric Surkamp

RHP Taylor Thompson

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra