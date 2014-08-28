Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Paul Konerko is probably going to get a few more at-bats in September than he has gotten in the first five months of the season.

The reason is simple: Konerko, who has played 18 years, will retire after this season. He has become a bit of a legend in White Sox lore, playing a key role in the 2005 World Series championship and putting up impressive career numbers, so he’ll likely get a few extra trips to the plate just so fans have more chances to see him.

“We’ll see some lefties in there, but I‘m sure he’ll get a few more (at-bats) just for everybody’s sake,” manager Robin Ventura said. “It’s important to us to have him play quite a bit in that last weekend that we’re home (against the Kansas City Royals), if he can do it. If he can pull it off. ... I don’t know if we’ll get all four out of him. We can get a few.”

Konerko, 38, pinch-hit and went 0-for-1 Wednesday night in a 3-2 win against the Cleveland Indians. He has gotten used to having some extended time off between his appearances, but he has no problem doing whatever is asked of him in the final month.

“I‘m here to do whatever Robin wants,” Konerko said. “I‘m just here to serve really. I have no expectations one way or the other. That’s kind of been me (this year). As soon as I signed to come back, it’s just, ‘Whatever you need me for.’ You want me to play? I’ll play. You want me to sit for a week, I’ll sit for a week. I’ll do whatever I can to help.”

His flexible attitude stems from his personality, but also from the way his situation has been handled this season by the White Sox, particularly Ventura. Konerko said he’s learned a lot about the game from a coaching aspect from watching alongside the team’s coaching staff and he considers it invaluable experience.

He still doesn’t think he’ll go into coaching after his playing career, but it’s good knowledge to have in case he does go down that path. Konerko feels indebted to Ventura and general manager Rick Hahn for the way this season has gone.

“Whatever Robin wants to do or Rick or the team, whatever they want to do (in September), it’s right,” Konerko said. “There’s no discussion on it. It’s impossible to offend me. It really is.”

Still, his dry sense of humor couldn’t be entirely suppressed.

“If they play me too much, I might demand a trade,” Konerko joked. “I don’t think that’s going to be a problem. Listen, this has all been good. The whole thing, there’s no expectation on my part. I don’t want anybody out there trying to make those guys feel uncomfortable. Robin has been ... I caught probably as good of a manager as you could in this situation like mine coming back. He’s made it real easy for me.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-72

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 5-4, 3.14 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 9-8, 4.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B/DH Paul Konerko likely will see a few more at-bats than usual as the season draws to a close in September, manager Robin Ventura said. Konerko, who’s retiring after this season, might even start or play in all four games against the Kansas City Royals, Sept. 25-28, to conclude the 2014 schedule.

--RHP Hector Noesi continues to build a case to be in the rotation next season. Noesi outdueled Cleveland RHP Corey Kluber in a 3-2 win. He went seven innings, struck out five and walked one. Since becoming a starter this season, he’s lowered his ERA from 11.74 to 4.75.

--RHP Jake Petricka has allowed just three home runs this season, but the White Sox right-hander has given up two in his past two appearances to lose games, each in the 10th inning. New York Yankees catcher Brian McCann took Petricka deep Sunday for a walk-off winner and Cleveland DH Zach Walters hit one Tuesday. “I think it’s location,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He has everything velocity-wise and the stuff. I think he’s been a bit erratic. When he was going well, he was pounding the zone and getting ahead early, being able to use his offspeed stuff. When you are not around the zone, you have to lay it in there.”

--RF Avisail Garcia talked with coaches about a baserunning gaffe in a key situation late in the game Tuesday. Chicago trailed 6-5 in the sixth inning when Garcia hit a ball down the right-field line. Thinking it was going to be a close play at second, Garcia stopped looking at third-base coach Joe McEwing and slid hard into second. The ball actually took a bad hop and skipped over RF Tyler Holt’s glove, which would’ve been enough for Garcia to take third had he known. Instead, he got stranded at second. “Took his eye off it,” manager Robin Ventura said. “That’s stuff you learn from -- being young and not wanting to make a mistake and you end up making one.”

--LHP John Danks (9-8, 4.96 ERA) will be looking to regain his top form Thursday against the Cleveland Indians. Danks has been rocked in his previous three starts at the U.S. Cellular Field, going 0-1 with an 11.40 ERA. He’s also fighting an uphill battle statistically against Cleveland: He’s 5-10 with a 5.21 ERA in 21 career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ll see some lefties in there, but I‘m sure he’ll get a few more (at-bats) just for everybody’s sake. It’s important to us to have him play quite a bit in that last weekend that we’re home (against the Kansas City Royals), if he can do it. If he can pull it off. ... I don’t know if we’ll get all four out of him. We can get a few.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, on retiring 1B/DH Paul Konerko playing more in September.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Eaton (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 9. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 23. He was activated Aug. 26.

--OF Moises Sierra (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 25.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

DH Adam Dunn

OF Dayan Viciedo