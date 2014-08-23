Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Gordon Beckham’s seven-year association with the Chicago White Sox ended Thursday when he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in a waiver deal.

The day after the trade provided an opportunity for manager Robin Ventura to reflect on the end of Beckham’s time in Chicago that saw him struggle to consistently hit well.

“It’s always tough,” Ventura said before Friday’s 4-3 loss to the Yankees. “He’s a tough kid. He did everything you could ask.”

Beckham was batting .221 with seven home runs and 63 RBIs and a .263 on-base percentage. He came up to the White Sox in June 2009 and wound up finishing fifth in American League Rookie of the Year voting after batting .270 with 14 home runs and 63 RBIs.

Over the next three years, his average dropped to .252, .230 and .234. It rebounded to .267 last year mostly due to a strong start when he batted .306 in the first four months.

Since Aug. 1, 2013, Beckham batted .197 (128-for-651) and since July 1 of this season, he batted .158 (24-for-152).

While Beckham’s bat faltered, his glove was very good. He had a .985 fielding percentage after making 47 errors in 3,056 chances and turning 437 double plays.

Beckham’s departure will create an opportunity for Carlos Sanchez. Sanchez played shortstop in his only game with the White Sox on July 13 but is a natural second baseman who is regarded as having a good glove and Friday he had three singles and started a double play in the sixth inning.

With Triple-A Charlotte, Sanchez batted .293 with seven home runs and 57 RBIs along with 16 steals. He started 64 times at second and 44 times at shortstop while totaling a .973 fielding percentage in 496 minor league games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-69

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 5-7, 4.99 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 8-8, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Carroll makes his 16th start Saturday for the White Sox and will try to reverse his recent downward trend. Over his last five starts, Carroll is 1-2 with a 6.91 ERA. Carroll last pitched Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays and was credited with the victory despite allowing five runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

--2B Carlos Sanchez made his second start for the White Sox but first at second base. Sanchez played shortstop July 13 at Cleveland and was 0-for-5. Sanchez joined the White Sox from Triple-A Charlotte after Gordon Beckham was traded to the Angels. He had hits in his first three at-bats and also started a double play.

--1B Jose Abreu hit a three-run home run giving him 33 home runs and 93 RBIs. Over his last seven games, he is batting .370 (10-for-27).

--RHP Javy Guerra was with the team Friday but not activated from the bereavement list. He has been on the bereavement list since last weekend but has not been able to throw.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had chances early and get three runs in the first and not get any more. That’s how you lose.” -- Chicago DH Adam Dunn, after the White Sox were unable to score after 1B Jose Abreu’s 33rd home run gave them a 3-0 lead just three batters into the game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Moises Sierra (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16.

--CF Adam Eaton (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 9. He might require a brief rehab stint in the minors before returning, manager Robin Ventura said Aug. 18. Eaton took batting practice Aug. 20 and likely will go on his rehab stint the weekend of Aug. 22-24 before returning from the DL the week of Aug. 25.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra (bereavement leave)

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Jordan Danks

RF Avisail Garcia

DH Adam Dunn

OF Dayan Viciedo