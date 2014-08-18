Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- He was supposed to miss the rest of the season, but Avisail Garcia is back in the Chicago White Sox lineup and he’s already providing a noticeable presence.

After Garcia tore the labrum in his left shoulder in April, he underwent surgery to repair it. The White Sox were told it might take up to six months to fully recover, but Garcia didn’t let it sink his spirits.

He got to work on his rehab and sped things up to the point where he’s fully healthy with six weeks left in the season.

“I always believed that,” said Garcia, who went 1-for-3 with a double Sunday in the White Sox’s 7-5 win against the Toronto Blue Jays. “I (felt) that way in July, so I’ve been working hard every day, running, stretching exercises. It’s always good to come back and play.”

The White Sox feel the same after seeing the early returns. After hitting .340 in 50 at-bats during his injury-rehab stint at Triple-A Charlotte, Garcia went 2-for-4 on Saturday, with a double and RBI, in his first game back.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound right fielder has also kept his eye-opening speed for such a large body, showing it right away on his double to right field. He was unsure whether the ball was going to stay fair, so his first few steps down the first-base line were slow trots until he saw the ball land fair. He turned on the jets and beat the throw comfortably.

“He was hustling all over the place,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “You can see the talent that he has, being big and strong, and hitting balls off the fence. Even though that ball was out there and he wasn’t really out of the box, he still turns it into a double. So, you can see his speed and it’s unique. It’s unique to be that big and that fast.”

Thus far, Garcia’s power numbers haven’t reflected his size or what he’s shown in batting practice session. All in good time, according to Ventura.

“He has power,” Ventura said. “The consistency with it will be the big thing. You’re looking at guys with his tools, he can do a lot of different things in the game. It’s not just power. He will develop more power, but with his speed, I think that’s where his average will also pick up -- because he can beat stuff out, he can take a ball the other way. He’s unique that way with the tool set he has.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-65

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 10-7, 3.75 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 10-2, 2.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale (10-2, 2.01) will start for the White Sox on Monday at U.S. Cellular Field in the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles. Sale is 0-1 in his past three starts and hasn’t won since July 26 at the Minnesota Twins. He’s 7-2 with a 2.30 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 12 home starts this season (nine quality starts), but is 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA in eight career appearances against Baltimore (two starts).

--3B Conor Gillaspie hit his first career grand slam in the first inning of the White Sox’s 7-5 win Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field to conclude a series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto pitching coach Pete Walker made a trip to the mound to chat with right-handed starter Drew Hutchison right before Gillaspie got in the batter’s box. It didn’t take him long to make Hutchison’s outing even more aggravating, drilling a line drive into the seats in right center field for a 4-0 lead. “It was complete (just) throw the hands (at the ball) with two strikes and try to put it in play hard,” Gillaspie said. “Sometimes you get ‘em up in the air, sometimes you miss ‘em. It was definitely a good jump start to the game.”

--RF Avisail Garcia is back in the White Sox lineup and he’s already providing a noticeable presence. After hitting .340 in 50 at-bats during his injury-rehab stint at Triple-A Charlotte, Garcia went 2-for-4 on Saturday, with a double and RBI, in his first game back. On Sunday, he went 1-for-3 with a double in the White Sox’s 7-5 win against the Blue Jays.

--RHP Scott Carroll was credited with his fifth win Sunday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays, but he wasn’t entirely thrilled with his 5 2/3 innings on the mound. The rookie allowed five runs on eight hits, including a big two-out, two-run homer by Toronto DH Edwin Encarnacion that cut Chicago’s lead to 6-5 in the fifth. “Each start brings its new adventures and it’s different,” Carroll said. “I‘m enjoying every bit of it and trying to learn and just get better my first year and try to take as much as I can from the end of this season to next season.”

--RHP Jake Petricka earned his ninth save of the season Sunday in the White Sox’s 7-5 win against the Toronto Blue Jays, but it got a little dicey. The Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out after consecutive walks followed by a single, but Petricka worked his way out of it. It’s all part of the learning process for a young closer hopeful. “You have to go out there and make your pitches,” Petricka said. “I got lucky walking consecutive batters. You can never do that. I got lucky and made the pitches after that and got the outs I needed.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s nice to see, especially in the first to give us a boost. He’s got it in there. It’s not like you wouldn’t expect him to hit home runs, but he’s just a line drive hitter. When he hits it good, it’s going to go. He’s a good hitter.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, of 3B Conor Gillaspie’s first-inning grand slam Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Avisail Garcia (torn labrum in left shoulder, bruised left triceps muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 27. He underwent surgery April 15. He started doing minimal baseball-related activities June 13, and he took on-field batting practice for the first time July 7. Garcia began a rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 1. He was hit on the left elbow during an at-bat Aug. 3 and was removed for cautionary reasons. He had X-rays taken Aug. 4 that showed no fractures. Garcia resumed his rehab stint Aug. 5 at Charlotte. He was activated Aug. 16.

--OF Moises Sierra (strained left oblique) was placed on the disabled list Aug. 16.

--CF Adam Eaton (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 9.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra (Bereavement List)

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Jordan Danks

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Dayan Viciedo

DH Adam Dunn