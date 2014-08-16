Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- It hasn’t been a memorable season for White Sox right-hander Matt Lindstrom, but he’s worked his way back from ankle surgery to re-join the bullpen.

Lindstrom was activated from the 15-day disabled list during Chicago’s most recent road trip and was back in a home uniform Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field for the first time since mid-May.

“I’ve put in a lot of hard work to get back,” Lindstrom said prior to Chicago’s 11-5 victory to start a series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“I was at a point in the season where it was tough to get the news that you’re going to be out eight-to-12 weeks, especially when you’re already two months in. It basically puts you at five weeks left in the season (when you get back). I came back a week or two early, but I give a lot of credit to the training staff and to my wife, who were kind of nursing me back. I did a lot of things I didn’t really feel like doing, but it paid off in the long run.”

Now he hopes to make up for lost time by helping a beleaguered bullpen as the White Sox head into the stretch run of the season.

“Physically I feel a lot better, but I think anybody would if they had three months off,” he said. “I definitely didn’t enjoy missing the time, but hopefully I can make up for it these next six weeks.”

As for the struggling bullpen, which features a number of young arms, Lindstrom thinks the recent woes might be good in the long-term.

“This is a good division and we had a couple tough road trips, but at the same time, guys are learning on the job,” Lindstrom said. “There’s not too many guys in this clubhouse who were in the bullpen last year, so I think experience goes a long way, especially with the way this team’s built for the future. It should pay dividends down the road.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 11-8, 3.31 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 9-8, 4.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks (9-8, 4.96) will face former mentor LHP Mark Buehrle (11-8, 3.31) in the second of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field. Danks and Buehrle are both struggling of late. Buehrle is 1-3 with a 6.09 ERA in his past seven starts, while Danks is 1-2 with a 9.22 ERA in five starts following the All-Star break.

--RF Avisail Garcia got a planned day off Friday in his ongoing injury-rehab stint at Triple-A Charlotte. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said that Garcia, who’s been out since early April after he tore the labrum in his left shoulder, is getting close to returning to the majors. In fact, Ventura said it could happen as early as this weekend’s series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Garcia has hit .340 with a home run, three RBIs and .837 OPS in 50 at-bats during his rehab stint.

--RHP Matt Lindstrom has returned to the White Sox’s bullpen and hopes to make a difference down the stretch run of the regular season. Chicago’s beleaguered relievers have gone through a rough stretch of late, but Lindstrom -- one of the few veterans arms the White Sox have, hopes to make up for the three months he lost following surgery to repair a torn ligament in his ankle. “Physically, I feel a lot better but I think anybody would if they had three months off,” Lindstrom said. “I definitely didn’t enjoy missing the time, but hopefully I can make up for it these next six weeks.”

--1B Jose Abreu hasn’t hit a home run in 15 games and has only two in his past 25 contests, following a 3-for-5, three-RBI performance in the White Sox’s 11-5 victory Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. Abreu, a Cuban-born rookie who’s never played more than 94 games in a season, said he isn’t concerned with the current power outage. “I see that as something normal,” he said through an interpreter. “To be honest with you, it’s something that happened to me in Cuba. There’d be a time where I would hit home runs a whole week, a whole bunch of home runs. There’d be a time when I would, you know, cool off a little bit. So, I see it as something normal. It’s nothing to be concerned with, and I know I‘m going to come out of it.”

--RHP Hector Noesi picked up his fourth win in his past six starts Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays to start a three-game series at U.S. Cellular Field. Noesi allowed five runs in five innings of work, but was backed by an offensive outpouring in the 11-5 victory. Noesi was hit in the thigh by a comeback liner in the fifth, but he isn’t expected to miss any time because of it.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’d much rather have those (kind of games) than the ones (you) come from behind or something like that, but you can’t get enough runs against that team. They can put up runs in a hurry and we did a good job when we had opportunities to bust it open.” -- DH Adam Dunn, after an 11-5 win over Toronto.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Eaton (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 9.

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder, bruised left triceps muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent surgery April 15. He started doing minimal baseball-related activities June 13, and he took on-field batting practice for the first time July 7. Garcia began a rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 1. He was hit on the left elbow during an at-bat Aug. 3 and was removed for cautionary reasons. He had X-rays taken Aug. 4 that showed no fractures. Garcia resumed his rehab stint Aug. 5 at Charlotte, and he could be activated during the weekend of Aug. 15-17.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Jordan Danks

RF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn

OF Moises Sierra