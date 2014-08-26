Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Paul Konerko said the first game he went to was at old Yankee Stadium when he was a six-year-old in 1982.

Thirty-two years later, Konerko played his last game at any version of Yankee Stadium and the Yankees did not forget that like Derek Jeter, he also is retiring after this season.

About 20 minutes before Sunday’s game, the scoreboard played a video of his highlights and Yankees captain Jeter presented him with an autographed base as a gift.

“As far as that whole retirement thing, it is probably the highlight of the year for me so far,” Konerko said. “Definitely a classy move by them, I certainly did not expect it.”

Konerko isn’t getting lavished with gifts like Jeter has been and like Mariano Rivera did last year. Before Sunday, the only gift he had received in a visiting stadium was his No. 14 from the Wrigley Field scoreboard when the White Sox played the Cubs.

“To have Derek be out there as the guy giving it to me; that is pretty cool even for someone who tries not to pay attention to that stuff,” Konerko said.

Konerko went 0-for-4 in his final appearance at Yankee Stadium, though he had a chance with one swing to give the White Sox a one-run lead in the ninth. Konerko wound up striking out, ending his career against the Yankees with a .316 average (124-for-392) with 23 home runs and 65 RBIs.

“He’s done a lot,” manager Robin Ventura said before the game. “It’s different from when you’re an everyday player and can let your play speak for itself. There’s part of this that he lets that speak for itself, but it’s more of conversations within the game, right after the game, than you’d normally have. I think he’s stepped up and knows that’s his responsibility.”

Konerko has spent the last 16 seasons of an 18-year career that began with the Los Angeles Dodgers playing for Chicago. Only Jeter (20 seasons) has the longest tenure with one team and Konerko is the club leader in total bases and second in home runs, RBIs and games played.

Sunday marked the 70th game that Konerko appeared in and the 40th start this year.

Konerko batted .348 (48-for-138) with seven home runs and 25 RBIs at Old Yankee Stadium. His first home run there was off left-hander Andy Pettitte in June 2000 and some of his other notable hits in New York include a home run off Roger Clemens in 2003.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-71

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Indians (LHP T.J. House, 2-3, 3.80 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana 6-10, 3.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Jordan Danks was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, clearing a roster spot for the expected return of OF Adam Eaton from the disabled list Tuesday. Danks hit .190/.270/.278 with two homers and nine RBIs in 33 games for Chicago this season.

--OF Adam Eaton is slated to be activated Tuesday. He has been on the disabled list since Aug. 9 with a strained right oblique. Before getting injured, he was batting .304 with one home run and 32 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 94 games.

--OF Moises Sierra went 2-for-5 with a stolen base Monday in his first rehab game for Triple-A Charlotte. Sierra landed on the disabled list Aug. 16 due to a strained left oblique muscle.

--LHP Jose Quintana will try to break a three-game losing streak Tuesday night in the series opener against the Cleveland Indians. He is 0-3 with a 4.91 ERA in his last three starts after going 3-0 with a 1.69 ERA over his previous nine. Quintana has 14 strikeouts in his last 18 1/3 after getting 56 in his previous 58 2/3. Quintana has a good history against the Indians since he is 3-0 with a 2.66 ERA against them.

--DH Paul Konerko made his last appearance in New York before retiring at the end of his 18-year career. Konerko was honored before the game with video highlights and by Derek Jeter presenting an autographed base by the entire Yankee team. Konerko was 0-for-4 Sunday and finished his career against the Yankees with a .316 average.

--SS Alexei Ramirez batted leadoff for the third time this season and hit his first career leadoff home run. Since OF Adam Eaton went out, the White Sox have used different players in that spot. Eaton has batted leadoff 94 times this year while the second-most games out of that spot has gone to OF Dayan Viciedo (17).

--LHP Chris Sale allowed four unearned runs and four hits in six innings and picked up his eighth no-decision. He lowered his ERA from 2.12 to 2.03 and threw 102 pitches, extending his streak of 100 pitches thrown to 15 games. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that is the second-longest active streak in the majors behind David Price (23 games).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Things just kind of unraveled for me in the sixth. (I) just left pitches up to guys that will make you pay and that was that.” -- LHP Chris Sale, who allowed four unearned runs and four hits in six innings Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Eaton (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 9. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 23. He is expected to be activated Aug. 26.

--OF Moises Sierra (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 25.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

DH Adam Dunn

OF Dayan Viciedo