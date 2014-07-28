Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Chicago White Sox did not get the four-game sweep they wanted against Minnesota, but three-out-of-four is not bad, especially on the front end of a seven-game, intra-division road trip.

“The last time we were here, they knocked us around pretty good,” said White Sox manager Robin Ventura. “It’s nice to get some [wins] under our belt here, we know we have a tough series coming up.”

Chicago heads for Detroit for a three-game series with American Central Division-leading Detroit. The Sox are eight games behind the Tigers but are within five in the Wild Card race.

With the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline coming up, it begs the question: Are the White Sox buyers? Ventura was asked whether the series against the Tigers could provide his team with a measuring stick.

“I think it always is,” Ventura said. “At the end of it, you don’t think any more of it but concern yourself with playing the game and playing it right. They’re in first place, we’re chasing them, so you know they’re a good team.”

But Ventura was also realistic. With three teams to climb over in the Central and five in the Wild Card standings, it won’t be an easy task to reach the postseason.

“It’s tough right now,” Ventura said. “We’re going to continue to focus on what we’re doing right now and again, it’s early. You’re in the mix, guys are scratching and clawing, but wherever it ends up, it ends up.”

Chicago was impressive against the Twins, especially on the mound, where the starting staff allowed five runs in four games. The offense scored 21 runs in the first three games and three in a 4-3 loss Sunday, but the White Sox showed resiliency, battling back from a pair of deficits in the game.

Down one run, they loaded the bases in the ninth against All-Star closer Glen Perkins in an effort to get the sweep, but came up just short.

“We had a chance there, we just didn’t get a big hit,” said Ventura. “A good game all the way around, we just weren’t able to get that hit.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-55

STREAK: Lost 1

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 5-7, 3.15 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 7-4, 3.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Lindstrom will throw a simulated game Tuesday before going on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte. He hopes to be back with the White Sox when they begin a four-game series against Seattle on Aug. 7. He hasn’t pitched since mid-May following ankle surgery.

--RHP Scott Carroll allowed one run on four hits and a walk in six innings Sunday, for his fourth quality start of the season. It was his fifth outing that went at least six innings. He has also allowed one run or fewer in three of his last four starts.

--1B Jose Abreu (2-for-3) extended his hitting streak to 17 games, the longest active streak in the major league, and one short of his career-high of 18. During the streak, Abreu is hitting .371 and he has a hit in 35 of his last 36 games overall.

--2B Gordon Beckham went 1-for-3 Sunday, and collected a hit in each of the four games this series. He now has a hit in five straight games against the Twins and in six of his eight starts against Minnesota this season.

--C Adrian Nieto hit a solo home run in the eighth inning for his first major league homer. It came in his 76th career at-bat.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Early on, he put two guys on and you can’t do that in that situation. You put yourself in a bind. We got a guy bunting in that situation, you got to let him do it, go ahead and take the out.” --White Sox manager Robin Ventura on the outing of RHP Ronald Belisario, who allowed the first three batters to reach in the seventh inning with the Sox up 2-1. Belisario allowed three runs on a hit and two walks, taking the loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zack Putnam (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot in late June. He will throw a simulated game July 29 before going on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte. He hopes to be back with the White Sox when they begin a four-game series against Seattle on August 7.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in early July, though not off a mound. He might be able to return in late July or early August.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent surgery April 15. He started doing minimal doing baseball-related activities June 13, and he took on-field batting practice for the first time July 7. The next step will be a lengthy rehab assignment in the minors, but no timetable was set for that to happen. There is a chance he could return to action this year.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Javy Guerra

LHP Eric Surkamp

RHP Taylor Thompson

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra