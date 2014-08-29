Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Chris Bassitt will get the chance to do something he thought was sacrificed when he broke his right hand earlier this season in a non-baseball related incident.

The 25-year-old right-hander will make his major league debut for the White Sox on Saturday night at U.S. Cellular Field. He’ll start the second game of a split doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers, after performing well in six starts for Double-A Birmingham once he was healthy enough to join the rotation.

White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Bassitt will also be one of Chicago’s call-ups in September, once the rosters expand.

“It’s good,” Ventura said, prior to the White Sox’s 3-2 loss Thursday night to conclude a series against the Cleveland Indians. “It gives the kid a chance to come up, and he’ll be here in September. It’ll give him one game to come up and do it. I don’t know if he’ll necessarily go back to (the minors), but he’ll be around when September opens up.”

Bassitt told reporters in Birmingham he was very motivated to succeed after the injury set him back to start the season. Bassitt might have even had a chance to vie for a spot in the bullpen earlier this season had he been healthy.

Rather than dwelling on the negative, Bassitt backed up his words by excelling on the mound for the Barons. In six Double-A starts at Birmingham, he went 3-1 with a 1.56 ERA and struck out 36 in 34 2/3 innings. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Bassitt also posted a solid 1.15 WHIP and held opposing hitters to a .206 average.

“I (saw) him in spring training,” Ventura said. “He had a live arm. You look at him, just size-wise and how it comes out of his hand, it’s an intriguing pitcher -- just because of the way he throws. We were impressed with him then. It was fun watching him in spring training. Now you get a chance to see him up here against some good hitters.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-73

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 11-11, 4.82 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 5-8, 5.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Carroll will look to turn around a recent trend when he gets the start Friday against the Detroit Tigers at U.S. Cellular Field. Carroll is just 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA in his past six starts, including a loss in his most recent outing Aug. 23 at the New York Yankees. In that outing, Carroll allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits in six innings. Carroll, who’s never faced Detroit, is 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA as a starter and 1-0 with a 1.83 ERA as a reliever this season.

--LHP John Danks pitched a solid game Thursday night against the Cleveland Indians, but still wound up taking the loss in a 3-2 Indians win. Danks, who’s 0-3 with a 6.82 ERA in his past six starts, went six innings and allowed only two runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked two, but didn’t get enough run support. “Everything feels good,” he said. “The stuff’s there, body feels fine. It’s just a matter of executing pitches and (Cleveland RHP Carlos Carrasco) did a better job than I did. It was a good game on both sides. It’s just unfortunate we lost.”

--RHP Zach Putnam and RHP Javy Guerra didn’t pitch Thursday night, but both were available out of the bullpen for the White Sox in a 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians. Putnam and Guerra had pitched in back-to-back games the previous two days. Chicago doesn’t currently have a left-hander in the bullpen, which is affecting Putnam and Guerra. “Would you like to stay away from them? Yeah,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “They’ve been up and throwing quite a bit as of late, so you’d like to stay away (from them), but with the way we are right now, depending on the game, they’re really the best guys against lefties for us.”

--1B Jose Abreu continues to come up with clutch hits for the White Sox, win or lose. He did it again Thursday night in a 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians at U.S. Cellular Field, driving in their first run with two outs in the third to tie the game 1-1 on a single to left field. Abreu is hitting .464 during an eight-game hitting streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Their guy pitched a great game tonight. (He’s got) a great arm, and we didn’t really have much against him. Once we got him out of there, we had a chance in the eighth inning, and we didn’t get it done.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, of Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco, who struck out seven and gave up one run in 6 2/3 innings, retiring 12 in a row between the third and seventh innings against the White Sox.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Moises Sierra (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 25.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Scott Carroll

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

DH Adam Dunn

OF Dayan Viciedo