Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Adam Eaton is making things happen at the top of the lineup for the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago’s leadoff hitter extended his hitting streak to 10 games in a 16-3 loss Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field and is hitting .468 during that span. He has also reached base safely in 20 straight contests, hitting .435 in that stretch.

“I think his legs are really what make him go,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s a great player, great defensively for us with a good arm. Once he gets on base, stuff just happens. He just has a way of doing that. When he continues to get on base and do all those things, we’re just better. That’s what guys at the top of the order that set the table, that’s what they do.”

In other words, Eaton is giving the White Sox exactly what they were looking for when he was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of an offseason three-team trade that included the Los Angeles Angels. Chicago had to part ways with former right-handed closer Addison Reed and left-hander Hector Santiago in order to get Eaton, but it’s easy to see why they paid such a high price when he’s playing like he has of late.

He’s a true catalyst atop a lineup featuring the likely American League Rookie of the Year, first baseman Jose Abreu. After going 7-for-13 in the three-game series against the Twins, Eaton is now hitting .305 for the season.

“I‘m going to go out there and compete every day,” Eaton said. “I’ll make little adjustments here and there. I definitely think it helps seeing the pitchers over and over and over again, learning the (AL) a little bit more and learning how other guys hit in front and behind. My job is to keep the line moving, so I go out and try to do that to the best of my ability.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-58

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 1-7, 5.08 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 5-8, 5.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hector Noesi (5-8, 5.21) is scheduled to get the ball to start a series opener against the Texas Rangers on Monday at U.S. Cellular Field. Since the White Sox picked him up off waivers from the Rangers in April, he’s lowered his ERA nine points and joined the back end of the starting rotation. Noesi had a two-start win streak snapped in his previous outing July 30 in Detroit, allowing six runs on 10 hits in six innings. Noesi is 0-2 with a 5.63 ERA in four career appearances (two starts) against Texas.

--LHP Jose Quintana went five innings and only allowed one unearned run in the White Sox’s 16-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. Quintana’s pitch count climbed quickly in the first three innings and he left the game after throwing 116 pitches. He was in line to even his record at 7-7 but Chicago’s bullpen allowed 15 runs to eliminate that possibility.

--1B/DH Paul Konerko got the nod from White Sox manager Robin Ventura to start at first base against Twins RHP Kyle Gibson, just his 12th game playing first this season. Regular 1B Jose Abreu was the designated hitter and normal DH Adam Dunn, who’s struggling, got a day off. Konerko, who plans to retire after this season, is hitting .328 (22-for-67) since June 1 and Ventura said there’s a chance he’ll play more down the stretch.

--1B/DH Adam Dunn got a day off Sunday in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins, despite a right-hander on the mound to start the game. Minnesota RHP Kyle Gibson is struggling to get left-handed hitters out this season, but that wasn’t enough for White Sox manager Robin Ventura to write Dunn’s name into the lineup. Paul Konerko started at first and 1B Jose Abreu was the designated hitter. “I think Dunner, just the way he’s swinging, just give him a break from being in there,” Ventura said. “Paulie’s swinging it pretty good and you can get Abreu off the field, off his feet and let him DH for a day. Just a different look.”

--1B/DH Jose Abreu got a day off from playing the field Sunday in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins, going 0-for-4 in the 16-3 loss. Abreu, who had a 21-game hitting streak end Saturday, made just his 15th start as the White Sox’s designated hitter.

--3B Conor Gillaspie hit cleanup for the White Sox on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field in a 16-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins to conclude a three-game series. It was just the second time this season Gillaspie has hit fourth in the order. Hitting one slot behind rookie 1B Jose Abreu, Gillaspie went 1-for-4 with a double and scored a run.

--RF Avisail Garcia was hit by a pitch on the left elbow and removed from the third game of his injury-rehab stint Sunday for Triple-A Charlotte. Garcia was 0-for-1 with a strikeout prior to getting hit. The White Sox said Garcia, on the 60-day disabled list recovering from surgery to repair a torn left labrum, has a bruised left triceps muscle. He’d gone a combined 5-for-9 in his first two games for the Knights.

--RHP Taylor Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following the White Sox’s 16-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. Thompson allowed three runs on one hit and three walks in one-plus innings of relief in the game and posted a 10.13 ERA in five appearances for the White Sox. A corresponding roster move will be made prior to a game Monday against the Texas Rangers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A loss is a loss. It’s never fun to lose, first of all, and it’s definitely never fun to get your butt kicked. But baseball’s a nice game. (Monday) it’s a fresh start.” -- Chicago C Tyler Flowers, after Sunday’s 16-3 loss to the Twins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder, bruised left triceps muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent surgery April 15. He started doing minimal baseball-related activities June 13, and he took on-field batting practice for the first time July 7. Garcia began a rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 1. He was hit on the left elbow during an at-bat Aug. 3 and removed for cautionary reasons.

--RHP Zack Putnam (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. Putnam played catch and had a 20-pitch side session Aug. 1, reporting no pain. No decision has been made about whether he’ll need a rehab assignment before returning to action.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot in late June. He threw a simulated game July 29. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 1. He hopes to be back with the White Sox on Aug. 7.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Javy Guerra

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra