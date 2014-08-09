Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The return of center fielder Adam Eaton did not last long.

The White Sox’s ailing leadoff hitter made it through just nine pitches before his body tapped out upon his return to the field Friday night. Eaton, who sat out the previous game with a bruised back suffered in a Wednesday crash with an outfield wall, was sidelined again when he felt rib soreness in the first at-bat of Friday’s game.

Eaton finished his nine-pitch at-bat with a grounder to third base, and he was in so much pain as he came out of the box that he didn’t even get halfway to first base running out the grounder. Eaton then walked gingerly off the field and into the dugout before being replaced by Leury Garcia in center field.

Eaton said afterward that he felt pain on the right side of his rib cage during the first or second pitch of the game. He added that he felt fine during batting practice and that the back injury didn’t seem to be a factor in his latest setback.

“When I hit the ball, I couldn’t even run to first. So I knew right away that it wasn’t good,” he said.

Manager Robin Ventura said that Eaton would be re-evaluated Saturday, adding that the absence of his leadoff hitter has been a big blow to the Chicago offense.

“We’re a different team when he’s in there,” Ventura said. “We’ve seen what it’s like without him; we have a different feel when he’s not in there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-62

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 6-8, 4.97 ERA) at Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 2-0, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Adam Eaton (bruised back) returned to the lineup Friday, but he barely made it through his first at-bat. Eaton, who led off the game, grounded out to third base in the top of the first inning and was in so much pain that he couldn’t even run the grounder out. He gingerly walked off the field and was replaced by Leury Garcia in the bottom of the first inning, leaving the game with what the team called soreness in his rib cage.

--1B Jose Abreu, who one day earlier saw his 25-game road hitting streak come to an end, singled in his first at-bat Friday. Abreu went 1-for-4 in the 4-1 loss to Seattle.

--RHP Zach Putnam was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday, one day after reliever Andre Rienzo was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Putnam (shoulder) had been on the disabled list since July 24. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning Friday night and now has a 2.29 ERA in 39 1/3 innings with the White Sox this season.

--RF Dayan Viciedo homered for the third consecutive game Friday, when he gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead with a solo shot in the fourth inning. Viciedo has now homered in three consecutive games on two separate occasions this season. Four of his 16 home runs have come in the month of August.

--SS Alexei Ramirez went 0-for-4 on Friday night, and his most embarrassing at-bat left him on his knees. After taking two strikes against Seattle reliever Yoervis Medina in the eighth inning, Ramirez watched a third pitch coming at his head and made a move to get out of the way before realizing it was a curveball. Ramirez’s knees buckled and he fell to the dirt as the called third strike went by him for the third out of the inning.

--RHP Hector Noesi spent the past two seasons in the Mariners organization before being traded to the Rangers in April, two weeks before he was claimed off waivers by the White Sox. Noesi went 2-13 with a 5.79 ERA in 34 appearances with the Mariners, who acquired him and C Jesus Montero in a trade with the Yankees for RHP Michael Pineda. Noesi, who is scheduled to start Saturday’s game at Seattle, shut down the Mariners with 6 2/3 innings of shutout ball in a 1-0 win on July 6.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just have to keep grinding; it’s that simple. When you’re in a funk like this, you have to dig down, be tough about it and find a way to win.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Eaton (bruised lower back) left the Aug. 6 game, and he did not play Aug. 7. He returned to the lineup Aug. 8, but he barely made it through his first at-bat. He felt pain in his right rib cage and will be re-evaluated Aug. 9.

--RHP Zach Putnam (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. Putnam played catch and had a 20-pitch side session Aug. 1, reporting no pain. He made a rehab appearance Aug. 5 for Triple-A Charlotte, and he was activated from the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8.

--RHP Andre Rienzo (sore abdomen) was struck by a line drive Aug. 7 but said after the game that he sustained no significant damage.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder, bruised left triceps muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent surgery April 15. He started doing minimal baseball-related activities June 13, and he took on-field batting practice for the first time July 7. Garcia began a rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 1. He was hit on the left elbow during an at-bat Aug. 3 and was removed for cautionary reasons. He had X-rays taken Aug. 4 that showed no fractures. Garcia resumed his rehab stint Aug. 5 at Charlotte.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom (subluxed left ankle tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He was playing catch without wearing a walking boot in late June. He threw a simulated game July 29. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on July 31.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

LHP Eric Surkamp

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra