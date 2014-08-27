Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Adam Eaton’s name atop the lineup card was a welcome sight to greet the Chicago White Sox as they entered the clubhouse on Tuesday afternoon.

Eaton, a spark-plug leadoff hitter, was officially activated from the 15-day disabled list following an oblique strain. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and threw out a runner at home in the White Sox’s 8-6 loss to the Cleveland Indians to start a three-game series.

Eaton, who also made a costly error in center field to allow a run, hopes to re-locate the groove he was in at the plate prior to the injury. He’d hit .435 in 22 games before heading to the DL for an injury caused by running full speed into the fence in center field.

“I will keep the same approach that I’ve been going at, trying to get on base for (first baseman Jose Abreu),” Eaton said. “Hopefully he’ll drive in his 100th (run) here pretty soon. (I‘ll) try to play good defense, try to continue to get on base, be the scrappy leadoff hitter they brought me here to be and do anything to help this team win.”

Chicago went 4-9 in the 13 games Eaton missed. They also averaged just 3.5 runs a game in that span, after averaging 4.9 runs a game in the 15 games prior to Eaton leaving the lineup.

“I think any time you need a shot in the arm, it’s nice to have a guy that was in the middle of it when he was playing,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “I think any time you get back to some sort of normal-ness it’s nice, but again you’re looking at a time when we haven’t really had him and (right fielder Avisail Garcia) together very much, so it will hopefully be nice to watch.”

The game Tuesday night was just the ninth this season with Eaton, Garcia and Abreu all in the lineup together.

Eaton and Abreu were brought into the mix last winter via a trade and a free-agent signing, while Garcia joined the White Sox from the Detroit Tigers as part of a three-team trade last season. The trio was supposed to power Chicago’s offense this season, with Eaton at the top getting things started for the bigger bats behind him.

If they can all stay healthy, Ventura and the White Sox front office should get a good look at what they can do together during a full season next year.

“You hope so,” Ventura said. “I think with Adam up at the top and a lineup you were kind of seeing hopefully out of spring training, it’s going to be interesting to see the rest of the way out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-72

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 13-7, 2.46 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 7-8, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hector Noesi (7-8, 4.39 ERA) will try to rebound from taking a loss in his most recent outing when he starts the middle game of a three-game series Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians. Noesi was assessed a loss Aug. 20 against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four runs on seven hits in seven innings, but the performance continued an encouraging trend. He has worked at least seven innings in three of his past four starts, continuing to bring down an ERA that was 14.21 in April, when he was claimed by Chicago off waivers. Noesi has faced Cleveland twice this season, taking a no-decision May 28 at U.S. Cellular Field and a loss July 11 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

--CF Adam Eaton was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday afternoon and went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the White Sox’s 8-6 loss Tuesday night against the Cleveland Indians. Eaton, who missed 13 games with a strained right oblique, hit .435 in 22 games prior to being sidelined. Chicago went 4-9 in the games he was out and averaged almost a run per game less.

--LHP Jose Quintana had another shaky outing for the White Sox in an 8-6 loss Tuesday night against the Cleveland Indians. Quintana, who allowed six runs and nine hits in five innings, took a no-decision. He failed to break a three-start losing streak. Quintana is now 0-3 with a 3.86 ERA in his past four starts, after going 3-0 with a 1.69 ERA in a nine-start stretch that preceded the slump.

--LHP Carlos Rodon will make his next start Saturday for Triple-A Charlotte and will not be called up to start the first game of a doubleheader for the White Sox. It will be Rodon’s third start for Charlotte, where in two starts he’s stuck out 11 in seven innings and allowed just two runs. Rodon also dominated for Class A Winston-Salem and was skipped over the Double-A level in his first professional action since being drafted third overall in June. “I think he knows his next start is coming for Charlotte and then we will have a conversation after that,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “He’s not looking past what is immediately ahead of him.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel really good. I try to close the game and give the team a chance to win, but I feel frustrated with myself because I (got) pretty good support from the hitters tonight and when you get that, I feel bad for them.” -- LHP Jose Quintana, after another shaky outing in a loss to the Indians.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Eaton (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 9. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 23. He was activated Aug. 26 and started in center field.

--OF Moises Sierra (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 25.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

DH Adam Dunn

OF Dayan Viciedo