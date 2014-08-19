Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Adam Dunn isn’t sure what he will decide to do in the offseason about the rest of his baseball career.

Speaking with the media Monday for the first time since telling an MLB.com reporter last weekend he was considering retirement, the 34-year-old veteran said he is no clearer on the subject a few days later.

“It’s going to be a decision where I‘m going to sit down with the people who are important to me and make a quick decision, whether it’s tomorrow, whether it’s February,” Dunn said. “I don’t know how to go about it, because I’ve never done it before. We’ll see. I‘m not really worried about it.”

Dunn is in the last year of his contract with the White Sox, so unrestricted free agency awaits in the winter if he wants to pursue it. He said that building his career numbers wouldn’t weigh in the decision, and neither would starting over in a new city, since the White Sox aren’t expected to offer him a new contract.

“That doesn’t factor in,” he said of playing for another new team. “Actually none of it probably factors in, other than it comes down to whether I want to do this again or not. As long as I‘m having fun doing it, I‘m going to continue doing it, whether it’s today, tomorrow, a week from now, 10 years from now, I don’t know. There are a lot of factors.”

One of the considerations is his family. His two sons are growing up, and he is starting to feel the pull of family life competing with baseball.

“It’s not just going out and playing baseball anymore,” said Dunn, who is hitting .227 with 19 home runs and 49 RBIs. “I‘m not a 22-year-old single guy anymore. There are a lot of things that play into coming back and your decision.”

Reaching the 500-homer plateau apparently isn’t one of them. Dunn, who went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the White Sox’s 8-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, is currently sitting on 459 career homers.

“I‘m not a numbers-oriented guy,” he said. “I don’t care about all that. I care about the next two months, or whatever it is, and we’ll go from there. The numbers don’t matter to me. I‘m not going to stay around to chase 500 home runs or this and that. I‘m going to do what I feel like I do, and we’ll see. I‘m not going to stay around for the money or numbers or anything like that.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-66

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 9-5, 3.68 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 6-9, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana (6-9, 3.14) will start for the White Sox on Tuesday against Baltimore. He will try to build on his most recent start, which ended in a loss Aug. 13 at the San Francisco after a controversial play at the plate in the seventh inning. A call that was overturned by video review, citing catcher’s obstruction, gave the Giants a run and sparked the game-winning rally. Quintana allowed four runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings in that outing. He is 3-2 with a 2.15 ERA in his past 11 starts and is 1-2 with a 3.28 ERA in four career starts against the Orioles.

--LHP Chris Sale didn’t have a poor outing against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field, but he took the loss as the White Sox fell 8-2. He allowed three runs on eight hits, including two home runs. He has permitted 19 hits in 12 innings during his past two outings against the Orioles. “This is a team that, no question, I’ve struggled against from the first pitch I ever threw (against them),” Sale said. “It’s something that’s just frustrating. You have a plan you want to execute. Sometimes teams come in and they do what they did tonight against me.”

--DH Adam Dunn met with the media Monday for the first time since telling an MLB.com reporter last weekend he was contemplating retirement after this season. Dunn, 34, has 459 career home runs, including 19 this season, but he insists that reaching milestones like 500 career homers doesn’t interest him. What does interest him is enjoying the game on a daily basis. “As long as I‘m having fun doing it, I‘m going to continue doing it, whether it’s today, tomorrow, a week from now, 10 years from now, I don’t know,” Dunn said. “There are a lot of factors.”

--CF Adam Eaton (strained right oblique muscle) is showing progress during his stint on the 15-day disabled list. The White Sox’s leadoff hitter and offensive catalyst might need a short stint in the minors on a rehab assignment before he returns. “You would like for him to go out first and at least play in a couple games,” manager Robin Ventura said Monday. “I don’t know if it would have to be that long, but you would like to see him make sure that he is feeling very well, 100 percent.”

--OF Alejandro De Aza will get the bulk of starts in left field for the White Sox the rest of the way, according to manager Robin Ventura. Now that RF Avisail Garcia is back from a torn labrum, playing every day, De Aza and LF Dayan Viciedo are platooning in left. De Aza, however, is hitting better the past month. “He’ll be in there the majority of the time,” Ventura said of De Aza. “I think that’s just where we’re at right now, being able to find him at-bats and Dayan the same thing. (From) where (De Aza) was in April to where he’s at now, he’s been on a good stretch.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously not too sharp. I can get strike two on everybody. It’s a matter of finishing the hitter. It’s a little frustrating right now.” -- RHP Matt Lindstrom, who failed to get an out in the eighth inning Monday and gave up three runs on three hits and a walk in the White Sox’s 8-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Moises Sierra (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16.

--CF Adam Eaton (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 9. He might require a brief rehab stint in the minors prior to returning, manager Robin Ventura said Aug. 18.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra (bereavement leave)

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Gordon Beckham

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Jordan Danks

RF Avisail Garcia

DH Adam Dunn

OF Dayan Viciedo