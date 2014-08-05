Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Another month, another award for White Sox rookie first baseman Jose Abreu.

Abreu was named the American League’s Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month for July on Monday -- awards he’s already won multiple times this season.

It’s the second time the Cuban-born 27-year-old has won the AL’s player of the month designation, his third monthly AL rookie honor and is the second time he’s won both for the same month of work.

“It’s not surprising,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said Monday, prior to Abreu going 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the White Sox’s 5-3 win in a rain-shortened game against the Texas Rangers. “You’re happy for him. He’s had a great month and he gets rewarded for it. The kind of teammate he is makes it better. Guys are happy for him.”

According to the White Sox, Abreu is the first rookie in major league history to win a league’s player of the month honor twice. He hit .374 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 19 RBIs in July with a .432 on-base percentage and a .667 slugging percentage (1.099 OPS). He also hit safely in 24 of 25 games, with parts of two long hitting streaks included in those games.

“I don’t really like to talk about myself a lot but I am surprised,” said Abreu, who just had a career-high hitting streak stopped at 21 games this past weekend. “I wasn’t expecting to have all this success and definitely all these awards. But, you know, I am very thankful to God that happened. I just continue to go about my day the same way and continue to work on my routines.”

During the month of July, Abreu also raised his batting average to the .300 plateau from the .270s. Following the game Monday, he’s hitting .300 and still leads the AL with 31 home runs.

“Every day I feel more comfortable, and I‘m able to concentrate a lot better,” Abreu said. “(That) allows me to continue to compete for the team, which is what we’re here for.”

Abreu said he watches video of himself from the previous game every morning, along with video of the starting pitcher he’s likely to face that day. The work off the field has helped quite a bit, but Abreu’s advanced approach and raw talent have taken most of baseball by surprise.

“I don’t know that anyone really envisions this,” Ventura said. “When you saw and heard the ball coming off his bat (in spring training), you (understood) his power and things like that. You probably allowed for a little more inconsistency going through your first year of seeing pitchers and knowing the type of pitchers you’ll see every day are pretty dang good. You don’t really envision the numbers you’re seeing, but once you see him, it can make sense.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-58

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 7-8, 5.98 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks 9-6, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks (9-6, 4.50) is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Texas Rangers in his 11th home outing at U.S. Cellular Field. Danks is 6-2 with a 3.78 ERA in his past 13 starts and 4-2 with a 3.52 ERA in his previous 10 home performances. Danks is 2-5 with a 3.80 ERA in 10 career starts against the Rangers, the team that drafted him and later traded him to the White Sox.

--C Tyler Flowers went 3-for-3 and came within one double of hitting for the cycle in the White Sox’s 5-3 rain-shortened win against the Texas Rangers on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Flowers hit a triple, homer and two-run single in his only trips to the plate and scored two runs. In his past 14 games, Flowers has raised his batting average from .213 to .252 and is hitting a scorching .458 with six doubles, three home runs, a triple and 13 RBIs.

--RHP Hector Noesi threw his first career complete game in a rain-shortened 5-3 victory against the Texas Rangers that lasted seven innings Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Noesi committed an error in the second inning that led to a two-run homer, but he didn’t allow another run to cross the plate in the remaining five innings. He went seven innings, allowed just four hits -- one in his final four frames -- and struck out six against the team that put him on waivers April 25.

--CF Adam Eaton extended his hitting streak to 11 straight games with a single in his first trip to the plate Monday night against the Texas Rangers. Eaton went 2-for-2 with two walks and scored a run in the White Sox’s 5-3 win at U.S. Cellular Field. He is now hitting .490 (36-for-86) during the streak. He has also reached base safely in 21 straight games. “I had a lot of success in the minor leagues and since I’ve been in the big leagues with Arizona and now the White Sox, it hasn’t really clicked,” Eaton said. “I feel like I‘m constantly trying to find what I need to do to be successful and I think the last month or so, it’s been like, ‘This is what I need to do, this is how I need to approach things,’ and just kind of find a rhythm.”

--1B Jose Abreu was named the American League’s Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month for July on Monday. It’s the second time the Cuban-born Abreu, 27, has won the AL’s player of the month designation, his third monthly AL rookie honor and is the second time he’s won both for the same month of work. He hit safely in 24 of 25 games in July for a .374 average, 11 doubles and six home runs to become the first rookie in major league history to win a player of the month honor twice. “It’s not surprising,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura. “You’re happy for him. He’s had a great month and he gets rewarded for it.”

--RHP Maikel Cleto was brought back to the White Sox’s bullpen Monday when his contract was purchased from Triple-A Charlotte. Chicago relievers combined to give up 22 runs in just nine innings of work during a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins this past weekend. Manager Robin Ventura is hoping Cleto can help his bullpen turn things around after going 3-0 and striking out 50 in 22 appearances for Charlotte.

--RHP Zack Putnam is scheduled to make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. The hard-throwing reliever, who went on the 15-day disabled list July 24 with shoulder inflammation, is expected to return to the White Sox’s bullpen when he’s eligible to come off the DL on Friday.

--RF Avisail Garcia had X-rays taken of his left arm that showed no fractures. Garcia was hit with a pitch Sunday during the third game of what’s expected to be a lengthy rehab stint at Triple-A Charlotte. Garcia, who had surgery in April to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, is expected back in the lineup Tuesday for the Knights.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I actually felt terrible (at the plate). Baseball’s a funny game. I felt awful and I had a really good game.” -- C Tyler Flowers, who finished a double short of hitting for the cycle in a rain-shortened game Monday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder, bruised left triceps muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent surgery April 15. He started doing minimal baseball-related activities June 13, and he took on-field batting practice for the first time July 7. Garcia began a rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 1. He was hit on the left elbow during an at-bat Aug. 3 and was removed for cautionary reasons. He had x-rays taken Aug. 4 that showed no fractures.

--RHP Zack Putnam (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. Putnam played catch and had a 20-pitch side session Aug. 1, reporting no pain. He will make a rehab appearance Aug. 5 for Triple-A Charlotte and is expected to return Aug. 8 when he’s eligible to come off the DL.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot in late June. He threw a simulated game July 29. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on July 31. He hopes to be back with the White Sox on Aug. 7.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Javy Guerra

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra