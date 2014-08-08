Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Losing streaks are nothing new to the 2014 White Sox, whose Thursday night defeat at Safeco Field saddled the team with its ninth slump of at least three games this season.

And the immediate future doesn’t look so bright against a spate of teams battling for playoff spots. The Seattle Mariners, who beat Chicago 13-3 on Thursday night, are clawing away for the final AL wild-card spot. The White Sox will go on to face playoff contenders San Francisco, Toronto, Baltimore and the New York Yankees in their next four series.

Thursday’s loss didn’t provide much reason for hope. The White Sox didn’t get a hit until the fifth inning, against Seattle’s No. 4 starter, and starting pitcher Scott Carroll struggled through one of his worst performances of the season.

Carroll gave up three home runs on the way to matching his season high of seven earned runs allowed over five innings of work. The White Sox gave up double-digit runs for the third time in five games.

Chicago’s defense struggled as well, as the White Sox failed to hit cutoff men in key situations and had an ugly error by third baseman Conor Gillaspie.

The lowlight came when reliever Andre Rienzo took a line drive off his abdomen in the seventh, leaving him on all fours for several seconds before he was able to get up and pitch to the next two batters.

Rienzo came out of it with a red mark on his stomach and was optioned to Triple-A after the game.

In many ways, he’s lucky to get out of Chicago while the sink is shipping. The White Sox’s latest three-game losing streak has all the makings of an unraveling that could take them through the latter part of this month.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-61

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 6-7, 3.04 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 9-6, 2.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Adam Eaton (bruised back) was not in the lineup Thursday after injuring his back running into the wall Wednesday afternoon.

--1B Jose Abreu went 0-for-2 in Seattle on Thursday, ending a 25-game road hitting streak. Abreu hit .406 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs during the streak. He was hit by pitches on each of his final two plate appearances Thursday.

--3B Conor Gillaspie was the only White Sox player to get a hit through the first five innings of Thursday’s 13-3 loss at Seattle. Gillaspie went 1-for-4 and also had an error.

--LF Dayan Viciedo hit his third home run in five games with a two-run shot in the sixth inning Thursday night at Seattle.

--RHP Scott Carroll matched a season high of seven earned runs allowed Thursday, when he gave up three home runs to the Seattle Mariners. Carroll pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and three walks while striking out three.

--RHP Andre Rienzo took a line drive off his abdomen in Thursday’s seventh inning. Rienzo was able to stay in the game for two more batters but ended up allowing three runs off three hits in just 1/3 inning. Rienzo was sent to Triple-A after the performance, and he said he suffered no real damage from the comebacker to the mound.

--LHP Jose Quintana has not been on the losing end of a decision since June 13 heading into his Friday start at Seattle. Since losing 7-2 to Kansas City on that day, Quintana has gone 3-0 with a 1.69 ERA over nine starts. One of those starts came in a no-decision against Seattle, which saw Quintana throw seven innings of four-hit ball without allowing a run while striking out 10.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m feeling really bad because I’ve struggled the last three games. I got sent down to work on some things, and I’ll come back better.” -- RHP Andre Rienzo, who allowed three runs Thursday before being optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after the game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Eaton (bruised lower back) left the Aug. 6 game. He was not in the lineup Aug. 7.

--RHP Andre Rienzo (abdomen) took a line drive off his abdomen Aug. 7 but said after the game that he suffered no significant damage.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder, bruised left triceps muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent surgery April 15. He started doing minimal baseball-related activities June 13, and he took on-field batting practice for the first time July 7. Garcia began a rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 1. He was hit on the left elbow during an at-bat Aug. 3 and was removed for cautionary reasons. He had x-rays taken Aug. 4 that showed no fractures. Garcia resumed his rehab stint Aug. 5 at Charlotte.

--RHP Zach Putnam (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. Putnam played catch and had a 20-pitch side session Aug. 1, reporting no pain. He made a rehab appearance Aug. 5 for Triple-A Charlotte, and he is expected to return Aug. 8 when he is eligible to come off the DL.

--LF Alejandro De Aza (bruised left knee) was removed from a game early Aug. 4 and missed a game Aug. 5 because of it. He is day-to-day and is not expected to be placed on the 15-day disabled list.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot in late June. He threw a simulated game July 29. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on July 31. He hopes to be back with the White Sox on Aug. 7.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Andre Rienzo

RHP Javy Guerra

LHP Eric Surkamp

RHP Maikel Cleto

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra