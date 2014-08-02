Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Rick Hahn nearly had a deal worked out a couple hours before the July 31 trade deadline expired, but his White Sox were ultimately left on the outside looking in during a busy day of blockbuster trading.

“It was interesting,” Hahn, the White Sox’s general manager, said Friday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field. “I think I saw something like seven All-Stars in 12 trades ... seven former All-Stars. It was obviously an extremely exciting day around baseball, and to see that type of talent moving around, frankly I sort of felt like the kid looking out the window with all his friends playing outside while I was inside practicing my violin.”

Don’t mistake that as regret for not making a trade, however. In Hahn’s estimation, there weren’t any deals that made sense for the still-retooling Sox to make.

“It would’ve been more fun to be part of all that, but I look forward to the time when we’re on the side of being more aggressive to add a, shorter-term perhaps, boost for the final two months as opposed to having a longer perspective that didn’t quite match up with some of the deals that occurred,” he said.

“Unfortunately the right opportunity just did not present itself.”

Hahn, who narrowly escaped serious injury earlier in the week in a fire-pit accident, didn’t want to complete a deal just to do it. While there are some pieces currently on the roster he’d probably like to move, he also has to be wary of getting burned in a deal that’s not favorable longer term to the White Sox.

He didn’t get into specifics, but said the closest he came to completing a trade before the non-waivers deadline expired Thursday was a three-team setup that would’ve landed Chicago a player who’s been a White Sox target for awhile. When that one fell through, Hahn’s phone was largely silent the rest of the afternoon.

“At the bare minimum, I think we at least got a feel for some of the value of our players going forward and hopefully laid the ground works for some future deals, whether it’s the ill-fated three-way I referenced or some other ones that we didn’t get very far on but at least had some decent dialogue on,” Hahn said. “I would’ve loved to have done something and (told) you we’re continuing the process. It didn’t happen, but hopefully within the coming weeks or months I’ll be able to remind you of this conversation and say, ‘This is what we were talking about and the groundwork started around the trade deadline.'”

Hahn said he’ll continue to investigate potential deals in August, when players have to clear waivers in order to be moved.

“Absolutely, we’re going to be diligent on the waiver wire,” he said. “We’ve been able to do some August waiver deals in recent memory and we have some nice groundwork laid on some certain fronts. How our club or other clubs perform over the coming weeks could change some matches. We’re certainly going to stay diligent on it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-56

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Yohan Pino, 1-3, 4.38 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 4-6, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Carroll (4-6, 4.29) will start for the White Sox on Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series this weekend against the Minnesota Twins at U.S. Cellular Field. Carroll is 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA in his last four starts and took a no-decision in his last start, July 27, at Minnesota. He allowed one run on four hits in six innings of that outing before leaving with a blister on his right middle finger.

--1B Jose Abreu extended his career-high hitting streak to 21 straight games Friday with an RBI single in the fourth inning of the White Sox’s 10-8 win against the Minnesota Twins at U.S. Cellular Field. Abreu, who went 3-for-3, has reached base safely in 10 straight plate appearances and has hit safely in 39 of his past 40 games, starting the current streak the game after a previous 18-game stretch ended. He’s hitting .411 during the hitting streak. “I think he’s similar to what (Detroit Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera) is,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s able to hit balls the other way that get through the gaps and it’s not just the hitting streak, it’s how he’s doing it. He’s doing it with power, too.”

--LHP Chris Sale had a rare off night Friday against the Minnesota Twins in the White Sox’s 10-8 win at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale struggled with his command from the outset and wound up allowing five runs (four earned) in six innings. He threw 107 pitches (67 strikes) and was touched for all five runs in the Twins’ third inning, putting the White Sox down 5-2 at that point. Sale was leading the American League with a 1.88 ERA coming into the game.

--CF Adam Eaton extended his hitting streak to eight straight games for the White Sox on Friday night in a 10-8 victory against the Minnesota Twins. He went 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in a run. He has reached base safely in 18 straight games, hitting .421 in that span.

--C Tyler Flowers continues to swing a scorching-hot bat for the White Sox. Flowers went 2-for-4 in Chicago’s 10-8 victory Friday night against the Minnesota Twins, including his seventh home run. Flowers is hitting .452 with two home runs, four doubles and five RBIs in the past 12 games.

--RHP Zack Putnam still has a week left before he can return from the 15-day disabled list for the White Sox, but he’s back to throwing side sessions after experiencing inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch and threw a 20-pitch side session before the White Sox’s 10-8 win against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field, throwing mostly fastballs and split-finger fastballs.

--RF Avisail Garcia started a rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday night, playing DH for the Knights. Garcia, who underwent surgery in April to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, went 2-for-4 with two strikeouts. He’s expected to have a lengthy stint in the minors before returning to the White Sox’s active roster.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom began a rehab stint Friday night at Triple-A Charlotte and allowed one run on one hit and a walk in one inning of work. The right-handed reliever, who had surgery in May for a subluxed left ankle tendon, hopes to be back in the White Sox’s bullpen Aug. 7 at the Seattle Mariners.

--SS Tyler Saladino underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and will miss the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old shortstop had played his way into the picture for the White Sox primarily because of his offensive skills. He hit .310 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs in 82 games (294 at-bats) before the injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Hit it hard and you expect something to happen because he’s in a zone right now. I think anything you throw up there, he’s going to hit hard. It’s unfair that you feel that way of a guy going up there, and if he doesn’t get a hit you feel like it’s a bit unlucky. He’s as hot as anybody in the league.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, of 1B Jose Abreu, who extended his career-high hitting streak to 21 straight games Friday with an RBI single.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent surgery April 15. He started doing minimal baseball-related activities June 13, and he took on-field batting practice for the first time July 7. Garcia began a rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 1. He will be designated hitter for about a week before playing the outfield.

--RHP Zack Putnam (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. Putnam played catch and had a 20-pitch side session Aug. 1, reporting no pain. No decision has been made about whether he’ll need a rehab assignment before returning to action.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot in late June. He threw a simulated game July 29. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 1. He hopes to be back with the White Sox on Aug. 7.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

