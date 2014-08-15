Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Starting a center fielder, Jordan Danks, who is hitting .135, and looking for any excuse to get Adam Dunn out of right field, Chicago White Sox manager Robin Ventura indicated Wednesday the club is close to reinstating Avisail Garcia from the disabled list.

Garcia, acquired last season from the Detroit Tigers, began the season as Chicago’s everyday center fielder. He was off to a powerful start -- two home runs in eight games -- before tearing the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder attempting a diving catch April 9.

The White Sox feared he would be lost for the season, but he proved them wrong during a rehab stint in the minors the last two weeks. He has hit so well (.370 average in 12 games), Ventura said Wednesday it is only a matter of time before Garcia gets promoted.

Before the White Sox’s 7-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, Ventura said the plan is to evaluate Garcia after 50 rehab at-bats, a mark he should hit Thursday.

It is possible the 23-year-old Venezuelan could be starting in the Chicago outfield during this weekend’s series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-64

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 7-3, 3.34 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 6-8, 4.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hector Noesi had a 14.21 ERA when he joined the White Sox earlier this season. The figure has dropped to 4.67 due in large part to his last two starts, during which he held the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners to a total of one run in 14 1/3 innings. He has never started against Friday’s opponent, Toronto, but he is nonetheless quite familiar with the Blue Jays, having faced them five times in relief. He compiled a 0-0 record and a 4.76 ERA in those appearances.

--LHP Jose Quintana is considered a hard-luck pitcher. Before Wednesday’s 7-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants, he allowed two or fewer runs in seven or more innings a total of 19 times in his career. He received a no-decision on 11 of those 19 occasions. Quintana was even better than that for six innings Wednesday, having shut out the Giants on two hits. However, his teammates got him only one run of offensive support, and when a controversial call and poor bullpen pitching combined to help San Francisco explode for seven seventh-inning runs, Quintana wound up with his ninth loss of the season.

--DH/OF Adam Dunn isn’t much of a right fielder. Heck, he butchered a flyball Wednesday that resulted in a three-base error, allowing two runs to score. However, the way he hits, even National League contenders would be wise to consider him if he were to become available on waivers. Dunn homered for the second consecutive game Wednesday in the White Sox’s 7-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Coincidentally, Dunn also was making his second start of the season in right field, and he has homered in both. The splash hit into San Francisco Bay was the first of his career and the first for a member of the White Sox.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom pitched a scoreless eighth inning Wednesday in the White Sox’s 7-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants in his first appearance since May 19. Lindstrom, who served as the team’s closer at times early in the season, was told by White Sox manager Robin Ventura that he would be used anywhere from the sixth to eighth innings for the time being, with RHP Jake Petricka, who blew a save Tuesday, serving as the closer. Lindstrom, who underwent ankle surgery during his nearly three-month stint on the disabled list, struck out two of the three batters he faced Wednesday.

--OF Avisail Garcia is close to being reinstated from the disabled list, White Sox manager Robin Ventura announced Wednesday. Garcia, who torn the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder while attempting a diving catch April 9, is currently playing for Triple-A Charlotte on a rehab assignment. He has a .370 average for Charlotte, prompting Ventura to say an organizational decision on Garcia’s immediate future is likely to be made before the start of the club’s six-game homestand Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Jose) Quintana pitched a great game. We didn’t handle the rest of it well.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, after the White Sox’s 7-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Eaton (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 9.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder, bruised left triceps muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent surgery April 15. He started doing minimal baseball-related activities June 13, and he took on-field batting practice for the first time July 7. Garcia began a rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 1. He was hit on the left elbow during an at-bat Aug. 3 and was removed for cautionary reasons. He had X-rays taken Aug. 4 that showed no fractures. Garcia resumed his rehab stint Aug. 5 at Charlotte, and he could be activated during the weekend of Aug. 15-17.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Jordan Danks

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra