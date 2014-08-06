Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Tyler Flowers insists that his hot streak at the plate has nothing to do with his glasses, which to his knowledge carry no magical qualities.

The sheer numbers suggest otherwise.

Flowers, who went 0-for-2 and struck out looking twice in the White Sox’s 16-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, has been on a tear since he switched from contact lenses to glasses on July 9 at Fenway Park in Boston. In 19 games since, Flowers has hit .377 with a .424 on-base percentage and .672 slugging percentage, three home runs and 13 RBIs.

How much of that does he attribute to his glasses?

“Zilch,” Flowers said. “I don’t even notice them. I‘m not an idiot. I‘m going to keep wearing them. I‘m doing well, so I‘m going to stick with them.”

One of those storied baseball superstitions, then?

“I don’t like the word, ‘superstition,'” he said. “I wear contacts usually, so I‘m not going to give myself an excuse one day of not wearing contacts or glasses and having a bad day and blaming it on something. I‘m going to listen to the doctors and wear one or the other, but I don’t think it’s relevant to success or failure.”

Well, something has to be relevant in Flowers’ case. In about 20 games, he’s raised his batting average from .220 the day he subbed out the contacts for glasses to .251 now. Flowers attributes his success at the plate more to some mechanical tweaks in his swing, trying to stride more toward the pitcher instead of sitting back on his back leg.

“(I‘m) just trying to keep working,” he said. “I started doing a couple things a little bit different that I hadn’t really done before and I looked at other good hitters around the league and they all seem to do it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-59

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 3-7, 4.84 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 10-1, 2.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale (10-1, 2.09) is scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday against the Texas Rangers at U.S. Cellular Field. He’s looking to get back on track after having an uncharacteristically rough time in his most recent start, a no-decision Aug. 1 against the Minnesota Twins. Sale allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits in six innings, with all five runs scoring in one inning. He still struck out seven and walked just one, but it wasn’t the kind of start that’s expected of Sale. “Most pitchers have a time when they go out there and they don’t pitch that well,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s had times where he’s been a little erratic and all over the place and I think every pitcher is probably afforded that. But I don’t see that lasting.”

--C Tyler Flowers said the glasses he’s been wearing in place of contact lenses aren’t the reason he’s so hot at the plate recently. Instead, he credits the hot streak to small changes in his mechanics while swinging, staying on more of a downward plane and striding toward the pitcher. He started wearing the glasses in place of contacts July 9 in Boston and has since hit .377 with a .424 on-base percentage and .672 slugging percentage, three home runs and 13 RBIs.

--RHP Zack Putnam made an appearance Tuesday night during a rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte. Putnam, who went on the 15-day disabled list on July 24 with right shoulder inflammation, plans to return to the White Sox bullpen Friday.

--CF Adam Eaton had his hitting streak end at 11 straight games and an on-base streak stop at 21 games by going 0-for-4 in the White Sox’s 16-0 loss Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers. He hit .418 during the streak.

--LF Alejandro De Aza tested out his bruised left knee Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field but wasn’t able to start for the White Sox in a 16-0 loss to the Texas Rangers. De Aza fouled a ball off the knee on Monday against Texas and had to leave the game early. He doesn’t think a stint on the 15-day disabled list will be needed.

--2B Gordon Beckham got a day off Tuesday against the Texas Rangers while mired in a deep slump at the plate. Utility man Leury Garcia started at second in the White Sox’s 16-0 loss. Beckham is just 3-for-16 on the current homestand and is hitting .136 (14-for-103) in his past 25 games. He’s hitting just .151 in his past 44 games and .193 against right-handers (50-of-259). “There’s parts of it that, I don’t know if it’s concern, but you see sometimes he’s hit it hard and not really gotten anything out of it,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “I think a day will be good to recharge, work in the cage, do what you need to do. He’ll be back in there (Wednesday).”

--INF Leury Garcia started at second base and went 1-for-3 for the White Sox in a 16-0 loss Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers in the second game of three-game set at U.S. Cellular Field. Since hitting .269 in April (14 games), Garcia is down to .160 since May 1 (39 games).

--RHP Maikel Cleto made his first relief appearance for the White Sox on Tuesday since they brought him back from Triple-A Charlotte to add a fresh arm to the struggling bullpen. Cleto pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed a run on a home run in Chicago’s 16-0 loss to the Texas Rangers.

--RF Avisail Garcia continued his rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday night by going 3-for-5 with a home run. Garcia, who’s 8-for-15 in four games of the rehab stint, was hit on the left arm with a pitch Sunday and left the game. He had the arm x-rayed and no fractures were found. Garcia was diagnosed with a bruised left triceps muscle. He started at designated hitter on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt great. It’s a shame to go out there and get your butt kicked on a night that you feel so good. It doesn’t happen every time out when you feel great and tonight I felt really good about everything in the bullpen and I just got my (butt) kicked.” -- LHP John Danks, who gave up nine runs on eight hits, five walks and four homers in 4 2/3 innings to Texas.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder, bruised left triceps muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent surgery April 15. He started doing minimal baseball-related activities June 13, and he took on-field batting practice for the first time July 7. Garcia began a rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 1. He was hit on the left elbow during an at-bat Aug. 3 and was removed for cautionary reasons. He had x-rays taken Aug. 4 that showed no fractures. Garcia resumed his rehab stint Aug. 5 at Charlotte.

--RHP Zack Putnam (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. Putnam played catch and had a 20-pitch side session Aug. 1, reporting no pain. He made a rehab appearance Aug. 5 for Triple-A Charlotte and is expected to return Aug. 8 when he’s eligible to come off the DL.

--LF Alejandro De Aza (bruised left knee) was removed from a game early Aug. 4 and missed a game Aug. 5 because of it. He is day-to-day and is not expected to be placed on the 15-day disabled list.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot in late June. He threw a simulated game July 29. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on July 31. He hopes to be back with the White Sox on Aug. 7.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Javy Guerra

LHP Eric Surkamp

RHP Maikel Cleto

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra