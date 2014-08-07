Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- There hasn’t been much for White Sox fans to cheer lately at U.S. Cellular Field, but those who stuck around Tuesday night cheered Adam Dunn the pitcher.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound designated hitter made his major league pitching debut by allowing one run in the ninth inning of a 16-0 loss to the Texas Rangers and drew the biggest cheers of the night in the process.

“That’s the only reason why you put a position player in there,” Dunn said Wednesday, prior to Chicago’s 3-1 loss to conclude a disappointing series and homestand. “It’s not to do anything other than make a bad situation as good as it can be. You’re getting your butt kicked 15-0 (after eight innings), and the fans that are there and the guys that are there, everybody is waiting for it to be over. Then, all of the sudden, that happens. It’s just fun. I‘m glad I got to do it.”

It also helped spare an extra inning from a taxed, battered bullpen that got rocked during the six-game homestand against the Minnesota Twins and Rangers. When manager Robin Ventura gave Dunn the heads-up about pitching in that game, it was for more reasons than just the entertainment value.

“You don’t like it, but in the end, I don’t see the difference between 15-0 and 16-0,” Ventura said. “You don’t want to use another body out of the bullpen and hopefully save somebody. At that point, it does change the morale of your team, if you’re getting your (butt) kicked and all of the sudden you put in Dunn to pitch. I think it’s a different feeling (Wednesday) than it was if you run out the game and keep going.”

Dunn’s velocity topped out at 83 mph and most of his offerings had some heavy sink in them. Rangers hitters who faced him that inning kiddingly described them as “power sinkers,” but the truth is that Dunn didn’t have any idea what was leaving his right hand.

“I don’t know what I threw,” he said. “I was just holding the ball and spinning it one way or the other. I was trying to throw them as straight as I could. Again, you just want to make sure nobody gets hurt and get out of it as quick as possible. You get to 3-1, let them (hit it). Here it is. Hit it.”

Ventura first thought of the idea in the seventh inning, when the Rangers were busy putting four more runs on the board against his actual bullpen. Finally, after years of Dunn asking to pitch an inning, Ventura acquiesced.

“He’s been begging to do that for three years,” Ventura said. “I think he was a little shocked when I walked up to him and said, ‘Tonight’s your night.’ He was probably a little shocked. He went inside (the indoor batting cage). He was working on it inside. I don’t know if anybody’s gone from being on deck to pitching as a first time.”

If not, they have now. And despite the game’s outcome, at least a smattering of fans can say they witnessed it live.

“That’s the fun part about it,” Dunn said. “You are getting your butt kicked and there’s nothing else to do. You can go out and someone can hit a homer and we’re on the board, but it’s not the same as getting a guy going out there who doesn’t pitch, pitching. Perfect timing.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-60

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 4-6, 4.36 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 8-9, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Carroll (4-6, 4.36) will get the start for the White Sox on Thursday at Safeco Field to open a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners. It will be the first time facing the Mariners for Carroll, who is 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA in his past four starts.

--LHP Chris Sale allowed two runs on three hits in the White Sox’s 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon, taking his first loss since June 12 at Detroit. Sale gave up a two-run homer to 2B Adam Rosales and that was all the Rangers needed. Sale is now 0-2 with a 6.92 ERA in his last two starts against Texas.

--DH Adam Dunn met with reporters prior to the White Sox’s 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon, to discuss his major league pitching debut the night before. Dunn pitched the ninth inning of Chicago’s 16-0 loss Tuesday and said it was fun to finally get on the mound after asking to do it for a long time. “That’s the fun part about it,” said Dunn, who allowed a run on a hit and two walks. “You are getting your butt kicked and there’s nothing else to do. You can go out and someone can hit a homer and we’re on the board, but it’s not the same as getting a guy going out there who doesn’t pitch, pitching. Perfect timing.”

--CF Adam Eaton had to leave the White Sox’s 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon in the second inning, after running full speed into the outfield wall in right-center field. Eaton, who has a bruised lower back, was chasing after a ball hit by 2B Adam Rosales that wound up a two-run homer. He crashed hard into the chain-link fencing and one of the wall’s padded stanchions before dropping to the warning track in a heap. He was helped to his feet and walked off slowly under his own power. He’s day-to-day and said the four-hour flight to Seattle will likely determine his availability for the series opener Thursday against the Mariners.

--2B Gordon Beckham returned to the starting lineup for the White Sox on Wednesday afternoon and went 0-for-2 with a walk in a 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers at U.S. Cellular Field. Beckham, who’s in the midst of a long slump at the plate, was benched Tuesday in the middle game of the series. He was put into the ninth spot in the order Wednesday and lined into a double play in the third inning, with a runner on second base.

--LF Alejandro De Aza returned to the starting lineup for the White Sox in a 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon to conclude a three-game series at U.S. Cellular Field. De Aza, who went 2-for-2 with a double, missed a game Tuesday night with soreness in his left knee. He fouled a ball off his leg Monday and left that game early.

--RHP Zach Putnam is expected to return to the bullpen for the White Sox on Friday, prior to the second game of a four-game series at the Seattle Mariners. That’s the first day that Putnam, who went on the 15-day disabled list July 24 with right shoulder inflammation, is eligible to come off the DL. Putnam threw a scoreless inning of relief for Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday in his lone appearance during a medical rehab stint.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were successful getting that first guy on and he kept rolling that double play ball. It’s a rally killer and everything else, but it’s a big lift for him to be able to double us up that many times.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, whose team hit into double plays to kill potential rallies in the third, fourth and fifth innings of a 3-1 loss to Texas on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Eaton (bruised lower back) left a game Aug. 6 in the second inning after running full speed into the outfield fence. He is day-to-day.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder, bruised left triceps muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent surgery April 15. He started doing minimal baseball-related activities June 13, and he took on-field batting practice for the first time July 7. Garcia began a rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 1. He was hit on the left elbow during an at-bat Aug. 3 and was removed for cautionary reasons. He had x-rays taken Aug. 4 that showed no fractures. Garcia resumed his rehab stint Aug. 5 at Charlotte.

--RHP Zach Putnam (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. Putnam played catch and had a 20-pitch side session Aug. 1, reporting no pain. He made a rehab appearance Aug. 5 for Triple-A Charlotte, and he is expected to return Aug. 8 when he’s eligible to come off the DL.

--LF Alejandro De Aza (bruised left knee) was removed from a game early Aug. 4 and missed a game Aug. 5 because of it. He is day-to-day and is not expected to be placed on the 15-day disabled list.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot in late June. He threw a simulated game July 29. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on July 31. He hopes to be back with the White Sox on Aug. 7.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

